Iida : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021 (Based on IFRS)
05/27/2021 | 03:33am EDT
Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year
Masashi Kanei, President and Representative Director
For Inquiry:
Hiroshi Nishino, Executive Board Director
Tel: +81-422-38-8828
Scheduled Date to General Shareholder's Meeting：June 25, 2021
Scheduled Date to Commencing Dividend Payments：28 June, 2021
Scheduled Date to Filing Securities Report：June 28, 2021
Supplementary Materials on Financial Results：Yes
Holding of financial results briefing：Yes（Video streaming service only）
（Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down.）
１．Consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021
（From April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021）
（１）Consolidated Operating Results (Cumulative)
（Percentages indicate year-on-year changes）
Profit before income
Profit to attributable to
Total comprehensive
Revenue
Operating profit
Net profit
owners of the parent
taxes
income
company
Fiscal year ended
Millions
％
Millions
％
Millions
％
Millions
％
Millions
％
Millions
％
of yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
March 31, 2021
1,456,199
3.9
121,263
45.2
119,685
51.9
83,770
54.8
83,316
55.0
83,450
62.2
March 31,2020
1,402,019
4.2
83,513
(14.0)
78,766
(16.3)
54,103
(17.4)
53,752
(17.9)
51,449
(20.9)
Ratio of profit
Profit before income taxes
Operating income to net
Basic earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
attributable to owners of
to total assets ratio
sales ratio
the parent company
Fiscal year ended
Yen
Yen
％
％
％
March 31,2021
288.91
－
10.1
7.9
8.3
March 31,2020
186.39
－
6.9
5.4
6.0
（２）Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Total equity
Equity attributable to owners
Ratio of equity attributable
Equity attributable to
of the parent company
to owners of the parent
owners of the parent
company to total assets
company per share
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
％
Yen
March 31,2021
1,474,931
859,869
857,911
58.2
2,974.94
March 31,2020
1,536,537
794,639
793,068
51.6
2,750.07
（３）Consolidated Cash Flow
Operating activities
Investing activities
Financing activities
Cash and cash equivalents at the
end of period
Fiscal year ended
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
March 31,2021
322,982
(11,404)
(147,361)
548,664
March 31,2020
17,392
(30,244)
60,096
384,335
２．Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
Dividend
Ratio of dividend
Total
attributable to
payout ratio
dividends
owners of the
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Total
(consolidated)
(annual)
parent company
(consolidated)
Fiscal year ended
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Millions
％
％
of yen
March 31,2020
－
31.00
－
31.00
62.00
17,879
33.3
2.3
March 31,2021
－
31.00
－
43.00
74.00
21,340
25.6
2.6
March 31,2022
－
37.00
－
37.00
74.00
24.8
（Forecast）
３．Forecast of the consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2022 (From April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022）
（Percentages indicate year-on-year changes）
Profit before income
Profit attributable to
Basic earnings
Revenue
Operating profit
Net profit
owners of the parent
taxes
per share
company
Millions
％
Millions
％
Millions
％
Millions
％
Millions
％
Yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
2Q（Cumulative）
695,000
(5.9)
61,000
15.9
59,000
15.1
41,000
17.4
41,000
18.1
142.17
Full year
1,470,000
0.9
128,000
5.6
125,000
4.4
86,000
2.7
86,000
3.2
298.22
Notes
（１）Changes of significant subsidiaries during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 (Changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): No
Added: None
Excluded: None
（２）Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates
Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: Yes ② Changes in accounting policies other than the above : No ③ Changes in accounting estimates: No
（３）The number of issued shares （common stock）
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
Average number of shares during the period (Cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
As of March 31,
294,431,639
As of March 31,
294,431,639
2021
shares
2020
shares
As of March 31,
6,051,965
As of March 31,
6,050,899
2021
shares
2020
shares
As of March 31,
288,380,297
As of March 31,
288,381,175
2021
shares
2020
shares
This report is exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
Explanation of appropriate use of financial results forecast and other remarks (Cautionary note on forward-looking statement)
Financial results forecast and other forward-looking statements contained in this report are based on information available to the
Company and certain assumptions judged to be reasonable on the date of this report's announcement, and they do not constitute the Company's intention to promise the accomplishment of the forecasts. In addition, actual results may differ significantly from the forecast due to various factors.
(How to obtain supplementary materials for financial results）
We stop holding a financial result briefing session for institutional investors and securities analysts from the viewpoint of preventing the spread of new coronavirus infection. On the other hand, the video streaming briefing is held on May 17, 2021. The supplementary materials for financial results will be posted on our website on May 14, 2021.
Consolidated Financial Statements
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
（Unit：Millions of yen）
As of March
As of March
31, 2020
31, 2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposit
387,003
550,587
Trade and other receivables
6,887
7,670
Contract assets
4,183
5,323
Inventories
709,240
478,492
Operating loans and operating accounts receivable
38,606
33,131
Income taxes receivable
8,613
8,475
Other financial assets
3,841
2,845
Other current assets
12,159
9,920
Total current assets
1,170,535
1,096,446
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
102,258
104,698
Right-of-use assets
16,887
19,149
Goodwill
199,776
199,776
Intangible assets
1,750
2,100
Other financial assets
33,003
39,356
Deferred tax assets
11,964
13,064
Other non-current assets
361
339
Total non-current assets
366,001
378,485
Total assets
1,536,537
1,474,931
（Unit：Millions of yen）
As of March
As of March
31, 2020
31, 2021
Liabilities and equity
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Bonds and borrowings
321,592
200,932
Lease liabilities
4,574
5,624
Trade and other payables
138,055
108,169
Other financial liabilities
10,101
9,824
Income taxes payables
13,023
26,594
Contract liabilities
5,533
6,740
Other current liabilities
16,753
22,644
Total current liabilities
509,635
380,529
Non-current liabilities
Bonds and borrowings
202,438
200,250
Lease liabilities
13,589
14,889
Other financial liabilities
1,309
1,381
Retirement benefit liabilities
9,489
10,641
Provisions
4,608
6,177
Deferred tax liabilities
569
462
Other non-current liabilities
257
728
Total non-current liabilities
232,262
234,532
Total liabilities
741,897
615,061
Equity
Capital stock
10,000
10,000
Capital surplus
418,941
418,161
Retained earnings
379,073
445,464
Treasury stock
(13,203)
(13,205)
Other components of equity
(1,743)
(2,508)
Equity attributable to owners of the parent company
793,068
857,911
Non-controlling interests
1,571
1,958
Total equity
794,639
859,869
Total liabilities and equity
1,536,537
1,474,931
