Notice: This document is a translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
January 7, 2022
Company name: Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd.
Representative: Masashi Kanei, President and Representative Director
Stock code: 3291, Tokyo Stock Exchange (First Section)
For inquiry: Hiroshi Nishino, Executive Board Director（Tel: +81-422-38-8828）
Notice: Announcement of the Date for the Share Transfer and Its Related Things of Russia Forest
Products (BVI) Limited.
Regarding "Notice: Stock Acquisition (Making Subsidiary) of Russia Forest Products (BVI) Limited.", which Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd announced on December 8, 2021, the date for the share transfer and the third-party share allocation is fixed officially.
Date
|
|
Before change
|
After change
|
|
|
|
⑴Date for the share transfer
|
In the middle of January 2022 (Expected)
|
January 14, 2022
|
|
|
|
⑵Date for the third party share allocation
|
In the middle of January 2022 (Expected)
|
January 14, 2022
|
|
|
Disclaimer
Iida Group Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2022 07:07:04 UTC.