Iida : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (Based on IFRS)

Note: Revisions to the forecasts of cash dividends most recently announced: No

Note: "Basic earnings per share" is calculated based on "Profit attributable to owners of the parent company."

１．Consolidated financial results for the first three months ended June 30, 2022

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down.)

Holding of quarterly financial results meeting: No

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes

for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (Based on IFRS)

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Note: Revisions to the consolidated financial results forecasts most recently announced: No

３．Forecast of consolidated results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

※ Note

（１）Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope

of consolidation): No Added: None Excluded: None

（２）Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates

Changes in accounting policies due to transitioning to IFRS: Yes

② Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: No

③ Changes in accounting estimates: No

（３）The number of issued shares (common stock) ① Total number of issued shares at the end As of June 30, 2022 288,379,057 As of March 31, 2022 294,431,639 of the period (including treasury stock) Shares Shares ② Number of treasury stock at the end of As of June 30, 2022 548,640 As of March 31, 2022 6,052,582 the period Shares Shares ③ Average number of shares during the Three months ended 288,195,578 Three months ended 288,379,582 period (Cumulative from the beginning June 30, 2022 Shares June 30, 2021 Shares of the fiscal year)

