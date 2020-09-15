Log in
IHS Markit Ltd.    INFO

IHS MARKIT LTD.

(INFO)
09/15 11:08:43 am
78.955 USD   +1.29%
U.S. Incomes Up, Poverty Rate Down in 2019

09/15/2020 | 10:52am EDT

By Janet Adamy and Paul Overberg

WASHINGTON -- American incomes rose sharply and poverty fell in the final year of the country's decadelong economic expansion, according to Census Bureau figures released Tuesday.

Median household income was $68,700 in 2019, up 6.8% from the prior year. The poverty rate was 10.5%, a drop of 1.3 percentage points from the year before.

The figures show how incomes improved during most of the last five years before the coronavirus pandemic drove the U.S. into a recession in February. When adjusted for inflation, incomes hit their highest level since 1967 last year.

"This will be the late-stage expansion high watermark benchmark, if you will," said David Deull, principal economist at IHS Markit.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 292 M - -
Net income 2020 842 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 679 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 37,1x
Yield 2020 0,87%
Capitalization 30 931 M 30 931 M -
EV / Sales 2020 8,30x
EV / Sales 2021 7,69x
Nbr of Employees 15 500
Free-Float 76,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 83,89 $
Last Close Price 77,95 $
Spread / Highest target 16,7%
Spread / Average Target 7,62%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan Gear Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Yaacov Mutnikas Chief Technology Officer & Chief Data Scientist
Michael Ferreira Vice President-Information Technology
Deborah Doyle McWhinney Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IHS MARKIT LTD.3.45%30 931
EXPERIAN PLC15.60%34 499
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.37.64%11 856
EUROMONEY INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR PLC-32.57%1 217
DONNELLEY FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.6.30%377
WALLSTREET:ONLINE AG67.06%182
