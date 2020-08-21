U.S. Business Activity Expands in August -- IHS Markit

By Xavier Fontdegloria

Business activity in the U.S. private sector expanded in August, preliminary data from IHS Markit showed Friday.

The flash reading for the U.S. Composite Output Index was 54.7 in August, up from the 50.3 registered in July. The reading marks an 18-month high and is the sharpest upturn in private sector business activity since February 2019.

The indicator is based on data from the firm's PMI surveys for manufacturing and services sectors. An index reading above 50 indicates expansion, while below 50 it signals contraction.

August data signals a strong upturn in business activity, with both manufacturers and services providers registering expansions, IHS Markit said.

IHS Markit's flash U.S. Services Business Activity Index was 54.8 in August, up from 50.0 in July. The reading represented the first rise in service sector activity since the start of the year, IHS Markit said. Economists polled by Dow Jones expected the indicator to be at a lower level of 51.0.

"The renewed increase in sales among service sector firms was welcome news following five months of declines," Sian Jones, economist at IHS Markit, said in prepared remarks.

Greater client demand in services and increased marketing activity led to a renewed rise in overall new business. The solid rise in total sales was supported by a sharp upturn in new export orders, the report said.

As for the manufacturing sector, IHS Markit PMI stood at 53.6 in August, compared with July's 50.9 level. The overall rate of improvement was the fastest since January 2019, IHS Markit said.

Economists expected the U.S. Manufacturing PMI flash reading to be at a lower level of 51.5.

"Encouragingly, firms signalled an accelerated rise in hiring, as greater new business inflows led to increased pressure on capacity," Mr. Jones said.

Businesses remained optimistic about the outlook for output over the next year, with the degree of confidence strong overall. However, positive sentiment dipped slightly from July's recent high amid concerns surrounding the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, IHS Markit said.

The upturn of economic activity in the U.S. registered in August opposes measures in the eurozone which signal that the pace of economic recovery in the month slowed compared with July, IHS Markit data showed.

Write to Xavier Fontdegloria at xavier.fontdegloria@wsj.com