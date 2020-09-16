II VI Incorporated : September, 2020 - Inverstor Presentation 0 09/16/2020 | 05:55pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Investor Presentation September 2020 Copyright 2020, II-VI Incorporated. All rights reserved. Safe Harbor Statement This presentation contains forward-looking statements relating to future events and expectations that are based on certain assumptions and contingencies. The forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and relate to the Company's performance on a going-forward basis. The forward-looking statements in this presentation involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results, performance or trends to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements herein or in previous disclosures. The Company believes that all forward-looking statements made by it in this presentation have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs or projections (including the Company's updated guidance for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 set forth in this presentation) as expressed in the forward-looking statements will actually occur or prove to be correct. In addition to general industry and global economic conditions, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements in this presentation include, but are not limited to: (i) the failure of any one or more of the assumptions stated above to prove to be correct; (ii) the risks relating to forward-looking statements and other "Risk Factors" discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 and in the Company's other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission; (iii) the purchasing patterns of customers and end-users; (iv) the timely release of new products, and acceptance of such new products by the market; (v) the introduction of new products by competitors and other competitive responses; (vi) the Company's ability to assimilate recently acquired businesses, and risks, costs and uncertainties associated with such acquisitions; (vii) the Company's ability to devise and execute strategies to respond to market conditions; (viii) the anticipated use of the net proceeds from the proposed offerings; and/or (ix) the risks of business and economic disruption related to the currently ongoing Coronavirus outbreak and any other worldwide health epidemics and outbreaks that may arise. The Company disclaims any obligation to update information contained in these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or developments, or otherwise. All information in this presentation is as of June 29, 2020. This presentation contains non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics relating to the Company's past performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP financial measures versus their nearest GAAP equivalents. For example, other companies may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. As required by Regulation G, we have provided reconciliations of those measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, which are available in the Appendix. Copyright 2020, II-VI Incorporated. All rights reserved. Page 2 Company Overview II-VI at a Glance "TWO SIX" Vertically Integrated Refers to groups II and VI of the Model Periodic Table of Elements Core Competency Engineered Materials 1971 22,000+ 69 Year Founded Employees Locations All data as of 6/31/2020 or quarter then ended FY20 Revenue $2.6B Cash & Equivalents $493M FY20 Free Cash Flow $160M 18 Countries Copyright 2020, II-VI Incorporated. All rights reserved. Page 4 Our Vision A world transformed through innovative materials vital to a better life today and the sustainability of future generations Mobile Intelligent Electric Proliferation of Deployment of 5G Wireless Cloud Services Increased Data and Adoption of Growth in Electric & Video Consumption 3D Sensing Autonomous Vehicles Copyright 2020, II-VI Incorporated. All rights reserved. Page 5 Core Strategy Core Competency A Leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic devices

engineered materials optoelectronic devices Differentiated lasers, optics, and integrated circuits

lasers, optics, integrated circuits Enabling the convergence of communications, computing, and sensing Innovation Strategy Markets Diversified per Platform Infrastructure Capital Intensive Performance Valued By Customers Products Process Intensive Differentiation Engineered Materials Copyright 2020, II-VI Incorporated. All rights reserved. Page 6 History of Insightful Targeting and Successful Integration of Strategic Acquisitions 10 Years of continuous revenue growth(1) CAGR: 19% $2,638 $2,380 4 Transformative Acquisitions 2019 2016 2013 2010 InP Technology Platform $683 $742 $487 $516 $551 $1,362 $1,159 $972 $827 Epitaxial Wafer GaAs and SiC Electronic Technology Device Platform Platform Optical Network & China Market 5G FY11 FY12 FY13 FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY20PF (2) Figures prior to FY2019 do not reflect the adoption of ASC 606. Includes FY20 Q1 Pro forma: Three Months Ended 09/30/2019 for II-VI and Three Months Ended 10/28/2019 for Finisar. Copyright 2020, II-VI Incorporated. All rights reserved. Page 7 Thousands of Market Leading Customers Across Diverse Markets Sampling of representative customers based on approvals for public release Copyright 2020, II-VI Incorporated. All rights reserved. Page 8 II-VI Has Managed COVID-19 Effectively To Date Early Warning from China Footprint Swift Reaction to Rapidly Changing Situation Minor Disruption to Supply Chain Early China impacts forced supply chain adjustment in fiscal Q3

Prepared early and company-wide contingency plans across global footprint

company-wide contingency plans across global footprint Manufacturing facilities essential and now all operating

Office work transitioned effectively

Safety procedures established for all active facilities

II-VI vertical integration enabled company to retain control of entire supply chain

vertical integration enabled company to retain control of entire supply chain No major impact to productivity across office footprint Copyright 2020, II-VI Incorporated. All rights reserved. Page 9 Q4 FY20 Overview FY20 Revenue by Quarter ($M) Q4 FY20 Revenue $746M $746 $666 $599$627 $341 9% Revenue by End Market 72% Q1 Q1PF* Q2 Q3 Q4 Pro Forma Revenue

Three Months Ened 09/30/2019 for II-VI and Three Months Ended 10/28/2019 for Finisar. 48% 2% Revenue by 7% Region 16% 27% 7% Aerospace & Defense 6% Consumer Electronics 5% Semiconductor Capital Equipment 2% Life Science 1% Other Copyright 2020, II-VI Incorporated. All rights reserved. Page 10 Rapid Revenue Growth at Scale Strong Revenue Growth(1) (Pre-Finisar Acquisition) Growth 11% 18% 19% 18% Finisar Acquisition Continued Momentum Bolstered Scale $2,638 $1,362 $1,159 $972 $827 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 Note: Dollars in millions. Figures prior to FY2019 do not reflect the adoption of ASC 606. Prepared in accordance to ASC 805. $1,362 FY2019 PF(2) FY2020 $746 $627 Q3 FY20 Q4 FY20 Copyright 2020, II-VI Incorporated. All rights reserved. Page 11 New U.S. Commerce Department Rulings Were Issued During August 2020 Restrictions on Huawei Based on Product and Equipment Technology Effects on II-VI: Most products scheduled to ship by 9/14 were shipped

Effects on Q1FY21 not expected to be material based on strong backlog and other demand

For Q2-Q4 FY21, Huawei expected to be 5% or less or revenue

Q2-Q4 FY21, Huawei expected to be 5% or less or revenue Company expects overall revenue effects to be moderate due to backlog and demand and we will work to offset the variations Copyright 2020, II-VI Incorporated. All rights reserved. Page 12 Enabling Mobility & Electrification Ramping silicon carbide substrate capacity 5-10x including 200mm as well as qualifying a SiC epitaxial platform over the next 5 years POWER ELECTRONICS FOR ELECTRIC VEHICLES RF ELECTRONICS FOR WIRELESS BASE STATIONS AND RADAR 100 and 150 mm diameter conductive substrates

substrates 2015: Believed to be world's first 200 mm conductive substrates

For SiC MOSFET and other power devices

About 10% more driving distance on the same charge 100 and 150 mm diameter semi-insulating substrates

substrates 2019: Believed to be word's first 200 mm semi-insulating substrates

semi-insulating substrates For SiC-based GaN HEMT devices

SiC-based GaN HEMT devices GaN/SiC enables high-bandwidth 5G bands GREEN ENERGY Solar & Wind Energy Smart Grid Power Switching EV/HEV 5G 4G Bi-Directional Converter/ Inverter/ Electric Motor WIRELESS WIRELESS DC-DC Converter Electric Charger / HV Battery Beam-forming Antenna Remote Radio Head Copyright 2020, II-VI Incorporated. All rights reserved. Page 13 Two Decades of SiC Materials Innovation 2'' Wafer World First Manufacturing 100 mm Wafer 150 mm Wafer 200 mm Wafer 3'' Wafer Demonstrated Demonstrated Demonstrated Manufacturing High Quality Wafer Manufacturing 4H n-Type 6H SI Manufacturing Major Capacity Expansion 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 Advantages of Large Diameter Substrates Large diameter substrate fabrication cost (per unit area) is reduced significantly

Large diameter wafer availability has helped move SiC-based devices from niche to mainstream

SiC-based devices from niche to mainstream Existing 200 mm silicon wafer fab lines can be used for SiC devices manufacturing Copyright 2020, II-VI Incorporated. All rights reserved. Page 14 Vertically Integrated SiC Technology Platform Vertical Integration SiC Modules SiC Device SiC Chips SiC Epiwafers SiC Substrates GE Technology GE Technology Ascatron GE Technology, Ascatron, INNOViON Ascatron Legacy II-VI Recent Strategic Activities: II-VI licenses technology for SiC from GE (6/29/20)

licenses technology for SiC from (6/29/20) II-VI to acquire Ascatron (8/13/20)

to acquire (8/13/20) II-VI to acquire the outstanding interests of the owners of the parent of INNOViON (8/13/20) Significant SiC Market Opportunity(1) ($bn)$30+ $0.5 20202030 Internal company estimates. Includes module and device TAM. Copyright 2020, II-VI Incorporated. All rights reserved. Page 15 Addressing Multiple and Strong Growing Markets RF and Power Electronics Optical Communications SiC | GaN/SiC | Diamond GaAs | InP | LCoS For electric vehicles, smart For terrestrial, undersea, power grids and 4G/5G RF wireless optical infrastructure antennas and datacenters 3D Sensing & LiDAR GaAs | InP For 3D sensing in consumer electronics & LiDAR in automotive Aerospace & Defense GaAs | Sapphire For F35, contested space, directed energy and hypersonics CY25 Market CY20-25 CAGR $6.2B 24% Source: Yole, Strategy Analytics, LightCounting (includes devices) $22B 14% Source: Ovum, LightCounting, Cignal AI, Internal Estimates $7.5B 24% Source: Morgan Stanley, Forbes, Yole, IDC $14B 13% Source: Internal estimates Copyright 2020, II-VI Incorporated. All rights reserved. Page 16 Growth Opportunities in 5G Mobile Infrastructure Mobile subscribers quickly Accelerated need to deploy new Carriers rearchitecting their migrating to 5G 5G infrastructure worldwide networks for 5G II-VI Finisar 5G OPTICAL ACCESS 5G RADIO ACCESS Photonic Solutions Segment Compound Semiconductors Segments Backbone Network Front- & Backhaul Network Base Stations Handsets Coherent TRx HPC WSS LPC WSS 25G FH TRx Bidi DWDM TRx Line Cards Amplifiers OCM/OTDR DWDM Filters Subsystems 100G BH TRx GaN/SiC RF GaAs RF Copyright 2020, II-VI Incorporated. All rights reserved. Page 17 Indium Phosphide Devices: Upside to TAM and Gross Margins Hyperscale 5G Optical Coherent Datacenters Infrastructure Transmission MARKET STRATEGY Leveraging our existing sales channels in the transceiver market to drive InP component revenue

our existing sales channels in the transceiver market to Leveraging our proven ability to successfully market both components and modules

successfully market both components and modules Target the right mix of components and high speed modules to enhance gross margins Datacom Components Telecom Components  25G and 50G DFB Lasers  10G and 25G Tunable Lasers  50G and 100G EML  InP IQ Modulators  Lasers for Silicon Photonics  Dual High-Speed Coherent Detectors Externally Modulated Laser (EML) Externally Modulated Tunable Laser Copyright 2020, II-VI Incorporated. All rights reserved. Page 18 3D Sensing & LiDAR Market drivers

Face biometrics, augmented reality, automotive in-cabin & LiDAR, machine vision

Two U.S. based compound semiconductor wafer fabs

Warren, NJ: Shipped hundreds of millions of 3D sensing VSCEL arrays Sherman, TX : Completed qualification and begun shipping Vertically integrated : Epitaxial growth, device fabrication and automated wafer testing Broad portfolio of products: Lasers, optics & integrated circuits Offers a roadmap to integration and miniaturization

GaAs VCSEL 940 GaAs 1550 InP DUAL PASS WIDE INCIDENCE ARRAYS EDGE- EDGE- BAND FILTERS ANGLE MIRROR EMITTING EMITTING LASERS LASERS Copyright 2020, II-VI Incorporated. All rights reserved. Page 19 Lasers for Materials Processing & EUV Strong demand for laser processing heads and EUV lithography AUTOMATION ELECTRIC VEHICLE BATTERY MANUFACTURING Remote laser welding heads Laser processes adapted to most joining tasks assisted by machine vision software on the cell, module, pack, and frame levels FULL LINE SUPPLIER OF MATERIALS, COMPONENTS AND SUBSYSTEMS FOR HIGH POWER LASERS CO2 LASER OPTICS FUSED SILICA LASER OPTICS SAPPHIRE LASER OPTICS DEFORMABLE MIRORS LASER MODULES LASER BARS DIRECT DIODE LASERS LASER LIGHT CABLES CUTTING HEADS WELDING HEADS Copyright 2020, II-VI Incorporated. All rights reserved. Page 20 Aerospace & Defense Significant new opportunities ahead with strong channels to the market STRONG ABILITY TO DIFFERENTIATE THE END SOLUTION Advanced Semiconductor Electro-Optic Materials Lasers Subsystems MARKETS PRODUCTS DIFFERENTIATORS Intelligence  IR sensors Dedicated vertically integrated Surveillance &  Windows and lenses facilities Reconnaissance  Sapphire enclosures Contested Space  Telescopes 30+ year of design, fabrication,  Imaging lenses and launch of products Directed Energy  Laser subsystems  Beam directors  Fiber amplifiers Supplier of key laser weapons components and subsystems Hypersonics  Nose cones Qualified proprietary coatings Phased Array Laser Optics  Seeker optics and patterning Copyright 2020, II-VI Incorporated. All rights reserved. Page 21 Life Sciences BIOTECHNOLOGY MEDICALSCIENTIFIC Gene Sequencing and Testing for COVID-19 with Lasers, Optics, and Thermoelectrics II-VI plays an important role in the supply chain for Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Instruments that can determine the outcome of patient testing for COVID-19. Copyright 2020, II-VI Incorporated. All rights reserved. Page 22 COVID-19 Has Accelerated II-VI's Secular Tailwinds Driving Increasing Demand for Connectivity and High-Performance Infrastructure Video Conferencing Life Sciences / Diagnostics 5G Content Streaming Smart Power Energy Efficiency Work-From-Home II-VI is enabling the convergence of communications, computing, and sensing Copyright 2020, II-VI Incorporated. All rights reserved. Page 23 Financial Overview Attractive and Increasing Gross and Operating Margins Strong Execution and Synergy Realization Post Finisar Transaction Close Driving Margins Non-GAAP Gross Margin(1) Non-GAAP Operating Margin(1) 42% 38% 38% 31% Last Quarter (2) Last Quarter (2) Q3 FY20 Q4 FY20 Before Close Before Close 16% 17% 13% 9% Last Quarter (2) Last Quarter (2) Q3 FY20 Q4 FY20 Before Close Before Close All non-GAAP amounts exclude certain adjustments for share-based compensation, acquired intangible amortization expense, certain one-time transaction expenses, fair value measurement period adjustments and restructuring and related items. See Appendix for reconciliation to most comparable GAAP measures II-VI figures are for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and Finisar figures are for the three months ended July 28, 2019. Copyright 2020, II-VI Incorporated. All rights reserved. Page 25 Significant Value Creation Potential from Synergies Annual Est Synergies Yr 1 Annual Run Rate Synergies Achieved Within 36 months 75% through Yr 1 Cost of  Supply chain management - Procurement ~$85 M ~$35 M  Infeed - Internal supply of enabling Goods Sold materials and components Research &  More efficient R&D with scale  Complementary engineering and Development design teams General &  Consolidation of overlapping ~$65 M ~$15 M corporate costs Administration  Optimization of operating model Sales &  Savings from scale Marketing TOTAL ~$150 M ~$50 M Annual Run Rate refers to total savings achieved in full 12 month period. Copyright 2020, II-VI Incorporated. All rights reserved. Page 26 Key Takeaways 1 One of the Largest Photonics and Compound Semiconductor Companies 2 3 4 5 Materials Expertise Drives Differentiation in Multiple Growing Markets Vertically Integrated, Diverse Global Manufacturing Footprint History of Insightful Targeting and Successful Integration of Strategic Acquisitions Strong Execution: Finisar Integration and Synergies Realization Ahead of Plan Copyright 2020, II-VI Incorporated. All rights reserved. Page 27 Appendix Transaction Overview Copyright 2020, II-VI Incorporated. All rights reserved. Page 28 II-VI Segment Revenue by End Markets for Q4FY20 QTD End Market Distribution of Q3FY20 QTD Revenue Q4FY20 Op Q4FY20/ Pro Forma* Revenue Fiber Optic & Life Science, Reported Segments Q4FY19 Q4FY20 Margin - Q4FY19 Industrial Change Wireless Military Semi Cap Consumer, Revenue Revenue GAAP / Non- Revenue (Automotive) FY20 Q4/ Comm. Other GAAP Growth FY19 Q4 Photonic Solutions $178M $517M 10% / 17% 190% 3% 95% 0% 1% 1% Compound $185M $229M 9% / 16% 24% 24% 19% 20% 12% 25% Semiconductors (1%) II-VI Consolidated $363M $746M 9% / 17% 106% 12% 9% 72% 6% 4% 9% (0%) * Pro Forma per FY20 Form 10-K. Copyright 2020, II-VI Incorporated. All rights reserved. Page 29 II-VI Segment Revenue by End Markets for Full Year FY20 End Market Distribution of Full Year FY20 Revenue Reported Segments FY20 FYY20 Op Margin FY20/FY19 Industrial Fiber Optic & Life Science, - GAAP / Non- Revenue Wireless Military Semi Cap Consumer, Revenue (Automotive) GAAP Growth Comm. Other Photonic Solutions $1,537M 3% / 15% 141% 3% 94% 0% 1% 2% Compound $821M 8% / 12% 13% 29% 15% 21% 12% 23% Semiconductors (1%) Unallocated $22.1 N/A N/A 98% 2% II-VI Consolidated $2,380M 2% / 14% 75% 12% 67% 7% 5% 9% (0%) Copyright 2020, II-VI Incorporated. All rights reserved. Page 30 Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures Finisar Q1 FY20 Revenue $285.0 GAAP Gross Profit $85.3 Amortization of required technology $0.5 Stock Compensation $2.9 Impairment of long-lived/intangible assets $1.7 Reduction in force costs $0.0 Write off of discontinued product inventory ($1.8) Non-GAAP Gross Profit $88.6 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 31% GAAP Operating Income (Loss) ($9.5) Total cost of revenue adjustments $3.4 Reduction in force costs and other restructuring $0.1 Stock compensation $12.8 Acquisition related costs $1.1 Litigation settlements and resolutions and related costs $0.0 Amortization of purchased intangibles $0.2 Startup costs $17.1 Non-GAAP Operating Income $25.1 Non-GAAP Operating Margin 9% Note: Dollars in millions. Q1 FY20 represents quarter ending October July 28, 2019. Copyright 2020, II-VI Incorporated. All rights reserved. Page 31 Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures Note: Dollars in millions. Copyright 2020, II-VI Incorporated. All rights reserved. Page 32 Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures Note: Dollars in millions. Copyright 2020, II-VI Incorporated. All rights reserved. Page 33 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer II-VI Incorporated published this content on 16 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2020 21:54:07 UTC 0 All news about II-VI INCORPORATED 05:55p II VI INCORPORATED : September, 2020 - Inverstor Presentation PU 05:23p II-VI INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-.. AQ 09/11 II-VI INCORPORATED : to Participate in Deutsche Bank Virtual Technology Conferen.. AQ 09/11 II-VI Incorporated to Participate in Deutsche Bank Virtual Technology Confere.. GL 08/31 II-VI Incorporated CEO Chuck Mattera Announced as an Ernst & Young LLP Entrep.. GL 08/26 II-VI INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-.. AQ 08/26 II-VI Incorporated Declares a Quarterly Dividend on Series A Mandatory Conver.. GL 08/26 II VI INCORPORATED : VI INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CO.. AQ 08/21 II-VI Incorporated to Participate in BMO Capital Markets' 2020 Virtual Techno.. GL 08/20 II-VI Incorporated Introduces Laser Lapping System for Diamond and Superhard .. GL