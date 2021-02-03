Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  IHS Markit Ltd.    INFO   BMG475671050

IHS MARKIT LTD.

(INFO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UK economy set for first-quarter hit but vaccines are raising recovery hopes - PMI

02/03/2021 | 05:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A general view of the financial district of London is seen in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's third national coronavirus lockdown has put the economy on course for a sharp contraction in early 2021, but services companies - buoyed by progress on vaccinations - are confident about recovery, a survey showed on Wednesday.

The final version of the IHS Markit/CIPS UK Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) - spanning services businesses and manufacturers - fell to 41.2 in January from 50.4 in December, far below the growth threshold of 50.0.

This was the index's lowest reading since May. But it was up slightly from a preliminary reading of 40.6 for January and was nothing like as weak as during Britain's first lockdown last spring when it slumped to 13.8.

The fast rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations in Britain helped to push optimism among services firms to its highest since May 2014, in contrast to falling confidence in the euro zone, where vaccinations have been slow.

The Bank of England is expected to hold off from pumping more stimulus into the economy on Thursday as it waits for the lockdowns across Britain to be eased in the spring.

"While the UK economy is on course to contract sharply during the first quarter of 2021, businesses remain confident that pent-up demand and an easing of pandemic restrictions will provide a springboard to recovery later this year," Tim Moore, economics director at IHS Markit, said.

The PMI for the services industry alone, which accounts for the bulk of Britain's private-sector economy, fell to 39.5 in January from 49.4 in December, its lowest since May and marking a third month of contraction.

Companies mostly cited the hit from COVID-19 international travel restrictions on export sales but some said Brexit pushed down orders from clients in the European Union.

(Reporting by William Schomberg; Editing by Catherine Evans)


© Reuters 2021
All news about IHS MARKIT LTD.
04:06aHONG KONG BUSINESS ACTIVITY REMAINS : IHS Markit
MT
03:25aIHS MARKIT : Spanish Services PMI Plummets, Falls Short of Estimates in January
MT
03:24aChina's Business Activity Expands at Weakest Pace in Nine Months, Caixin PMI ..
MT
03:24aJapan Services PMI Slumps in January on COVID-19 Spike
MT
02:22aSouth Africa's factory activity edges up in January -PMI
RE
02:20aChinese Shares Snap Two-Day Winning Streak; Backlight Maker Australis Soars 7..
MT
12:18aAustralian Shares Posts Significant Gains; Australia's Service Sector Maintai..
MT
02/02HANG SENG : Hong Kong Manufacturers Start 2021 Weak Amid Pandemic Headwinds
MT
02/02China's Business Activity Slides to Nine-Month Low in January, Caixin PMI Dat..
MT
02/02China's January Services Activity Expands at Slowest Pace in Nine Months, Cai..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 582 M - -
Net income 2021 767 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 738 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 47,2x
Yield 2021 0,82%
Capitalization 35 935 M 35 935 M -
EV / Sales 2021 8,66x
EV / Sales 2022 8,05x
Nbr of Employees 16 000
Free-Float 78,0%
Chart IHS MARKIT LTD.
Duration : Period :
IHS Markit Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IHS MARKIT LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 102,13 $
Last Close Price 90,61 $
Spread / Highest target 31,3%
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan Gear Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Yaacov Mutnikas Chief Technology Officer & Chief Data Scientist
Michael Ferreira Vice President-Information Technology
Deborah Doyle McWhinney Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IHS MARKIT LTD.0.87%35 935
EXPERIAN PLC-2.30%33 812
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.12.93%12 262
EUROMONEY INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR PLC-4.32%1 504
DONNELLEY FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.15.67%655
WALLSTREET:ONLINE AG32.00%343
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ