Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  II-VI Incorporated    IIVI

II-VI INCORPORATED

(IIVI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

II-VI Incorporated Unveils High-Power and High-Efficiency Double-Junction VCSEL Arrays for Next-Generation 3D Sensing

02/08/2021 | 05:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II‐VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a leading provider of semiconductor lasers and micro-optics for consumer electronics, today announced its double-junction vertical cavity surface-emitting laser (VCSEL) arrays, the first of its multi-junction VCSEL array platforms for next-generation world-facing 3D sensing applications.

The growing adoption of 3D sensing in several markets, including in consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial, is driving the demand for depth sensors with longer and wider range, lower power consumption, smaller size, and lower cost. II-VI’s new VCSEL arrays are based on a double-junction technology that doubles the power output per VCSEL emitter and improves the power conversion efficiency to 56%, compared with 46% in existing single-junction technology. This can be leveraged for a number of differentiating benefits, including higher output power to sense farther and wider, reduced battery power consumption, and smaller size to achieve lower cost and to enable more inconspicuous designs.

“We have developed over the years strong partnerships with our customers, closely collaborating on the development of long-term technology and product roadmaps aimed at providing breakthrough solutions and continuously elevating user experience in 3D sensing,” said Dr. Julie Eng, Sr. Vice President, Optoelectronic & RF Devices Business Unit. “A few years ago, we successfully scaled our vertically integrated GaAs optoelectronics technology platform from 3-inch to 6-inch, which enabled us to shorten our development cycles and introduce new products to meet aggressive market windows. We are now once again evolving the platform, this time with a leap to double-junction technology that we believe will unlock exciting new use cases, such as farther depth of sensing in world-facing applications and seamless integration into consumer products for AR and VR applications.”

II-VI’s double-junction VCSEL arrays emit at 940 nm, and their steep slope efficiencies enable very short pulses of very high peak powers. The VCSEL arrays are designed for low-cost non-hermetic packaging and, like the single-junction arrays, can be reliably and cost-effectively scaled in total power by increasing the number of emitters per chip. They can also be produced in high volume on II-VI’s vertically integrated 6-inch platform.

II-VI’s broad portfolio of products for 3D sensing includes diffractive optical elements (DOEs) and thin-film filters that are produced at wafer-scale for high-volume applications. DOE flat lenses and lenslet arrays collimate, focus, or transform beams from VCSEL arrays. DOE diffusers homogenize the output of VCSEL arrays and produce a uniform field of illumination. DOE splitters separate an input beam into multiple output beams. Filters are used to improve the signal-to-noise ratio of the image sensor array. II-VI VCSEL arrays are available as chips or integrated with DOEs in surface-mount technology packages.

II-VI will showcase its broad product line of lasers and optics for 3D sensing at the 2021 SPIE Photonics West Digital Forum, March 6-11, 2021.

About II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in communications, materials processing, aerospace & defense, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, consumer electronics, and automotive markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com.

CONTACT:Mark Lourie
 Vice President, Corporate Communications
 corporate.communications@ii-vi.com
 www.ii-vi.com/contact-us


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about II-VI INCORPORATED
11:30aII-VI Incorporated Unveils High-Power and High-Efficiency Double-Junction VCS..
GL
02/05II VI INCORPORATED : Deutsche Bank Adjusts II-VI PT to $100 From $63, Maintains ..
MT
02/05II VI INCORPORATED : B. Riley Adjusts II-VI's Price Target to $72 From $47, Keep..
MT
02/03II-VI Incorporated Wins Fujitsu Supply Chain Excellence Award 2020
GL
01/29INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at II-VI Inc Sale for Taxes Adds to 90-Day Selling Tren..
MT
01/27INPHI : Awarded by II-VI Incorporated for Outstanding Innovation Technology
AQ
01/26II VI INCORPORATED : Barclays Adjusts II-VI Price Target to $100 From $65, Maint..
MT
01/26II-VI INCORPORATED : to Webcast FY 2021 Second-Quarter Conference Call
AQ
01/19INSIDER TRENDS : II-VI Inc Insider Continues 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
01/14II-VI Incorporated Receives Optical Communications Industry Awards at ODC 202..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 051 M - -
Net income 2021 262 M - -
Net Debt 2021 657 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 43,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9 139 M 9 139 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,21x
EV / Sales 2022 2,81x
Nbr of Employees 22 969
Free-Float 85,0%
Chart II-VI INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
II-VI Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends II-VI INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 84,77 $
Last Close Price 88,00 $
Spread / Highest target 30,7%
Spread / Average Target -3,67%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Vincent D. Mattera Chief Executive Officer & Director
Walter R. Bashaw President
Mary Jane Raymond Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Francis J. Kramer Chairman
Christopher Koeppen Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
II-VI INCORPORATED15.85%9 139
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.23.37%56 217
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-14.72%53 578
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-0.97%38 741
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-0.39%23 164
BYD ELECTRONIC (INTERNATIONAL) COMPANY LIMITED24.38%15 550
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ