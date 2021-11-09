Log in
    3291   JP3131090007

IIDA GROUP HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(3291)
  Report
[Delayed]Notice: Resignation of the Board Directors

11/09/2021 | 02:03am EST
Notice: This document is a translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

November 8, 2021

Company name: Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd.

Representative: Masashi Kanei, President and Representative Director

Stock code: 3291, Tokyo Stock Exchange (First Section)

For inquiry: Hiroshi Nishino, Executive Board Director (Tel: +81-422-38-8828)

Notice: Resignation of the Board Directors

Iida Group Holdings Co. Ltd., (hereafter "the Company") announces that one of the Board Directors will resign as mentioned below.

1The Board Director to resign

Yoichi Nishikawa: Chairman and Board Director

2Date for the resignation

November 30, 2021

3Reason for the resignation

Yoichi Nishikawa, Chairman and Board Director, tendered his resignation as of November 30, 2021, for medical treatment, and the Company accepted the tender.

4Others

The number of the Board Directors even after the resignation complies with the laws and regulations and the Articles of Incorporation of the Company.

Disclaimer

Iida Group Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2021 07:02:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
