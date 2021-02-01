Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  IHS Markit Ltd.    INFO   BMG475671050

IHS MARKIT LTD.

(INFO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UK factory growth slows as COVID and Brexit combine - IHS Markit

02/01/2021 | 04:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London

LONDON (Reuters) - A gauge of British manufacturing growth was its slowest in three months in January as the combined impact of COVID-19 and Brexit weighed on new export orders, and there were signs of disruption of supply chains and mounting inflation pressure too.

The final IHS Markit/CIPS manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 54.1, higher than a preliminary reading for January of 52.9 but down from a three-year high of 57.5 in December, when factories rushed to beat problems when Britain's new trade relationship with the European Union began on Jan. 1.

Smaller manufacturers were particularly hard-hit, the survey showed.

"Whereas many countries are seeing manufacturers provide a much-needed support to economic growth as the service sector is hit by COVID-19, the UK's manufacturing sector has come close to stalling," Rob Dobson, director at IHS Markit, said.

Britain's fast COVID-19 vaccination rollout programme and progress by companies in adapting to Brexit held out the prospect of a pick-up in the pace of growth, he said.

"However, there is no swift end in sight to these headwinds, and the longer the current circumstances remain the greater the potential damage to the sector and its suppliers," Dobson said.

Declining new orders and a steep fall in input stocks weighed on the index in January.

IHS Markit said supplier lead times jumped because of logistics problems - something which greatly boosted the headline PMI because they are normally a sign of higher demand.

Firms said a third coronavirus lockdown, client closures and renewed uncertainty contributed to the fall in output and new orders among small firms. By contrast, medium-sized and large firms saw output and orders rise.

Employment levels increased for the first time in a year but only marginally.

Input price inflation rose to a four-year high in January, reflecting raw material shortages and transport delays.

"Increased costs were passed on to clients, leading to the steepest inflation of selling prices for 28 months," IHS Markit said.

(Reporting by William Schomberg; Editing by Toby Chopra)


© Reuters 2021
All news about IHS MARKIT LTD.
04:37aUK factory growth slows as COVID and Brexit combine - IHS Markit
RE
04:16aS&P/ASX 200 : Australia's January Manufacturing Activity Rises to Record High; B..
MT
04:10aASEAN Manufacturing PMI in January Improves at Best Rate since 2018
MT
04:02aSeoul Stocks Pushed by Uptick in Factory Activity
MT
03:05aChina's Factory Activity in January Weakest in Seven Months, Caixin PMI Surve..
MT
02:57aGermany's stricter lockdown sinks retail sales in December
RE
02:10aKOSPI COMPOSITE : South Korea's Factory Activity Rises at Fastest Pace in a Deca..
MT
12:18aAustralian Shares Gain on Factory Output Recovery; Worley Discloses Fiscal H1..
MT
12:04aIndia's January factory activity hit three-month high, job cuts subside
RE
01/31China's January Factory Activity Grows at Slowest Pace in Seven Months, Caixi..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 582 M - -
Net income 2021 767 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 738 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 45,4x
Yield 2021 0,85%
Capitalization 34 535 M 34 535 M -
EV / Sales 2021 8,35x
EV / Sales 2022 7,76x
Nbr of Employees 16 000
Free-Float 78,0%
Chart IHS MARKIT LTD.
Duration : Period :
IHS Markit Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IHS MARKIT LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 102,13 $
Last Close Price 87,08 $
Spread / Highest target 36,7%
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan Gear Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Yaacov Mutnikas Chief Technology Officer & Chief Data Scientist
Michael Ferreira Vice President-Information Technology
Deborah Doyle McWhinney Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IHS MARKIT LTD.-3.06%34 535
EXPERIAN PLC-7.96%32 022
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.-4.19%9 933
EUROMONEY INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR PLC-10.51%1 414
DONNELLEY FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.5.42%597
WALLSTREET:ONLINE AG15.00%301
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ