  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3291   JP3131090007

IIDA GROUP HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(3291)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-01 am EDT
2065.00 JPY   -1.15%
03:13aNOTICE : Regarding the Result of Share Repurchase
PU
06/10NOTICE : Completion of Cancellation of Treasury Shares
PU
06/02Iida Spends $6 Million on Share Buyback
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Notice: Regarding the Result of Share Repurchase

07/01/2022 | 03:13am EDT
Notice: This document is a translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

July 1, 2022

Company name: Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd.

Representative: Masashi Kanei, President and Representative Director

Stock code: 3291, Tokyo Stock Exchange (Prime Market)

For inquiry: Hiroshi Nishino, Executive Board Director and Representative DirectorTel: +81-422-38-8828

Notice: Regarding the Result of Share Repurchase

(Repurchase based on the rules stipulated in the Articles of Incorporation under Article 165, Item 2 of

the Companies Act)

Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (hereafter "the Company") announces the result (progress) of share repurchase of its own shares based on Article 156 of the Companies Act as applied pursuant to Article 165, Item 3 of the same Act.

（１）

Class of shares for the

Common shares of the Company

repurchase

（２）

Total number of the shares

148,600 shares

repurchased

（３）

Total value of the

308,959,300

repurchase

（４）

Period of the repurchase

From June 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022

（５）

Method of the repurchase

Market purchase in Tokyo Stock Exchange

Ref.

１．Details of the resolution at the Board of Directors' meeting held on May 24, 2022

（１）

Class of shares for the

Common shares of the Company

repurchase

（２）

Limit of the number of

8 million shares

shares for the repurchase

(Ratio to the total number of issued shares, excluding treasury shares: 2.77%)

（３）

Total value of the

20 billion

repurchase

（４）

Period of the repurchase

From May 25, 2022 to May 24, 2023

（５）

Method of the repurchase

Market purchase in Tokyo Stock Exchange

２．Total number of shares repurchased pursuant to the above Board resolution ( as of June 30, 2022 )

（１）

Total number of the shares

548,600 shares

repurchased

（２）

Total value of the

1,120,261,000

repurchase

Disclaimer

Iida Group Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2022 07:12:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 393 B 10 249 M 10 249 M
Net income 2022 107 B 784 M 784 M
Net cash 2022 54 032 M 398 M 398 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,65x
Yield 2022 4,37%
Capitalization 602 B 4 427 M 4 427 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,39x
EV / Sales 2023 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 10 134
Free-Float 52,2%
Chart IIDA GROUP HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IIDA GROUP HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 2 089,00 JPY
Average target price 2 423,33 JPY
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masashi Kanei President & Representative Director
Hitoshi Oyama Manager-Finance
Toshihiko Sasaki Independent Outside Director
Kazuhiko Mori Honorary Chairman
Shigeo Yamamoto Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IIDA GROUP HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-21.94%4 427
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.3.74%34 311
VONOVIA SE-39.38%23 868
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-22.71%11 704
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY-24.27%11 605
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-40.67%9 104