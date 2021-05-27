Log in
    3291   JP3131090007

IIDA GROUP HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(3291)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Iida : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021 (Based on IFRS)

05/27/2021 | 03:33am EDT
Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year

Ended March 31, 2021 (Based on IFRS)

May 14, 2021

Company name:

Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd.

Listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange (First Section)

Stock code:

3291

URL:

https://www.ighd.co.jp/

Representative:

Masashi Kanei, President and Representative Director

For Inquiry:

Hiroshi Nishino, Executive Board Director

Tel: +81-422-38-8828

Scheduled Date to General Shareholder's MeetingJune 25, 2021

Scheduled Date to Commencing Dividend Payments28 June, 2021

Scheduled Date to Filing Securities ReportJune 28, 2021

Supplementary Materials on Financial ResultsYes

Holding of financial results briefingYesVideo streaming service only

Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down.

１．Consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021

From April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021

（１）Consolidated Operating Results (Cumulative)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Profit before income

Profit to attributable to

Total comprehensive

Revenue

Operating profit

Net profit

owners of the parent

taxes

income

company

Fiscal year ended

Millions

Millions

Millions

Millions

Millions

Millions

of yen

of yen

of yen

of yen

of yen

of yen

March 31, 2021

1,456,199

3.9

121,263

45.2

119,685

51.9

83,770

54.8

83,316

55.0

83,450

62.2

March 31,2020

1,402,019

4.2

83,513

(14.0)

78,766

(16.3)

54,103

(17.4)

53,752

(17.9)

51,449

(20.9)

Ratio of profit

Profit before income taxes

Operating income to net

Basic earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

attributable to owners of

to total assets ratio

sales ratio

the parent company

Fiscal year ended

Yen

Yen

March 31,2021

288.91

10.1

7.9

8.3

March 31,2020

186.39

6.9

5.4

6.0

（２）Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Total equity

Equity attributable to owners

Ratio of equity attributable

Equity attributable to

of the parent company

to owners of the parent

owners of the parent

company to total assets

company per share

As of

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Yen

March 31,2021

1,474,931

859,869

857,911

58.2

2,974.94

March 31,2020

1,536,537

794,639

793,068

51.6

2,750.07

（３）Consolidated Cash Flow

Operating activities

Investing activities

Financing activities

Cash and cash equivalents at the

end of period

Fiscal year ended

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

March 31,2021

322,982

(11,404)

(147,361)

548,664

March 31,2020

17,392

(30,244)

60,096

384,335

２．Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

Dividend

Ratio of dividend

Total

attributable to

payout ratio

dividends

owners of the

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Total

(consolidated)

(annual)

parent company

(consolidated)

Fiscal year ended

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Millions

of yen

March 31,2020

31.00

31.00

62.00

17,879

33.3

2.3

March 31,2021

31.00

43.00

74.00

21,340

25.6

2.6

March 31,2022

37.00

37.00

74.00

24.8

Forecast

３．Forecast of the consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2022 (From April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Profit before income

Profit attributable to

Basic earnings

Revenue

Operating profit

Net profit

owners of the parent

taxes

per share

company

Millions

Millions

Millions

Millions

Millions

Yen

of yen

of yen

of yen

of yen

of yen

2QCumulative

695,000

(5.9)

61,000

15.9

59,000

15.1

41,000

17.4

41,000

18.1

142.17

Full year

1,470,000

0.9

128,000

5.6

125,000

4.4

86,000

2.7

86,000

3.2

298.22

2

  • Notes

（１）Changes of significant subsidiaries during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 (Changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): No

Added: None

Excluded: None

（２）Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates

  • Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: Yes
    Changes in accounting policies other than the above : No
    Changes in accounting estimates: No

（３）The number of issued shares common stock

  • Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
  • Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
  • Average number of shares during the period (Cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

As of March 31,

294,431,639

As of March 31,

294,431,639

2021

shares

2020

shares

As of March 31,

6,051,965

As of March 31,

6,050,899

2021

shares

2020

shares

As of March 31,

288,380,297

As of March 31,

288,381,175

2021

shares

2020

shares

  • This report is exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
  • Explanation of appropriate use of financial results forecast and other remarks (Cautionary note on forward-looking statement)
    Financial results forecast and other forward-looking statements contained in this report are based on information available to the
    Company and certain assumptions judged to be reasonable on the date of this report's announcement, and they do not constitute the Company's intention to promise the accomplishment of the forecasts. In addition, actual results may differ significantly from the forecast due to various factors.
    (How to obtain supplementary materials for financial results
    We stop holding a financial result briefing session for institutional investors and securities analysts from the viewpoint of preventing the spread of new coronavirus infection. On the other hand, the video streaming briefing is held on May 17, 2021. The supplementary materials for financial results will be posted on our website on May 14, 2021.

3

Consolidated Financial Statements

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

UnitMillions of yen

As of March

As of March

31, 2020

31, 2021

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposit

387,003

550,587

Trade and other receivables

6,887

7,670

Contract assets

4,183

5,323

Inventories

709,240

478,492

Operating loans and operating accounts receivable

38,606

33,131

Income taxes receivable

8,613

8,475

Other financial assets

3,841

2,845

Other current assets

12,159

9,920

Total current assets

1,170,535

1,096,446

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

102,258

104,698

Right-of-use assets

16,887

19,149

Goodwill

199,776

199,776

Intangible assets

1,750

2,100

Other financial assets

33,003

39,356

Deferred tax assets

11,964

13,064

Other non-current assets

361

339

Total non-current assets

366,001

378,485

Total assets

1,536,537

1,474,931

4

UnitMillions of yen

As of March

As of March

31, 2020

31, 2021

Liabilities and equity

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Bonds and borrowings

321,592

200,932

Lease liabilities

4,574

5,624

Trade and other payables

138,055

108,169

Other financial liabilities

10,101

9,824

Income taxes payables

13,023

26,594

Contract liabilities

5,533

6,740

Other current liabilities

16,753

22,644

Total current liabilities

509,635

380,529

Non-current liabilities

Bonds and borrowings

202,438

200,250

Lease liabilities

13,589

14,889

Other financial liabilities

1,309

1,381

Retirement benefit liabilities

9,489

10,641

Provisions

4,608

6,177

Deferred tax liabilities

569

462

Other non-current liabilities

257

728

Total non-current liabilities

232,262

234,532

Total liabilities

741,897

615,061

Equity

Capital stock

10,000

10,000

Capital surplus

418,941

418,161

Retained earnings

379,073

445,464

Treasury stock

(13,203)

(13,205)

Other components of equity

(1,743)

(2,508)

Equity attributable to owners of the parent company

793,068

857,911

Non-controlling interests

1,571

1,958

Total equity

794,639

859,869

Total liabilities and equity

1,536,537

1,474,931

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Iida Group Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2021 07:32:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
