II-VI Incorporated's Thought Leaders to Present at OFC 2021

05/26/2021 | 04:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PITTSBURGH, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II‐VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a leading provider of optical communications and sensing solutions, today announced that multiple thought leaders from II-VI will participate at the OFC Virtual Conference taking place June 6-11, 2021. The online event will include the following speakers:

Dr. Sanjai Parthasarathi, Chief Marketing Officer

  • Panel: 3D Sensing Uses in Consumer and Automotive Markets; to be held on Thursday, June 10, at 1:30 p.m. PDT.

Dr. Martin Zirngibl, Chief Technologist, Optoelectronics

  • Short Course: SC486 Optoelectronic Devices for LiDAR and High-BW or 3D Sensing; to be held on Monday, June 7, at 2:00 p.m. PDT.
  • Market Watch Panel: Terabit WDM Channels – Beyond 100GBaud Operation; to be held on Tuesday, June 8, at 2:30 p.m. PDT.
  • Tech Talk: LiDAR, Boom or Bust?; to be held on Wednesday, June 9, at 1:30 p.m. PDT.

Dr. Tsurugi Sudo, Senior Director of Design Engineering

  • Invited Speaker: Challenges and Opportunities of Directly Modulated Lasers in Future Datacom, Datacenter, and 5G Networks; to be held on Tuesday, June 8, at 4:30 a.m. PDT.

Vipul Bhatt, Senior Director of Datacom Marketing

  • Workshop: Are We on the Right Track to Bring Co-Packaged Optics to Its Prime Time?; to be held on Sunday, June 6, at 1:00 p.m. PDT.
  • Panel: Next-Generation Optical Interfaces; to be held on Wednesday, June 9, at 1:30 p.m. PDT.

Dr. Yasuhiro Matsui, Technical Staff Engineer

  • Workshop: Which Device Technologies Will Get Us Beyond 400G?; to be held on Sunday, June 6, at 5:00 p.m. PDT.
  • Panel: Advanced Laser Technologies in Post-100GBaud Era; to be held on Thursday, June 10, at 3:00 p.m. PDT.

Dr. Argishti Melikyan, Senior Principal Silicon Photonics Engineer

  • Symposium Organizer: Emerging Photonic Technologies and Architectures for Femtojoule per Bit Optical Networks; to be held on Tuesday, June 8, at 11:00 a.m. PDT.

Ken Cockerham, Product Marketing Manager

  • Panel: 5G Optics – Mobile Optical Solutions and Standards; to be held on Thursday, June 10, at 7:00 a.m. PDT.

Dr. Chris Cole, II-VI Advisor and OFC Technical Program Chair

  • Symposium Organizer: Vision Talks: Beyond 2021 and Towards 2030; to be held on Monday, June 7, at 5:00 a.m. PDT.
  • Rump Session Organizer and WDM Team Captain: Did the Optics Industry Blunder by Switching Intra-Datacenter Links From NRZ to PAM-4?; to be held on Wednesday, June 9, at 6:00 a.m. PDT.
  • Symposium Panel: The Role of Machine Learning in Optical Systems and the Role of Optics in Machine Learning Systems; to be held on Wednesday, June 9, at 11:00 a.m. PDT.

During OFC, the Company will participate as a virtual exhibitor from June 7-11, showcasing the broadest portfolio of optical communications and sensing products in the industry. Registered attendees can interact with II-VI booth representatives and access technology demonstration videos enabling the next generation of telecom, datacom, and 3D sensing applications. For more information, visit: https://www.ofcconference.org/en-us/home/.

OIDA Executive Forum
Separately, Chief Strategy Officer and President of Compound Semiconductors, Dr. Giovanni Barbarossa, will participate in the Business Fireside Chat at the 2021 OIDA Executive Forum on Thursday, June 3. The virtual chat will feature leaders from the optical networking market providing their unique perspectives on a broad range of industry issues. For more information, visit: https://www.osa.org/en-us/meetings/industry_events/2021_oida_executive_forum/.

About II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in communications, industrial, aerospace & defense, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, consumer electronics, and automotive markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com.

CONTACT: Mark Lourie
  Vice President, Corporate Communications
  corporate.communications@ii-vi.com
  www.ii-vi.com/contact-us

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
