Iida : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021 (Based on IFRS)

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year

Ended March 31, 2021 (Based on IFRS)

May 14, 2021

Company name: Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange (First Section) Stock code: 3291 URL: https://www.ighd.co.jp/ Representative: Masashi Kanei, President and Representative Director For Inquiry: Hiroshi Nishino, Executive Board Director Tel: +81-422-38-8828

Scheduled Date to General Shareholder's Meeting：June 25, 2021

Scheduled Date to Commencing Dividend Payments：28 June, 2021

Scheduled Date to Filing Securities Report：June 28, 2021

Supplementary Materials on Financial Results：Yes

Holding of financial results briefing：Yes（Video streaming service only）

（Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down.） １．Consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 （From April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021） （１）Consolidated Operating Results (Cumulative) （Percentages indicate year-on-year changes） Profit before income Profit to attributable to Total comprehensive Revenue Operating profit Net profit owners of the parent taxes income company Fiscal year ended Millions ％ Millions ％ Millions ％ Millions ％ Millions ％ Millions ％ of yen of yen of yen of yen of yen of yen March 31, 2021 1,456,199 3.9 121,263 45.2 119,685 51.9 83,770 54.8 83,316 55.0 83,450 62.2 March 31,2020 1,402,019 4.2 83,513 (14.0) 78,766 (16.3) 54,103 (17.4) 53,752 (17.9) 51,449 (20.9) Ratio of profit Profit before income taxes Operating income to net Basic earnings per share Diluted earnings per share attributable to owners of to total assets ratio sales ratio the parent company Fiscal year ended Yen Yen ％ ％ ％ March 31,2021 288.91 － 10.1 7.9 8.3 March 31,2020 186.39 － 6.9 5.4 6.0

（２）Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets Total equity Equity attributable to owners Ratio of equity attributable Equity attributable to of the parent company to owners of the parent owners of the parent company to total assets company per share As of Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen ％ Yen March 31,2021 1,474,931 859,869 857,911 58.2 2,974.94 March 31,2020 1,536,537 794,639 793,068 51.6 2,750.07

（３）Consolidated Cash Flow