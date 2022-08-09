Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3291   JP3131090007

IIDA GROUP HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(3291)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-09 am EDT
2180.00 JPY   -0.46%
05:26aIIDA : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (Based on IFRS)
PU
07/01NOTICE : Regarding the Result of Share Repurchase
PU
07/01Tranche Update on Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on May 24, 2022.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Iida : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (Based on IFRS)

08/09/2022 | 05:26am EDT
Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

August 9, 2022

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (Based on IFRS)

Company name:

Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd.

Listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange (Prime Market)

Stock code:

3291

URL:

https://www.ighd.co.jp/

Representative:

Masashi Kanei, President and Representative Director

For Inquiry:

Hiroshi Nishino, Executive Board Director and Representative Director

Tel: +81-422-38-8828

Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report: August 9, 2022

Scheduled date to commencing dividend payments:

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results meeting: No

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down.)

１．Consolidated financial results for the first three months ended June 30, 2022

(from April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)

（１）Consolidated Operating Results (Cumulative)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)

Profit before

Profit attributable

Total

Revenue

Operating profit

Net profit

to owners of the

comprehensive

income taxes

parent company

profit

Three months ended

Millions

Millions

Millions

Millions

Millions

Millions

of yen

of yen

of yen

of yen

of yen

of yen

June 30, 2022

325,372

(2.1)

31,797

(23.2)

32,599

(19.1)

23,067

(16.9)

23,484

(14.9)

23,145

(15.3)

June 30, 2021

332,416

3.2

41,376

162.8

40,278

148.9

27,754

151.0

27,610

152.4

27,324

150.9

Basic earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Three months ended

Yen

Yen

June 30, 2022

81.49

June 30, 2021

95.75

Note: "Basic earnings per share" is calculated based on "Profit attributable to owners of the parent company."

（２）Consolidated financial position

Equity attributable to

Ratio of equity

attributable to owners

Total assets

Total equity

owners of the parent

of the parent company

company

to total assets

As of

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

June 30, 2022

1,692,638

940,101

938,999

55.5

March 31, 2022

1,696,098

930,559

928,870

54.8

２．Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

March 31, 2022

45.00

45.00

90.00

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2023

45.00

45.00

90.00

(Forecast)

Note: Revisions to the forecasts of cash dividends most recently announced: No

３．Forecast of consolidated results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year change)

Profit before

Profit attributable

Total

Revenue

Operating profit

Net profit

to owners of the

comprehensive

income taxes

parent company

profit

Millions

Millions

Millions

Millions

Millions

Yen

of yen

of yen

of yen

of yen

of yen

2Q (Cumulative)

740,000

8.4

68,000

(20.7)

66,000

(21.8)

45,000

(22.7)

45,000

(22.4)

156.14

Full year

1,550,000

11.8

140,000

(8.7)

137,000

(10.0)

95,000

(8.6)

95,000

(8.1)

329.64

Note: Revisions to the consolidated financial results forecasts most recently announced: No

※ Note

（１）Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope

of consolidation): No

Added: None

Excluded: None

（２）Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates

  • Changes in accounting policies due to transitioning to IFRS: Yes
    Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: No
    Changes in accounting estimates: No

（３）The number of issued shares (common stock)

Total number of issued shares at the end

As of June 30, 2022

288,379,057

As of March 31, 2022

294,431,639

of the period (including treasury stock)

Shares

Shares

Number of treasury stock at the end of

As of June 30, 2022

548,640

As of March 31, 2022

6,052,582

the period

Shares

Shares

Average number of shares during the

Three months ended

288,195,578

Three months ended

288,379,582

period (Cumulative from the beginning

June 30, 2022

Shares

June 30, 2021

Shares

of the fiscal year)

  • Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
  • Explanation of appropriate use of financial results forecast and other remarks

(Cautionary note on forward-looking statement)

Financial results forecast and other forward-looking statements contained in this report are based on information available to the Company and certain assumptions judged to be reasonable on the date of this report's announcement, and they do not constitute the Company's intention to promise the accomplishment of the forecasts. In addition, actual results may differ significantly from the forecast due to various factors.

(How to obtain supplementary materials for financial results)

The supplementary materials for the 1Q financial results will be posted on our website on August 9, 2022.

Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(Unit: Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2022

As of June 30, 2022

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposit

561,261

478,210

Trade and other receivables

14,575

16,611

Contract assets

5,095

7,342

Inventories

615,053

680,908

Operating loans and operating accounts receivable

26,234

23,089

Income taxes receivable

13,233

13,180

Other financial assets

4,256

8,460

Other current assets

22,294

20,369

Total current assets

1,262,005

1,248,173

Non-current assets

Property, plant, and equipment

128,201

136,669

Right-of-use assets

21,397

20,021

Goodwill

220,222

221,709

Intangible assets

3,829

3,683

Other financial assets

44,796

46,883

Deferred tax assets

15,232

15,029

Other non-current assets

412

468

Total non-current assets

434,092

444,464

Total assets

1,696,098

1,692,638

(Unit: Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2022

As of June 30, 2022

Liabilities and equity

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Bonds and borrowings

248,665

271,672

Lease liabilities

6,563

6,390

Trade and other payables

134,851

136,702

Other financial liabilities

13,787

5,618

Income taxes payables

33,054

9,837

Contract liabilities

9,670

9,979

Other current liabilities

21,575

21,095

Total current liabilities

468,169

461,297

Non-current liabilities

Bonds and borrowings

251,767

246,998

Lease liabilities

17,113

15,991

Other financial liabilities

7,245

7,668

Retirement benefit liabilities

11,866

11,835

Provisions

6,718

6,491

Deferred tax liabilities

1,434

1,010

Other non-current liabilities

1,223

1,242

Total non-current liabilities

297,370

291,238

Total liabilities

765,539

752,536

Equity

Capital stock

10,000

10,000

Capital surplus

411,754

398,077

Retained earnings

523,545

535,017

Treasury stock

(13,207)

(1,120)

Other components of equity

(3,222)

(2,975)

Equity attributable to owners of the parent company

928,870

938,999

Non-controlling interests

1,689

1,102

Total equity

930,559

940,101

Total liabilities and equity

1,696,098

1,692,638

