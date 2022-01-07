Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3291   JP3131090007

IIDA GROUP HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(3291)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Notice: Announcement of the Date for the Share Transfer and Its Related Things of Russia Forest Products (BVI) Limited.

01/07/2022 | 02:08am EST
Notice: This document is a translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

January 7, 2022

Company name: Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd.

Representative: Masashi Kanei, President and Representative Director

Stock code: 3291, Tokyo Stock Exchange (First Section)

For inquiry: Hiroshi Nishino, Executive Board DirectorTel: +81-422-38-8828

Notice: Announcement of the Date for the Share Transfer and Its Related Things of Russia Forest

Products (BVI) Limited.

Regarding "Notice: Stock Acquisition (Making Subsidiary) of Russia Forest Products (BVI) Limited.", which Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd announced on December 8, 2021, the date for the share transfer and the third-party share allocation is fixed officially.

Date

Before change

After change

Date for the share transfer

In the middle of January 2022 (Expected)

January 14, 2022

Date for the third party share allocation

In the middle of January 2022 (Expected)

January 14, 2022

Disclaimer

Iida Group Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2022 07:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 435 B 12 382 M 12 382 M
Net income 2022 108 B 928 M 928 M
Net cash 2022 82 157 M 709 M 709 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,26x
Yield 2022 3,40%
Capitalization 782 B 6 751 M 6 741 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,49x
EV / Sales 2023 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 10 134
Free-Float 53,2%
Chart IIDA GROUP HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IIDA GROUP HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 2 710,00 JPY
Average target price 3 245,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masashi Kanei President & Representative Director
Hitoshi Oyama Manager-Finance
Hiroshi Nishino Senior Managing Director & GM-Administration
Toshihiko Sasaki Independent Outside Director
Kazuhiko Mori Honorary Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IIDA GROUP HOLDINGS CO., LTD.1.27%6 751
VONOVIA SE-0.35%43 100
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.6.53%36 990
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE0.68%17 021
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY9.88%16 412
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY4.02%16 267