Iida : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (Based on IFRS)
08/09/2022 | 05:26am EDT
Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
August 9, 2022
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results
for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (Based on IFRS)
Masashi Kanei, President and Representative Director
For Inquiry:
Hiroshi Nishino, Executive Board Director and Representative Director
Tel: +81-422-38-8828
Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report: August 9, 2022
Scheduled date to commencing dividend payments: －
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes
Holding of quarterly financial results meeting: No
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down.)
１．Consolidated financial results for the first three months ended June 30, 2022
(from April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)
（１）Consolidated Operating Results (Cumulative)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)
Profit before
Profit attributable
Total
Revenue
Operating profit
Net profit
to owners of the
comprehensive
income taxes
parent company
profit
Three months ended
Millions
％
Millions
％
Millions
％
Millions
％
Millions
％
Millions
％
of yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
June 30, 2022
325,372
(2.1)
31,797
(23.2)
32,599
(19.1)
23,067
(16.9)
23,484
(14.9)
23,145
(15.3)
June 30, 2021
332,416
3.2
41,376
162.8
40,278
148.9
27,754
151.0
27,610
152.4
27,324
150.9
Basic earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Three months ended
Yen
Yen
June 30, 2022
81.49
－
June 30, 2021
95.75
－
Note: "Basic earnings per share" is calculated based on "Profit attributable to owners of the parent company."
（２）Consolidated financial position
Equity attributable to
Ratio of equity
attributable to owners
Total assets
Total equity
owners of the parent
of the parent company
company
to total assets
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
％
June 30, 2022
1,692,638
940,101
938,999
55.5
March 31, 2022
1,696,098
930,559
928,870
54.8
２．Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
March 31, 2022
－
45.00
－
45.00
90.00
March 31, 2023
－
March 31, 2023
45.00
－
45.00
90.00
(Forecast)
Note: Revisions to the forecasts of cash dividends most recently announced: No
３．Forecast of consolidated results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year change)
Profit before
Profit attributable
Total
Revenue
Operating profit
Net profit
to owners of the
comprehensive
income taxes
parent company
profit
Millions
％
Millions
％
Millions
％
Millions
％
Millions
％
Yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
2Q (Cumulative)
740,000
8.4
68,000
(20.7)
66,000
(21.8)
45,000
(22.7)
45,000
(22.4)
156.14
Full year
1,550,000
11.8
140,000
(8.7)
137,000
(10.0)
95,000
(8.6)
95,000
(8.1)
329.64
Note: Revisions to the consolidated financial results forecasts most recently announced: No
※ Note
（１）Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope
of consolidation): No
Added: None
Excluded: None
（２）Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates
Changes in accounting policies due to transitioning to IFRS: Yes ② Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: No ③ Changes in accounting estimates: No
（３）The number of issued shares (common stock)
① Total number of issued shares at the end
As of June 30, 2022
288,379,057
As of March 31, 2022
294,431,639
of the period (including treasury stock)
Shares
Shares
②
Number of treasury stock at the end of
As of June 30, 2022
548,640
As of March 31, 2022
6,052,582
the period
Shares
Shares
③
Average number of shares during the
Three months ended
288,195,578
Three months ended
288,379,582
period (Cumulative from the beginning
June 30, 2022
Shares
June 30, 2021
Shares
of the fiscal year)
Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
Explanation of appropriate use of financial results forecast and other remarks
(Cautionary note on forward-looking statement)
Financial results forecast and other forward-looking statements contained in this report are based on information available to the Company and certain assumptions judged to be reasonable on the date of this report's announcement, and they do not constitute the Company's intention to promise the accomplishment of the forecasts. In addition, actual results may differ significantly from the forecast due to various factors.
(How to obtain supplementary materials for financial results)
The supplementary materials for the 1Q financial results will be posted on our website on August 9, 2022.
