II VI Incorporated : September, 2020 - Inverstor Presentation
0
09/16/2020 | 05:55pm EDT
Investor Presentation
September 2020
Safe Harbor Statement
This presentation contains forward-looking statements relating to future events and expectations that are based on certain assumptions and contingencies. The forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and relate to the Company's performance on a going-forward basis. The forward-looking statements in this presentation involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results, performance or trends to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements herein or in previous disclosures.
The Company believes that all forward-looking statements made by it in this presentation have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs or projections (including the Company's updated guidance for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 set forth in this presentation) as expressed in the forward-looking statements will actually occur or prove to be correct. In addition to general industry and global economic conditions, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements in this presentation include, but are not limited to: (i) the failure of any one or more of the assumptions stated above to prove to be correct; (ii) the risks relating to forward-looking statements and other "Risk Factors" discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 and in the Company's other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission; (iii) the purchasing patterns of customers and end-users; (iv) the timely release of new products, and acceptance of such new products by the market; (v) the introduction of new products by competitors and other competitive responses; (vi) the Company's ability to assimilate recently acquired businesses, and risks, costs and uncertainties associated with such acquisitions; (vii) the Company's ability to devise and execute strategies to respond to market conditions; (viii) the anticipated use of the net proceeds from the proposed offerings; and/or (ix) the risks of business and economic disruption related to the currently ongoing Coronavirus outbreak and any other worldwide health epidemics and outbreaks that may arise. The Company disclaims any obligation to update information contained in these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or developments, or otherwise.
All information in this presentation is as of June 29, 2020. This presentation contains non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics relating to the Company's past performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP financial measures versus their nearest GAAP equivalents. For example, other companies may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. As required by Regulation G, we have provided reconciliations of those measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, which are available in the Appendix.
Company Overview
II-VI at a Glance
"TWO SIX"
Vertically Integrated
Refers to groups II and VI of the
Model
Periodic Table of Elements
Core Competency
Engineered Materials
1971
22,000+
69
Year Founded
Employees
Locations
All data as of 6/31/2020 or quarter then ended
FY20 Revenue
$2.6B
Cash & Equivalents
$493M
FY20 Free Cash Flow
$160M
18
Countries
Our Vision
A world transformed through innovative materials vital to a better
life today and the sustainability of future generations
Mobile
Intelligent
Electric
Proliferation of
Deployment of
5G Wireless
Cloud Services
Increased Data and
Adoption of
Growth in Electric &
Video Consumption
3D Sensing
Autonomous
Vehicles
Core Strategy
Core Competency
A Leaderin engineered materials and optoelectronic devices
Differentiated lasers, optics, and integrated circuits
Enablingthe convergence of communications, computing, and sensing
Innovation Strategy
Markets
Diversified per Platform
Infrastructure
Capital Intensive
Performance
Valued By Customers
Products
Process Intensive
Differentiation
Engineered Materials
History of Insightful Targeting and Successful Integration of Strategic Acquisitions
Growth Opportunities in 5G Mobile Infrastructure
Mobile subscribers quickly
Accelerated need to deploy new
Carriers rearchitecting their
migrating to 5G
5G infrastructure worldwide
networks for 5G
II-VI Finisar
5G OPTICAL ACCESS
5G RADIO ACCESS
Photonic Solutions Segment
Compound Semiconductors Segments
Backbone Network
Front- & Backhaul Network
Base Stations
Handsets
Coherent TRx
HPC WSS
LPC WSS
25G FH TRx
Bidi DWDM TRx
Line Cards
Amplifiers
OCM/OTDR
DWDM Filters
Subsystems
100G BH TRx
GaN/SiC RF
GaAs RF
Indium Phosphide Devices: Upside to TAM and Gross Margins
Hyperscale
5G Optical
Coherent
Datacenters
Infrastructure
Transmission
MARKET STRATEGY
Leveraging our existing sales channels in the transceiver market to drive InP component revenue
Leveragingour proven ability to successfully market both components and modules
Target the right mix of components and high speed modules to enhance gross margins
Datacom Components
Telecom Components
25G and 50G DFB Lasers
10G and 25G Tunable Lasers
50G and 100G EML
InP IQ Modulators
Lasers for Silicon Photonics
Dual High-Speed Coherent Detectors
Externally Modulated Laser (EML)
Externally Modulated Tunable Laser
3D Sensing & LiDAR
Market drivers
Face biometrics, augmented reality, automotive in-cabin & LiDAR, machine vision
Two U.S. based compound semiconductor wafer fabs
Warren, NJ:Shipped hundreds of millions of 3D sensing VSCEL arrays
Sherman, TX: Completed qualification and begun shipping
Vertically integrated: Epitaxial growth, device fabrication and automated wafer testing
Broad portfolio of products: Lasers, optics & integrated circuits
Offers a roadmap to integration and miniaturization
GaAs VCSEL
940 GaAs
1550 InP
DUAL PASS
WIDE INCIDENCE
ARRAYS
EDGE-
EDGE-
BAND FILTERS
ANGLE MIRROR
EMITTING
EMITTING
LASERS
LASERS
Lasers for Materials Processing & EUV
Strong demand for laser processing heads and EUV lithography
AUTOMATION
ELECTRIC VEHICLE BATTERY MANUFACTURING
Remote laser welding heads
Laser processes adapted to most joining tasks
assisted by machine vision software
on the cell, module, pack, and frame levels
FULL LINE SUPPLIER OF MATERIALS, COMPONENTS AND SUBSYSTEMS FOR HIGH POWER LASERS
CO2 LASER OPTICS
FUSED SILICA LASER OPTICS SAPPHIRE LASER OPTICS
DEFORMABLE MIRORS
LASER MODULES
LASER BARS
DIRECT DIODE LASERS
LASER LIGHT CABLES
CUTTING HEADS
WELDING HEADS
Aerospace & Defense
Significant new opportunities ahead with strong channels to the market
STRONG ABILITY TO DIFFERENTIATE THE END SOLUTION
Advanced
Semiconductor
Electro-Optic
Materials
Lasers
Subsystems
MARKETS
PRODUCTS
DIFFERENTIATORS
Intelligence
IR sensors
Dedicated vertically integrated
Surveillance &
Windows and lenses
facilities
Reconnaissance
Sapphire enclosures
Contested Space
Telescopes
30+ year of design, fabrication,
Imaging lenses
and launch of products
Directed Energy
Laser subsystems
Beam directors
Fiber amplifiers
Supplier of key laser weapons components and subsystems
Hypersonics
Nose cones
Qualified proprietary coatings
Phased Array Laser Optics
Seeker optics
and patterning
Life Sciences
BIOTECHNOLOGY MEDICALSCIENTIFIC
Gene Sequencing and Testing for COVID-19 with
Lasers, Optics, and Thermoelectrics
II-VI plays an important role in the supply chain for Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Instruments that can determine the outcome of patient testing for COVID-19.
COVID-19 Has Accelerated II-VI's Secular Tailwinds
Driving Increasing Demand for Connectivity and High-Performance Infrastructure
Video Conferencing
Life Sciences / Diagnostics
5G
Content Streaming
Smart Power
Energy Efficiency
Work-From-Home
II-VI is enabling the convergence of
communications, computing, and sensing
Financial Overview
Attractive and Increasing Gross and Operating Margins
Strong Execution and Synergy Realization Post Finisar Transaction Close Driving Margins
Non-GAAP Gross Margin(1)
Non-GAAP Operating Margin(1)
42%
38%
38%
31%
Last Quarter (2)
Last Quarter (2)
Q3 FY20
Q4 FY20
Before Close
Before Close
16%
17%
13%
9%
Last Quarter (2)
Last Quarter (2)
Q3 FY20
Q4 FY20
Before Close
Before Close
All non-GAAP amounts exclude certain adjustments for share-based compensation, acquired intangible amortization expense, certain one-time transaction expenses, fair value measurement period adjustments and restructuring and related items. See Appendix for reconciliation to most comparable GAAP measures
II-VIfigures are for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and Finisar figures are for the three months ended July 28, 2019.
Significant Value Creation Potential from Synergies
Annual Est Synergies
Yr 1 Annual Run Rate
Synergies Achieved
Within 36 months
75% through Yr 1
Cost of
Supply chain management - Procurement
~$85 M
~$35 M
Infeed - Internal supply of enabling
Goods Sold
materials and components
Research &
More efficient R&D with scale
Complementary engineering and
Development
design teams
General &
Consolidation of overlapping
~$65 M
~$15 M
corporate costs
Administration
Optimization of operating model
Sales &
Savings from scale
Marketing
TOTAL
~$150 M
~$50 M
Annual Run Rate refers to total savings achieved in full 12 month period.
Key Takeaways
1
One of the Largest Photonics and Compound Semiconductor Companies
2
3
4
5
Materials Expertise Drives Differentiation in Multiple Growing Markets
Vertically Integrated, Diverse Global Manufacturing Footprint
History of Insightful Targeting and Successful Integration of Strategic Acquisitions
Strong Execution: Finisar Integration and Synergies Realization Ahead of Plan
Appendix
Transaction Overview
II-VI Segment Revenue by End Markets for Q4FY20 QTD
End Market Distribution of Q3FY20 QTD Revenue
Q4FY20 Op
Q4FY20/
Pro Forma*
Revenue
Fiber Optic &
Life Science,
Reported Segments
Q4FY19
Q4FY20
Margin -
Q4FY19
Industrial
Change
Wireless
Military
Semi Cap
Consumer,
Revenue
Revenue
GAAP / Non-
Revenue
(Automotive)
FY20 Q4/
Comm.
Other
GAAP
Growth
FY19 Q4
Photonic Solutions
$178M
$517M
10% / 17%
190%
3%
95%
0%
1%
1%
Compound
$185M
$229M
9% / 16%
24%
24%
19%
20%
12%
25%
Semiconductors
(1%)
II-VI Consolidated
$363M
$746M
9% / 17%
106%
12%
9%
72%
6%
4%
9%
(0%)
* Pro Forma per FY20 Form 10-K.
II-VI Segment Revenue by End Markets for Full Year FY20
End Market Distribution of Full Year FY20 Revenue
Reported Segments
FY20
FYY20 Op Margin
FY20/FY19
Industrial
Fiber Optic &
Life Science,
- GAAP / Non-
Revenue
Wireless
Military
Semi Cap
Consumer,
Revenue
(Automotive)
GAAP
Growth
Comm.
Other
Photonic Solutions
$1,537M
3% / 15%
141%
3%
94%
0%
1%
2%
Compound
$821M
8% / 12%
13%
29%
15%
21%
12%
23%
Semiconductors
(1%)
Unallocated
$22.1
N/A
N/A
98%
2%
II-VI Consolidated
$2,380M
2% / 14%
75%
12%
67%
7%
5%
9%
(0%)
Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures
Finisar
Q1 FY20
Revenue
$285.0
GAAP Gross Profit
$85.3
Amortization of required technology
$0.5
Stock Compensation
$2.9
Impairment of long-lived/intangible assets
$1.7
Reduction in force costs
$0.0
Write off of discontinued product inventory
($1.8)
Non-GAAP Gross Profit
$88.6
Non-GAAP Gross Margin
31%
GAAP Operating Income (Loss)
($9.5)
Total cost of revenue adjustments
$3.4
Reduction in force costs and other restructuring
$0.1
Stock compensation
$12.8
Acquisition related costs
$1.1
Litigation settlements and resolutions and related costs
$0.0
Amortization of purchased intangibles
$0.2
Startup costs
$17.1
Non-GAAP Operating Income
$25.1
Non-GAAP Operating Margin
9%
Note: Dollars in millions. Q1 FY20 represents quarter ending October July 28, 2019.
Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures
Note: Dollars in millions.
Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures
Note: Dollars in millions.
