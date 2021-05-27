[Delayed]Notice:Announcement of Establishment of an Intermediary Holding Company by Company Split

Notice: This document is a translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

May 14, 2021

Company name: Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd.

Representative: Masashi Kanei, President and Representative Director

Stock code: 3291 Toyo Stock Exchange (First Section)

For inquiry: Hiroshi Nishino, Executive Board Director (Tel: +81-422-38-8828)

Notice: Announcement of Establishment of an Intermediary Holding Company by

Company Split

Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd., (hereafter "the Company") announces that it passed a resolution at the Board of Directors' meeting held today to establish an intermediary holding company by company split. Based on the establishment, all the outstanding shares of the four companies, First Wood Co., Ltd. IG Windows Co., Ltd. First Plus Inc. and Orient Co., Ltd. (hereafter "the Procurement Companies"), which are fully owned by the Company and are engaged in materials procurement (hereafter "Materials Procurement Business") for each major subsidiary of the Group, are assumed by the intermediary holding company.

Some items and details are partially abridged in the disclosure as the company split constitutes a simple incorporation type split solely pertaining to the Company.

１．The purpose of establishing the intermediary holding company by company split Detached house business, the Company's mainstay, has increased its competitiveness by managing every operation of land purchase, construction, sales and customer services. In order to increase the competitiveness further in the expected severer business environments, the Company decided to establish an intermediary holding company, which controls and manages Materials Procurement Business. The newly establish company is mainly to strengthen the function of materials procurement and expand its own business by using M&A.

The Company believes that the company split is also to contribute to strengthening of corporate governance of the whole group. Reason: the roles and responsibilities of the intermediary holding company and the Procurement Companies are clarified by separating management oversight function and business execution function.

After the establishment, the intermediary holding company will not only control the planning and management of the Procurement Companies but also constitute the competitive management organization and increase the corporate value by strengthening internal control system and corporate governance, promoting sharing of administrative functions

