[Delayed]Notice : Revisions to Consolidated Earnings and Dividend Forecast

April 13, 2021
Company name: Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd.
Representative: Masashi Kanei, President and Representative Director
Stock code: 3291 Tokyo Stock Exchange (First Section）
For inquiry: Kenichi Nakajima, Managing Director and General Manager,
Notice : Revisions to Consolidated Earnings and Dividend Forecast
Taking the business performance of the recent days into consideration, Iida Group Holdings Co. Ltd., (hereafter "the Company") revised its consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ended March 2021 (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021), which had been announced on November 9, 2020, and revised its dividend forecast, which had been announced on March 8, 2021, as provided below.
1. Forecast of consolidated results for the fiscal year ended March 2021 (From April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
Operating
Profit before
Net
Profit attributable to
Basic
Revenue
owners of the parent
earnings
profit
income taxes
profit
company
per share
Forecast
Millions
Millions
Millions
Millions
Millions
yen
previously
of yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
announced (A)
1,380,000
90,000
86,000
58,000
58,000
201.12
Revised
forecast(B)
1,450,000
118,000
117,000
82,000
81,500
282.61
Change(B-A)
70,000
28,000
31,000
24,000
23,500
-
Rate of change
(%)
5.1%
31.1%
36.0%
41.4%
40.5%
-
(Ref) Results
for the year
1,402,019
83,513
78,766
54,103
53,752
186.39
ended March
2020
Reason for the announcement
Detached house business, mainstay of the Company, was better than it had expected for the two reasons: 1) the stronger demand for detached houses, which was caused by the change of lifestyle of Japanese people, who were in danger of COVID 19 for long, and
prompt handling of the matters caused by change of the management environment (e.g.: careful selection of land property). Therefore, the Company decided to revise the previous forecast.
Please be advised that actual results may differ from the forecast due to various factors.
2. Revision of dividend forecast
Dividend per share
End of 2nd quarter
End of fiscal year
Total
Forecast previously
announced on March 8,
-
35.00
yen
66.00
yen
2021
Revised forecast
-
43.00
yen
74.00
yen
Actual amount for the
31.00 yen
-
-
current fiscal year
(Ref) Actual amount for
the year ended March
31.00 yen
31.00
yen
62.00
yen
2020
Reason for the revision
Considering the financial situation and business performance, the Company determined to revise the year-end dividend forecast for the fiscal year ended March 2021 to
43.00 yen per share. As a result, the total dividend forecast for the full year shall be 74.00 yen, an increase of 8.00 yen from the previous fiscal year.
