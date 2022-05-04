Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. II-VI Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IIVI   US9021041085

II-VI INCORPORATED

(IIVI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/04 09:06:57 am EDT
63.75 USD   +1.72%
08:57aII-VI Incorporated Extends Ion Implanter Disk Refurbishing Services to Asia With New Multimillion-Dollar Expansion in Taiwan
GL
05/03II-VI INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/03II-VI Incorporated and Coherent, Inc. Announce Refiling of Premerger Notification and Report Form with Federal Trade Commission and U.S. Department of Justice
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

II-VI Incorporated Extends Ion Implanter Disk Refurbishing Services to Asia With New Multimillion-Dollar Expansion in Taiwan

05/04/2022 | 08:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PITTSBURGH, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II‐VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), the world’s largest ion implant foundry with disk refurbishing services, today announced that it will extend its ion implanter disk refurbishing services to Asia, with a multimillion-dollar expansion in Hsinchu City, Taiwan, which is expected to come online in July 2022.

The acute shortages of semiconductor devices in the global supply chain are driving the strong demand for refurbishment of wafer fabrication equipment. The expansion in Taiwan will effectively double II-VI’s global disk refurbishing capacity. Batch implanter tool owners in Asia will benefit from a rapid turnaround service that will enable them to maintain their tools in operation and sustain their production output.

“The market demand for used ion implant equipment already exceeds availability by about a factor of ten, including in Asia,” said Sohail Khan, Executive Vice President, New Ventures & Wide-Bandgap Electronics Technologies. “Our 25 years of expertise and innovations in disk refurbishment enable our customers to achieve an average of 30% savings on cost of ownership over OEM service. By coming to us, customers will reduce their maintenance costs and get the most out of their ion implanter equipment from higher reliability and longer service life.”

As a leading global provider of foundry ion implantation services and support, II-VI implants tens of thousands of wafers per week and adds tools and capacity as required to support customers’ changing needs. II-VI’s world-class technical expertise, rigorous quality program, and broad range of tooling offer a powerful and flexible outsourcing option for ion implantation, serving production manufacturing and R&D environments. II-VI maintains a large complement of high- and medium-current and high-energy production implanters handling 2-inch to 12-inch substrates. II-VI provides ion implantation services for silicon and compound semiconductor wafers, including heated ion implantation for silicon carbide wafers.

II-VI will participate as an exhibitor at the 36th International Conference on Compound Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology (CS MANTECH) in Monterey, California, May 9-11.

About II-VI’s Disk Refurbishment Services

II-VI has the full capability to repair, refurbish, and remanufacture any ion implanter disk or heat sink. This includes all makes and models of batch-processing ion implanters produced since the late 1970s to today. II-VI is one of the very few providers of refurbishment services to support such a broad range of implanter models and designs. Recognizing that the disk itself is an integral part of the ion implantation process critical to high-performing semiconductor chips, II-VI’s disk refurbishment service includes consultation on options that extend performance and exceed OEM specifications including the integration of process-specific customizations for implanting on compound substrates. Find out more at ii-vi.com/product/ion-implanter-disk-refurbishment-coating/.

About II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in communications, industrial, aerospace & defense, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, consumer electronics, and automotive markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com.

  
CONTACT:   Mark Lourie
 Vice President, Corporate Communications
 corporate.communications@ii-vi.com
 www.ii-vi.com/contact-us 

All news about II-VI INCORPORATED
08:57aII-VI Incorporated Extends Ion Implanter Disk Refurbishing Services to Asia With New Mu..
GL
05/03II-VI INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/03II-VI Incorporated and Coherent, Inc. Announce Refiling of Premerger Notification and R..
GL
05/03II-VI Incorporated and Coherent, Inc. Announce Refiling of Premerger Notification and R..
AQ
04/27II-VI Incorporated to Webcast FY 2022 Third-Quarter Conference Call
GL
04/22II-VI Signs Renewable Energy Contracts for Nine US Sites to Reduce Global Carbon Footpr..
MT
04/22II-VI Incorporated Significantly Reduces Its Global Carbon Footprint with Renewable Ene..
GL
04/14Most Semiconductor-Focused Companies Seen Meeting, Exceeding H1 Results Despite Headwin..
MT
04/14Craig-Hallum Adjusts II-VI's Price Target to $85 from $100, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
04/05II-VI Incorporated Announces AEC-Q102 Compliance of its 940 nm VCSEL Flood Illuminator ..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on II-VI INCORPORATED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 244 M - -
Net income 2022 249 M - -
Net cash 2022 59,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 32,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 664 M 6 664 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,04x
EV / Sales 2023 1,70x
Nbr of Employees 22 961
Free-Float 87,1%
Chart II-VI INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
II-VI Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends II-VI INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 62,67 $
Average target price 83,75 $
Spread / Average Target 33,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vincent D. Mattera Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Walter R. Bashaw President
Mary Jane Raymond Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Christopher Koeppen Chief Technology Officer
Anantha Ganga Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
II-VI INCORPORATED-8.28%6 664
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-1.44%48 356
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-17.71%42 976
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-37.24%33 070
JABIL INC.-16.26%8 319
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-55.79%7 622