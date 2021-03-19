Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  IHuman Inc.    IH

IHUMAN INC.

(IH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

iHuman Inc. : to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results on March 25, 2021

03/19/2021 | 06:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iHuman Inc. (NYSE: IH) ("iHuman" or the "Company"), a leading childhood edutainment company in China, announced today that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, before U.S. markets open on March 25, 2021.

The Company's management will hold an earnings conference call on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong time on the same day). Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

International:   

1-412-317-6061

US: 

1-888-317-6003

Hong Kong: 

800-963976

Mainland China: 

4001-206115

Singapore: 

800-120-5863

England:

08082389063

Passcode:

2635324

A telephone replay will be available two hours after the conclusion of the conference call through April 1, 2021. The dial-in details are:

International:

1-412-317-0088

US:

1-877-344-7529

Passcode:

10153190

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at https://ir.ihuman.com/.

About iHuman Inc.    

iHuman Inc. is a leading childhood edutainment company in China that is committed to transforming learning into a fun journey for every child. Benefiting from a legacy that combines a strong educational foundation and decades of experience in childhood education with cutting edge technology and an outstanding reputation for original entertainment content, iHuman provides children with unique, interactive, and entertaining learning experiences. The Company's comprehensive suite of innovative and high-quality products and services caters to the educational needs of kids at school and at home, both online and offline, and covers diverse subjects, including Chinese learning, English, mathematics and critical thinking, literacy and reading, Chinese culture, STEM and other subjects. iHuman's line-up of highly effective edutainment products and services include interactive and self-directed learning apps, as well as learning materials and smart learning devices. With solid pedagogy, deep understanding of children's education and psychology, as well as advanced technology capabilities in gamification, AI/AR technologies, and big data analysis, iHuman believes it will continue to provide learning experiences that are both educational and fun for children in China and all over the world through its integrated suite of childhood edutainment products and services.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

iHuman Inc.
Ms. Cynthia Tan, CFA
Phone: +86 10 5780-6606
E-mail: cynthia.tan@ihuman.com

Christensen

In China
Mr. Eric Yuan
Phone: +86-13801110739
E-mail: Eyuan@christensenir.com

In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
E-mail: lbergkamp@christensenir.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ihuman-inc-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2020-unaudited-financial-results-on-march-25-2021-301250913.html

SOURCE iHuman Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about IHUMAN INC.
06:01aIHUMAN INC.  : to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Unaudited Financial..
PR
2020IHUMAN  : CMB International Securities Initiates Coverage on iHuman With Buy Rat..
MT
2020IHUMAN  : CMB International Starts IHuman at Buy With $26.08 Price Target
MT
2020IHUMAN  : Reports Higher Q3 Earnings, Revenue, Issues Q4 Guidance
MT
2020IHUMAN INC.  : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
PR
2020IHUMAN INC.  : to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on December 2, 202..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ