Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  IHS Markit Ltd.    INFO   BMG475671050

IHS MARKIT LTD.

(INFO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. Services Sector Expands in October at the Fastest Pace in Five Years -- IHS Markit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/04/2020 | 10:15am EST

By Xavier Fontdegloria

Activity in the U.S. services sector accelerated its expansion pace in October, reaching a more than five-year high, as strong demand conditions drove faster upturn in output, data from IHS Markit showed Wednesday.

The final reading for the U.S. Services Purchasing Managers' Index for October was 56.9, up from the 54.6 level registered in September and above the earlier released flash estimate of 56.0.

The indicator confirmed the third consecutive monthly expansion in service sector business and a rate of growth that was the sharpest since April 2015, IHS Markit said.

The U.S. Services PMI is a survey-based measure of activity in industries such as communications, finances or consumer services. A level above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below 50 signals contraction.

"Growth of business activity accelerated markedly in October, indicating that the underlying health of the U.S. economy continued to recover at the start of the fourth quarter," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit. The economy looks to be continuing to grow at an above-trend rate, he said.

The expansion was largely driven by more robust demand conditions despite a slower upturn in new export business and a further uptick in new business, IHS Markit said. "Some companies noted that looser coronavirus restrictions had encouraged sales," the report said.

Service sector firms also reported stronger optimism regarding a rise in activity over the coming year.

"Hopes of a brighter outlook were pinned on a vaccine ending the Covid-19 pandemic over the coming year and additional stimulus supporting the economy in the meantime," Mr. Williamson said.

IHS Markit said the Composite PMI Index was 56.3 in October, up from 54.3 in September, a 29-month high driven by the strongest increase in service sector business activity since April 2015 alongside a more modest acceleration of manufacturing growth to an 11-month high.

Write to Xavier Fontdegloria at xavier.fontdegloria@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-04-20 1014ET


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about IHS MARKIT LTD.
08:02aIHS MARKIT : to Present at J.P. Morgan 2020 Ultimate Services Investor Conferenc..
BU
07:06aCovid-19 Surge Forces Europeans to Stay Home, Dragging on Economy
DJ
05:23aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Weaker pound lifts FTSE 100 as U.S. election race goes t..
RE
05:12aWeaker pound lifts FTSE 100 as U.S. election race goes to the wire
RE
03:51aSouth African factory activity expands in Oct, first time in 18 months -PMI
RE
11/03Soybeans gain for second day on hopes of strong demand; corn, wheat ease
RE
11/03Base metals prices decline as U.S. dollar strengthens
RE
11/03Soybeans ease after rally, hopes of strong demand curb losses
RE
11/03Mexican manufacturing PMI at 7-month high, but still weak
RE
11/03Brazil manufacturing PMI hits record high 66.7 in October -IHS Markit
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 293 M - -
Net income 2020 865 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 765 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 39,0x
Yield 2020 0,81%
Capitalization 33 434 M 33 434 M -
EV / Sales 2020 8,90x
EV / Sales 2021 8,28x
Nbr of Employees 15 500
Free-Float 77,2%
Chart IHS MARKIT LTD.
Duration : Period :
IHS Markit Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IHS MARKIT LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 87,24 $
Last Close Price 83,93 $
Spread / Highest target 18,0%
Spread / Average Target 3,94%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan Gear Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Yaacov Mutnikas Chief Technology Officer & Chief Data Scientist
Michael Ferreira Vice President-Information Technology
Deborah Doyle McWhinney Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IHS MARKIT LTD.11.39%33 434
EXPERIAN PLC14.38%34 647
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.28.51%11 291
EUROMONEY INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR PLC-36.25%1 168
DONNELLEY FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.34.10%475
WALLSTREET:ONLINE AG75.69%189
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group