Notice: This document is a translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

July 1, 2022

Company name: Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd.

Representative: Masashi Kanei, President and Representative Director

Stock code: 3291, Tokyo Stock Exchange (Prime Market)

For inquiry: Hiroshi Nishino, Executive Board Director and Representative Director（Tel: +81-422-38-8828）

Notice: Regarding the Result of Share Repurchase

(Repurchase based on the rules stipulated in the Articles of Incorporation under Article 165, Item 2 of

the Companies Act)

Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (hereafter "the Company") announces the result (progress) of share repurchase of its own shares based on Article 156 of the Companies Act as applied pursuant to Article 165, Item 3 of the same Act.

（１） Class of shares for the Common shares of the Company repurchase （２） Total number of the shares 148,600 shares repurchased （３） Total value of the ￥308,959,300 repurchase （４） Period of the repurchase From June 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022 （５） Method of the repurchase Market purchase in Tokyo Stock Exchange

（Ref.）

１．Details of the resolution at the Board of Directors' meeting held on May 24, 2022