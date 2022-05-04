II-VI Incorporated Extends Ion Implanter Disk Refurbishing Services to Asia With New Multimillion-Dollar Expansion in Taiwan

PITTSBURGH, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II‐VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), the world’s largest ion implant foundry with disk refurbishing services, today announced that it will extend its ion implanter disk refurbishing services to Asia, with a multimillion-dollar expansion in Hsinchu City, Taiwan, which is expected to come online in July 2022.



The acute shortages of semiconductor devices in the global supply chain are driving the strong demand for refurbishment of wafer fabrication equipment. The expansion in Taiwan will effectively double II-VI’s global disk refurbishing capacity. Batch implanter tool owners in Asia will benefit from a rapid turnaround service that will enable them to maintain their tools in operation and sustain their production output.

“The market demand for used ion implant equipment already exceeds availability by about a factor of ten, including in Asia,” said Sohail Khan, Executive Vice President, New Ventures & Wide-Bandgap Electronics Technologies. “Our 25 years of expertise and innovations in disk refurbishment enable our customers to achieve an average of 30% savings on cost of ownership over OEM service. By coming to us, customers will reduce their maintenance costs and get the most out of their ion implanter equipment from higher reliability and longer service life.”

As a leading global provider of foundry ion implantation services and support, II-VI implants tens of thousands of wafers per week and adds tools and capacity as required to support customers’ changing needs. II-VI’s world-class technical expertise, rigorous quality program, and broad range of tooling offer a powerful and flexible outsourcing option for ion implantation, serving production manufacturing and R&D environments. II-VI maintains a large complement of high- and medium-current and high-energy production implanters handling 2-inch to 12-inch substrates. II-VI provides ion implantation services for silicon and compound semiconductor wafers, including heated ion implantation for silicon carbide wafers.

II-VI will participate as an exhibitor at the 36th International Conference on Compound Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology (CS MANTECH) in Monterey, California, May 9-11.

About II-VI’s Disk Refurbishment Services

II-VI has the full capability to repair, refurbish, and remanufacture any ion implanter disk or heat sink. This includes all makes and models of batch-processing ion implanters produced since the late 1970s to today. II-VI is one of the very few providers of refurbishment services to support such a broad range of implanter models and designs. Recognizing that the disk itself is an integral part of the ion implantation process critical to high-performing semiconductor chips, II-VI’s disk refurbishment service includes consultation on options that extend performance and exceed OEM specifications including the integration of process-specific customizations for implanting on compound substrates. Find out more at ii-vi.com/product/ion-implanter-disk-refurbishment-coating/.

About II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in communications, industrial, aerospace & defense, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, consumer electronics, and automotive markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com.