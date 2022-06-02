[Delayed]Notice: Regarding the Result of Share Repurchase

Notice: This document is a translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
June 1, 2022
Company name: Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd.
Representative: Masashi Kanei, President and Representative Director
Stock code: 3291, Tokyo Stock Exchange (Prime Market)
For inquiry: Hiroshi Nishino, Executive Board Director and Representative Director（Tel: +81-422-38-8828）
Notice: Regarding the Result of Share Repurchase
(Repurchase based on the rules stipulated in the Articles of Incorporation under Article 165, Item 2 of
the Companies Act)
Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (hereafter "the Company") announces the result (progress) of share repurchase of its own shares based on Article 156 of the Companies Act as applied pursuant to Article 165, Item 3 of the same Act.
|
（１）
|
Class of shares for the
|
Common shares of the Company
|
|
repurchase
|
|
|
|
|
|
（２）
|
Total number of the shares
|
400,000 shares
|
|
repurchased
|
|
|
|
|
|
（３）
|
Total value of the
|
￥811,301,700
|
|
repurchase
|
|
|
|
|
|
（４）
|
Period of the repurchase
|
From May 25, 2022 to May 31, 2022
|
|
|
|
（５）
|
Method of the repurchase
|
Market purchase in Tokyo Stock Exchange
|
|
|
（Ref.）
１．Details of the resolution at the Board of Directors' meeting held on May 24, 2022
|
（１）
|
Class of shares for the
|
Common shares of the Company
|
|
repurchase
|
|
|
|
|
|
（２）
|
Limit of the number of
|
8 million shares
|
|
shares for the repurchase
|
(Ratio to the total number of issued shares, excluding treasury shares: 2.77%)
|
|
|
|
（３）
|
Total value of the
|
￥20 billion
|
|
repurchase
|
|
|
|
|
|
（４）
|
Period of the repurchase
|
From May 25, 2022 to May 24, 2023
|
|
|
|
（５）
|
Method of the repurchase
|
Market purchase in Tokyo Stock Exchange
|
|
|
２．Total number of shares repurchased pursuant to the above Board resolution ( as of May 31, 2022 )
|
|
|
|
（１）
|
Total number of the shares
|
400,000 shares
|
|
repurchased
|
|
|
|
|
|
（２）
|
Total value of the
|
￥811,301,700
|
|
repurchase
|
|
|
|
|
