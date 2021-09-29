Log in
    IH   US45175B1098

IHUMAN INC.

(IH)
iHuman : Change in Composition of Audit Committee (Form 6-K)

09/29/2021 | 04:32pm EDT
Change in Composition of Audit Committee

In accordance with Rule 10A-3 of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the corporate governance rules of the NYSE Listed Company Manual, Ms. Vivien Weiwei Wang no longer serves on the audit committee of the board of directors of iHuman Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: IH) to ensure a fully independent audit committee, starting from October 1, 2021. Ms. Wang continues to serve as a director and the chief financial officer of the Company. After the change, the audit committee consists of two independent directors, Ms. Wendy Hayes and Ms. Xuenan Li. The Company currently relies on home country practice to be exempted from the requirement of the NYSE Listed Company Manual that the audit committee must have a minimum of three members.

iHuman Inc. published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 20:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
