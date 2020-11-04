U.S. Services Sector Expands in October at the Fastest Pace in Five Years -- IHS Markit

By Xavier Fontdegloria

Activity in the U.S. services sector accelerated its expansion pace in October, reaching a more than five-year high, as strong demand conditions drove faster upturn in output, data from IHS Markit showed Wednesday.

The final reading for the U.S. Services Purchasing Managers' Index for October was 56.9, up from the 54.6 level registered in September and above the earlier released flash estimate of 56.0.

The indicator confirmed the third consecutive monthly expansion in service sector business and a rate of growth that was the sharpest since April 2015, IHS Markit said.

The U.S. Services PMI is a survey-based measure of activity in industries such as communications, finances or consumer services. A level above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below 50 signals contraction.

"Growth of business activity accelerated markedly in October, indicating that the underlying health of the U.S. economy continued to recover at the start of the fourth quarter," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit. The economy looks to be continuing to grow at an above-trend rate, he said.

The expansion was largely driven by more robust demand conditions despite a slower upturn in new export business and a further uptick in new business, IHS Markit said. "Some companies noted that looser coronavirus restrictions had encouraged sales," the report said.

Service sector firms also reported stronger optimism regarding a rise in activity over the coming year.

"Hopes of a brighter outlook were pinned on a vaccine ending the Covid-19 pandemic over the coming year and additional stimulus supporting the economy in the meantime," Mr. Williamson said.

IHS Markit said the Composite PMI Index was 56.3 in October, up from 54.3 in September, a 29-month high driven by the strongest increase in service sector business activity since April 2015 alongside a more modest acceleration of manufacturing growth to an 11-month high.

Write to Xavier Fontdegloria at xavier.fontdegloria@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-04-20 1014ET