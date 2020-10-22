Log in
II VI Incorporated : Announces Availability of Full Product Line of High-Power Semiconductor Lasers on 6-inch GaAs Platform

10/22/2020 | 04:45pm EDT
II-VI Incorporated Announces Availability of Full Product Line of High-Power Semiconductor Lasers on 6-inch GaAs Platform

Oct 22, 2020

II‐VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a leader in gallium arsenide (GaAs) optoelectronics, today announced that its full product line of high-power semiconductor lasers is now available on its 6-inch GaAs platform.

The intensifying competition and anticipated increase in demand in the laser systems market, including for industry 4.0, medical diagnostics and surgery, and aerospace and defense, is favoring semiconductor laser diode suppliers who can deliver reliably in volume while driving economies of scale. II-VI is now in volume production on its 6-inch GaAs platform for high-power edge-emitting diodes to meet the growing demand for fiber laser pump chips. II-VI achieved this milestone by leveraging decades of expertise in manufacturing highly reliable high-power GaAs edge-emitting pump lasers, and by building on its momentum in deploying 6-inch GaAs optoelectronics platforms for 3D sensing and high-speed datacom applications.

'While there are very few 6-inch GaAs technology platforms for optoelectronics in the world, II-VI already operates several at scale, in three locations globally, including two in the U.S. and one in Switzerland,' said Dr. Karlheinz Gulden, Senior Vice President, Laser Devices and Systems Business Unit. 'To our knowledge, we are the first in the world to produce reliable high-power pump laser diodes and bars on such a scalable platform. By achieving this milestone, II-VI is once again validating the long-term strategic benefit of developing vertically integrated technology platforms in-house, which is the ability to leverage those investments over time across multiple applications.'

II-VI's high-power semiconductor pump lasers are offered as bare dies and mounted chips. II-VI's broad portfolio of components for laser systems includes seed lasers, acousto-optic modulators, fiber Bragg gratings, and kilowatt pump and signal combiners, as well as ion beam sputtering (IBS) coated laser optics and micro-optics for high-power isolators.

In addition to its 6-inch GaAs technology platform for optoelectronics, II-VI has established 6-inch GaAs and GaN-on-SiC (gallium nitride on silicon carbide) technology platforms for RF electronics. II-VI has announced plans to establish a 6-inch SiC vertically integrated platform for power electronics and recently joined the U.S. Semiconductor Industry Association.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 986 M - -
Net income 2021 162 M - -
Net Debt 2021 725 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 33,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 794 M 4 794 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,85x
EV / Sales 2022 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 22 969
Free-Float 85,0%
Chart II-VI INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
II-VI Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends II-VI INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 55,07 $
Last Close Price 46,16 $
Spread / Highest target 45,1%
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vincent D. Mattera Chief Executive Officer & Director
Walter R. Bashaw President
Francis J. Kramer Chairman
Mary Jane Raymond Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Christopher Koeppen Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
II-VI INCORPORATED37.10%4 794
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.105.11%60 575
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-11.01%38 848
AMPHENOL CORPORATION6.20%34 295
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.150.00%23 046
BYD ELECTRONIC (INTERNATIONAL) COMPANY LIMITED162.02%11 702
