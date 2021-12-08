Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3291   JP3131090007

IIDA GROUP HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(3291)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

[Delayed]Notice: Resignation of the Board Directors

12/08/2021 | 03:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notice: This document is a translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

December 7, 2021

Company name: Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd.

Representative: Masashi Kanei, President and Representative Director

Stock code: 3291, Tokyo Stock Exchange (First Section)

For inquiry: Hiroshi Nishino, Executive Board Director (Tel: +81-422-38-8828)

Notice: Resignation of the Board Directors

Iida Group Holdings Co. Ltd., (hereafter "the Company") announces that one of the Board Directors will resign as mentioned below.

1The Board Director to resign Yujiro Chiba : Board Director

2Date for the resignation December 7, 2021

3Reason for the resignation

Yujiro Chiba, Board Director, tendered his resignation as of December 7, 2021, for personal reasons, and the Company accepted the tender.

4Others

The number of the Board Directors even after the resignation complies with the laws and regulations and the Articles of Incorporation of the Company.

Disclaimer

Iida Group Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2021 08:11:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about IIDA GROUP HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
03:12aNOTICE : Stock Acquisition (Making Subsidiary) of Russia Forest Products (BVI) Limited.
PU
03:12a[DELAYED]NOTICE : Resignation of the Board Directors
PU
12/07NOTICE : Establishment of the Mid-Term Management Plan
PU
12/07NOTICE : Establishment of Sustainability Basic Policy and Sustainability Promotion Committ..
PU
11/09[DELAYED]NOTICE : Resignation of the Board Directors
PU
11/09Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. Announces Resignation of Yoichi Nishikawa as Chairman and..
CI
11/08Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2021 (..
PU
11/08Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. Announces Dividend for the Second Quarter of 2022, Payabl..
CI
11/08Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Ye..
CI
10/22IIDA : Raises Earnings Forecast for Six Months to September
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 435 B 12 644 M 12 644 M
Net income 2022 108 B 947 M 947 M
Net cash 2022 82 157 M 724 M 724 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,97x
Yield 2022 3,55%
Capitalization 750 B 6 604 M 6 607 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
EV / Sales 2023 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 10 134
Free-Float 53,2%
Chart IIDA GROUP HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IIDA GROUP HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 2 601,00 JPY
Average target price 3 245,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 24,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masashi Kanei President & Representative Director
Hitoshi Oyama Manager-Finance
Hiroshi Nishino Senior Managing Director & GM-Administration
Toshihiko Sasaki Independent Outside Director
Kazuhiko Mori Honorary Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IIDA GROUP HOLDINGS CO., LTD.24.81%6 604
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-30.52%35 168
VONOVIA SE-9.89%32 733
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-7.58%18 017
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY10.94%17 100
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY18.53%15 384