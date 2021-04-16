[Delayed]Notice : Revisions to Consolidated Earnings and Dividend Forecast

Log in
Notice: This document is a translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

April 13, 2021

Company name: Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd.

Representative: Masashi Kanei, President and Representative Director

Stock code: 3291 Tokyo Stock Exchange (First Section

For inquiry: Kenichi Nakajima, Managing Director and General Manager,

Corporate Planning DepartmentTEL: +81-422-38-8828

Notice : Revisions to Consolidated Earnings and Dividend Forecast

Taking the business performance of the recent days into consideration, Iida Group Holdings Co. Ltd., (hereafter "the Company") revised its consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ended March 2021 (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021), which had been announced on November 9, 2020, and revised its dividend forecast, which had been announced on March 8, 2021, as provided below.

1. Forecast of consolidated results for the fiscal year ended March 2021 (From April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

Operating

Profit before

Net

Profit attributable to

Basic

Revenue

owners of the parent

earnings

profit

income taxes

profit

company

per share

Forecast

Millions

Millions

Millions

Millions

Millions

yen

previously

of yen

of yen

of yen

of yen

of yen

announced (A)

1,380,000

90,000

86,000

58,000

58,000

201.12

Revised

forecast(B)

1,450,000

118,000

117,000

82,000

81,500

282.61

Change(B-A)

70,000

28,000

31,000

24,000

23,500

-

Rate of change

(%)

5.1%

31.1%

36.0%

41.4%

40.5%

-

(Ref) Results

for the year

1,402,019

83,513

78,766

54,103

53,752

186.39

ended March

2020

Reason for the announcement

Detached house business, mainstay of the Company, was better than it had expected for the two reasons: 1) the stronger demand for detached houses, which was caused by the change of lifestyle of Japanese people, who were in danger of COVID 19 for long, and

  1. prompt handling of the matters caused by change of the management environment (e.g.: careful selection of land property). Therefore, the Company decided to revise the previous forecast.

Please be advised that actual results may differ from the forecast due to various factors.

2. Revision of dividend forecast

Dividend per share

End of 2nd quarter

End of fiscal year

Total

Forecast previously

announced on March 8,

-

35.00

yen

66.00

yen

2021

Revised forecast

-

43.00

yen

74.00

yen

Actual amount for the

31.00 yen

-

-

current fiscal year

(Ref) Actual amount for

the year ended March

31.00 yen

31.00

yen

62.00

yen

2020

Reason for the revision

Considering the financial situation and business performance, the Company determined to revise the year-end dividend forecast for the fiscal year ended March 2021 to

43.00 yen per share. As a result, the total dividend forecast for the full year shall be 74.00 yen, an increase of 8.00 yen from the previous fiscal year.

Disclaimer

Iida Group Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2021 04:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
