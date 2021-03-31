Log in
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Coherent, Inc.

03/31/2021
NEW YORK, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Coherent, Inc. ("Coherent" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: COHR) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by II-VI Incorporated ("IIVI") (NASDAQ: IIVI).  Under the terms of the merger agreement, IIVI will acquire Coherent in a mixed cash-and-stock transaction, pursuant to which Coherent shareholders will receive $220.00 in cash and 0.91 shares of IIVI common stock for each Coherent share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $280.59 based upon IIVI's March 30, 2021 closing price of $66.58.

If you own Coherent shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

https://www.weisslawllp.com/COHR-2/

Or please contact:
Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether (i) Coherent's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the merger consideration adequately compensates Coherent's shareholders; and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties.  We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases.  If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

