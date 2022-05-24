Notice: This document is a translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

May 24, 2022

Company name: Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd.

Representative: Masashi Kanei, President and Representative Director

Stock code: 3291, Tokyo Stock Exchange (Prime Market)

For inquiry: Hiroshi Nishino, Executive Board Director and Representative Director（Tel: +81-422-38-8828）

Notice: Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation

Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (hereafter "the Company") announces that it passed a resolution at the Board of Directors' meeting held on May 24, 2022, to propose partial amendments to the Articles of Incorporation in the 9th General Shareholders' Meeting to be held on June 24, 2022.

１．Reason for the amendments

As the revised propositions provided for in the proviso to Article 1 of the Supplementary Provisions of the Act Partially Amending the Companies Act (Act No. 70 of 2019) is to be enforced on September 1, 2022, a providing system of information materials for the General Shareholders' Meetings in electronic format is to be introduced. Accordingly, the Company proposes making the following changes to its Articles of Incorporation.

（１）Article 15 (Measures, etc. for Providing Information in Electronic Format), paragraph 1 in the proposed amendments will be newly established to stipulate that the Company shall take measures for providing information that constitutes the contents of reference documents for the General Shareholders' Meetings, etc. in electronic format.

（２）Article 15 (Measures, etc. for Providing Information in Electronic Format), paragraph 2 in the proposed amendments will be newly established to enable limiting of the scope of the items to be stated in paper- based document delivered to shareholders who request the delivery of paper-based documents, among the items of information which constitutes the contents of reference documents for the General Shareholders' Meetings, etc. to be provided in electronic format, to the scope stipulated by the regulation of Ministry of Justice.

（３）As the provisions for Article 15 (Disclosure over the Internet and Deemed Delivery of Reference Documents for the General Shareholders' Meetings, etc.) of the current Articles of Incorporation is no longer required after the introduction of the system for provision of information materials for the General Shareholders' Meetings in electronic format, they will be deleted.

（４）Supplementary provisions will be provided concerning the effective date, etc. of the aforementioned establishment and deletion of provisions. These supplementary provisions will be deleted after their expiration date.