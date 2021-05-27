[Delayed]Notice:Announcement of Establishment of an Intermediary Holding Company by Company Split
Notice: This document is a translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
May 14, 2021
Company name: Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd.
Representative: Masashi Kanei, President and Representative Director
For inquiry: Hiroshi Nishino, Executive Board Director (Tel: +81-422-38-8828)
Notice: Announcement of Establishment of an Intermediary Holding Company by
Company Split
Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd., (hereafter "the Company") announces that it passed a resolution at the Board of Directors' meeting held today to establish an intermediary holding company by company split. Based on the establishment, all the outstanding shares of the four companies, First Wood Co., Ltd. IG Windows Co., Ltd. First Plus Inc. and Orient Co., Ltd. (hereafter "the Procurement Companies"), which are fully owned by the Company and are engaged in materials procurement (hereafter "Materials Procurement Business") for each major subsidiary of the Group, are assumed by the intermediary holding company.
Some items and details are partially abridged in the disclosure as the company split constitutes a simple incorporation type split solely pertaining to the Company.
１．The purpose of establishing the intermediary holding company by company split Detached house business, the Company's mainstay, has increased its competitiveness by managing every operation of land purchase, construction, sales and customer services. In order to increase the competitiveness further in the expected severer business environments, the Company decided to establish an intermediary holding company, which controls and manages Materials Procurement Business. The newly establish company is mainly to strengthen the function of materials procurement and expand its own business by using M&A.
The Company believes that the company split is also to contribute to strengthening of corporate governance of the whole group. Reason: the roles and responsibilities of the intermediary holding company and the Procurement Companies are clarified by separating management oversight function and business execution function.
After the establishment, the intermediary holding company will not only control the planning and management of the Procurement Companies but also constitute the competitive management organization and increase the corporate value by strengthening internal control system and corporate governance, promoting sharing of administrative functions
1
and optimizing relocation of management resources including personnel and funds. The Procurement Companies are to become core companies of the group in the future. Reason: the Procurement Companies are expected to create synergy effects such as promoting of strategic sales, cost reduction by centralized purchasing, optimizing of important offices, and strengthening of external sales by following the strategies of the intermediary holding company. Moreover, expansion of Materials Procurement Business and its peripheral business in the future is expected to contribute to growth of the Procurement Companies.
２．Details of the company split
（1）Schedule for the ① Board
of Directors' Meeting for
May 14, 2021
company split
approval of establishment of the
intermediary holding company.
②
Board of Directors' Meeting for
August 1, 2021 (Expected)
approval of the new establishment
and company split plan.
③
Date
for the split (Effective
October 1, 2021 (Expected)
date)
④
Date for registration of the
October 1, 2021 (Expected)
intermediary holding company
Note） Since the company split satisfies the conditions for simple incorporation type split described under Article 805 of the Company Act, obtaining approval at the Company's general meeting of shareholders is not required.
Schedule for the company split may be changed on discussion between the
parties concerned if the change is necessary in the course of proceedings
or for other reasons.
（2）Method of the
The Company will be the split company and the newly established company
company split
will be the succeeding company.
Therefore, the company split will
constitute a simple incorporation type split solely pertaining to the
Company, and the newly established company will be fully owned by the
Company.
（3）Details of
The newly established company will issue 100 shares of common stock at the
allotment in the
time of the split. And all the share will be allocated to the Company.
company split
（4）Treatment of
The Company has not issued any subscription warrants and bonds with
subscription warrants
subscription warrants.
and bonds with
subscription warrants
（5）Capital change
No increase or decrease in the Company's capital is expected as a result
due to the split
of the company split.
（6）Rights and
The newly established company will assume all the shares of the Procurement
obligations the newly
Companies from the Company on the effective date based on the new
established company
establishment and company split plan. The newly established company will
will assume
assume no debts or no employment agreements from the Company.
2
（7）Likelihood of
It is assumed that the Company and
the newly established company will not
performing
have any problems performing their obligations after the split.
obligations
３．Summary of the parties in the company split
Split company (At the time of
The newly established company (At
establishment of the newly
the time of establishment of the
established company.)
newly established company.)
（1）Name
Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd.
First Materials Co., Ltd.
（2）Address
1-2-11, Nishikubo, Musashinoshi,
1-6-22, Nishikubo, Musashinoshi,
Tokyo
Tokyo
（3）Name and
Masashi Kanei, President and
Masashi Kanei, President and
position of the
Representative Director
Representative Director
representative
（4）Details of
Management & control of the
Management & control of the
business
subsidiaries and group companies
Procurement Companies. And other
which are engaged in business of
related operations.
detached houses, condominiums and
contract construction.
And other
related operations.
（5）Capital
￥10,000 million
￥10 million
（6）Establishment
November 1, 2013
October 1, 2021 (Expected)
date
（7）The number of
294,431,639 shares
100 shares
outstanding shares
（8）Fiscal year-ends
March 31
March 31
（9）Major
Iida Kosan Co., Ltd.
18.37％
the Company
shareholders and the
Yoichi Nishikawa
10.11％
shareholding ratio
Kazuhiko Mori
6.39％
The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd.
5.13％
K．Forest
4.04％
(Note)Calculations of equity
positions exclude holdings of
treasury stock
（10）Financial
Fiscal year
March 2020
conditions and
Net assts
￥587,107 million
operation results of
Total assets
￥813,150 million
the split company for
Net asset value per share
￥2,033.17
the most recent
Revenue
￥46,363 million
fiscal year
Operating profit
￥42,236 million
Ordinary profit
￥41,316 million
Net profit
￥41,338 million
Net profit per share
￥143.35
（Note）With regard to the split company, the result at the end of March
2020 is described.
3
４．Summary of business to be split
⑴Details of business
In the company split, the shares of the Procurement Companies are assumed by the newly established company from the Company. Any business divisions are not assumed.
⑵Operation results of business to be split for the most recent fiscal year ended March 2021 There is no revenue as no business divisions are to be split.
⑶The book value for the items of assets and liabilities to be split (Expected)
Assets
Liabilities
Item
The book value
Item
The book value
Shares of subsidiaries
concerned (the
￥5,143
million
-
-
Procurement Companies)
Total
￥5,143
million
Total
-
５．The situation of the listed company after the split
The corporate name, address, as well as the names and positions of the representative directors, business description or capital and fiscal term ending date will not change due to the split.
６．Future outlook
Influence on the Company's consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 2022 will be very limited as the company split is a simple incorporation type split solely pertaining to the Company.
