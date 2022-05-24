Log in
NOTICE : Measures to Prevent Recurrence of Corporate Misconduct concerning the Fraudulent Loans Made by the Second-tier Subsidiary and Strengthening of
PU
NOTICE : Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation
PU
Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Six Months and Full Year of Fiscal Ending March 31, 2023
CI
Notice: Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation

05/24/2022 | 04:58am EDT
Notice: This document is a translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

May 24, 2022

Company name: Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd.

Representative: Masashi Kanei, President and Representative Director

Stock code: 3291, Tokyo Stock Exchange (Prime Market)

For inquiry: Hiroshi Nishino, Executive Board Director and Representative DirectorTel: +81-422-38-8828

Notice: Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation

Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (hereafter "the Company") announces that it passed a resolution at the Board of Directors' meeting held on May 24, 2022, to propose partial amendments to the Articles of Incorporation in the 9th General Shareholders' Meeting to be held on June 24, 2022.

１．Reason for the amendments

As the revised propositions provided for in the proviso to Article 1 of the Supplementary Provisions of the Act Partially Amending the Companies Act (Act No. 70 of 2019) is to be enforced on September 1, 2022, a providing system of information materials for the General Shareholders' Meetings in electronic format is to be introduced. Accordingly, the Company proposes making the following changes to its Articles of Incorporation.

（１）Article 15 (Measures, etc. for Providing Information in Electronic Format), paragraph 1 in the proposed amendments will be newly established to stipulate that the Company shall take measures for providing information that constitutes the contents of reference documents for the General Shareholders' Meetings, etc. in electronic format.

（２）Article 15 (Measures, etc. for Providing Information in Electronic Format), paragraph 2 in the proposed amendments will be newly established to enable limiting of the scope of the items to be stated in paper- based document delivered to shareholders who request the delivery of paper-based documents, among the items of information which constitutes the contents of reference documents for the General Shareholders' Meetings, etc. to be provided in electronic format, to the scope stipulated by the regulation of Ministry of Justice.

（３）As the provisions for Article 15 (Disclosure over the Internet and Deemed Delivery of Reference Documents for the General Shareholders' Meetings, etc.) of the current Articles of Incorporation is no longer required after the introduction of the system for provision of information materials for the General Shareholders' Meetings in electronic format, they will be deleted.

（４）Supplementary provisions will be provided concerning the effective date, etc. of the aforementioned establishment and deletion of provisions. These supplementary provisions will be deleted after their expiration date.

２．Details of the amendments

Details of the amendments are as follows.

Underlined sections indicate the proposed amendments.

Current Articles of Incorporation

Proposed amendments

Disclosure over the Internet and Deemed Delivery of

Reference Documents for the General Shareholders'

Meetings, etc.

Deleted

Article 15 When convening General Shareholders'

Meetings, the Company shall, when

disclosing information related to matters

which must be described or otherwise

expressed in reference documents for the

General Shareholders' Meetings, business

reports, financial statements and consolidated

financial statements, by use of internet

methods in accordance with the regulations

of the Ministry of Justice, be entitled to deem

the same to have been delivered to

Shareholders.

Measures, etc. for Providing Information in

Newly established

Electronic Format

Article 15 When convening General Shareholders'

Meetings, the Company shall take measures

for providing information that constitutes the

contents of reference documents for the

General Shareholders' Meetings, etc. in

electronic format.

2 Among items for which the measures for

providing information in electronic format

will be taken, the Company may exclude all

or some of those items designated by the

regulations of Ministry of Justice from

statements in the paper-based documents to

be delivered to shareholders who request the

delivery of paper-based documents by the

record date of voting rights.

Newly established

Supplementary Provisions

Transitional measures concerning provision of

information materials for the General Shareholders'

Meetings in electronic format

Article 1 The deletion of the Articles of Incorporation

pertaining to Article 15 (Disclosure over the

Internet and Deemed Delivery of Reference

Documents for the General Shareholders'

Meetings, etc.) and the new establishment of

the Articles of Incorporation pertaining to

Article 15 (Measures, etc. for Providing

Information in Electronic Format) shall be

effective as from September 1, 2022.

2 Notwithstanding the provision of the

preceding paragraph, Article 15 of the pre-

amended Articles of Incorporation

(Disclosure over the Internet and Deemed

Delivery of Reference Documents for the

General Shareholders' Meetings, etc.) shall

remain effective regarding any General

Shareholders' Meetings held on a date within

six (6) months from September 1, 2022.

3 These Supplementary Provisions shall be

deleted on the date when six (6) months have

elapsed from the date of enforcement or three

(3) months have elapsed from the date of the

General Shareholders' Meetings in the

preceding paragraph, whichever is later.

３．Schedule

Date of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders for purposes of amending the Articles of Incorporation (among other things): June 24, 2022 (scheduled)

Effective date of amendments to the Articles of Incorporation: June 24, 2022 (scheduled)

Disclaimer

Iida Group Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2022 08:57:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
