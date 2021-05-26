II-VI Incorporated's Thought Leaders to Present at OFC 2021

PITTSBURGH, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II‐VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a leading provider of optical communications and sensing solutions, today announced that multiple thought leaders from II-VI will participate at the OFC Virtual Conference taking place June 6-11, 2021. The online event will include the following speakers:



Dr. Sanjai Parthasarathi, Chief Marketing Officer

Panel : 3D Sensing Uses in Consumer and Automotive Markets; to be held on Thursday, June 10, at 1:30 p.m. PDT.



Dr. Martin Zirngibl, Chief Technologist, Optoelectronics

Short Course : SC486 Optoelectronic Devices for LiDAR and High-BW or 3D Sensing; to be held on Monday, June 7, at 2:00 p.m. PDT.

Dr. Tsurugi Sudo, Senior Director of Design Engineering

Invited Speaker : Challenges and Opportunities of Directly Modulated Lasers in Future Datacom, Datacenter, and 5G Networks; to be held on Tuesday, June 8, at 4:30 a.m. PDT.



Vipul Bhatt, Senior Director of Datacom Marketing

Workshop : Are We on the Right Track to Bring Co-Packaged Optics to Its Prime Time?; to be held on Sunday, June 6, at 1:00 p.m. PDT.

Dr. Yasuhiro Matsui, Technical Staff Engineer

Workshop : Which Device Technologies Will Get Us Beyond 400G?; to be held on Sunday, June 6, at 5:00 p.m. PDT.

Dr. Argishti Melikyan, Senior Principal Silicon Photonics Engineer

Symposium Organizer : Emerging Photonic Technologies and Architectures for Femtojoule per Bit Optical Networks; to be held on Tuesday, June 8, at 11:00 a.m. PDT.



Ken Cockerham, Product Marketing Manager

Panel : 5G Optics – Mobile Optical Solutions and Standards; to be held on Thursday, June 10, at 7:00 a.m. PDT.



Dr. Chris Cole, II-VI Advisor and OFC Technical Program Chair

Symposium Organizer : Vision Talks: Beyond 2021 and Towards 2030; to be held on Monday, June 7, at 5:00 a.m. PDT.

During OFC, the Company will participate as a virtual exhibitor from June 7-11, showcasing the broadest portfolio of optical communications and sensing products in the industry. Registered attendees can interact with II-VI booth representatives and access technology demonstration videos enabling the next generation of telecom, datacom, and 3D sensing applications. For more information, visit: https://www.ofcconference.org/en-us/home/.

Separately, Chief Strategy Officer and President of Compound Semiconductors, Dr. Giovanni Barbarossa, will participate in the Business Fireside Chat at the 2021 OIDA Executive Forum on Thursday, June 3. The virtual chat will feature leaders from the optical networking market providing their unique perspectives on a broad range of industry issues. For more information, visit: https://www.osa.org/en-us/meetings/industry_events/2021_oida_executive_forum/.

