Notice: This document is a translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

January 7, 2022

Company name: Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd.

Representative: Masashi Kanei, President and Representative Director

Stock code: 3291, Tokyo Stock Exchange (First Section)

For inquiry: Hiroshi Nishino, Executive Board Director（Tel: +81-422-38-8828）

Notice: Announcement of the Date for the Share Transfer and Its Related Things of Russia Forest

Products (BVI) Limited.

Regarding "Notice: Stock Acquisition (Making Subsidiary) of Russia Forest Products (BVI) Limited.", which Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd announced on December 8, 2021, the date for the share transfer and the third-party share allocation is fixed officially.

Date