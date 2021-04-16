[Delayed]Notice : Revisions to Consolidated Earnings and Dividend Forecast

Notice: This document is a translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

April 13, 2021

Company name: Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd.

Representative: Masashi Kanei, President and Representative Director

Stock code: 3291 Tokyo Stock Exchange (First Section）

For inquiry: Kenichi Nakajima, Managing Director and General Manager,

Corporate Planning Department（TEL: +81-422-38-8828）

Notice : Revisions to Consolidated Earnings and Dividend Forecast

Taking the business performance of the recent days into consideration, Iida Group Holdings Co. Ltd., (hereafter "the Company") revised its consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ended March 2021 (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021), which had been announced on November 9, 2020, and revised its dividend forecast, which had been announced on March 8, 2021, as provided below.

1. Forecast of consolidated results for the fiscal year ended March 2021 (From April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

Operating Profit before Net Profit attributable to Basic Revenue owners of the parent earnings profit income taxes profit company per share Forecast Millions Millions Millions Millions Millions yen previously of yen of yen of yen of yen of yen announced (A) 1,380,000 90,000 86,000 58,000 58,000 201.12 Revised forecast(B) 1,450,000 118,000 117,000 82,000 81,500 282.61 Change(B-A) 70,000 28,000 31,000 24,000 23,500 - Rate of change (%) 5.1% 31.1% 36.0% 41.4% 40.5% - (Ref) Results for the year 1,402,019 83,513 78,766 54,103 53,752 186.39 ended March 2020

Reason for the announcement

Detached house business, mainstay of the Company, was better than it had expected for the two reasons: 1) the stronger demand for detached houses, which was caused by the change of lifestyle of Japanese people, who were in danger of COVID 19 for long, and

prompt handling of the matters caused by change of the management environment (e.g.: careful selection of land property). Therefore, the Company decided to revise the previous forecast.

Please be advised that actual results may differ from the forecast due to various factors.