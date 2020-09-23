September 23, 2020

Company name: Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd.

Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange (First Section) Stock code: 3291 URL: https://www.ighd.co.jp/

Representative: Yoichi Nishikawa, President and Representative Director

For Inquiry: Kenichi Nakajima, Managing Director and General Manager, Corporate Planning Department

Tel: +81-422-38-8828

Notice: Revision of Dividend Forecast

Please be advised that we have revised our forecast for the interim dividend payment for March 2021.

Believing that providing dividends to the shareholders is one of the most important management tasks, we have maintained the following dividend payment policy; ensuring sustainable and stable dividend payments (interim/year-end) by balancing strengthening of the management with expanding of the business as a whole group.

With regard to the interim dividend payment for March 2021, we have revised our forecast to 31 yen per share based on the on-going business performance, accountability to our shareholders, and the above-mentioned dividend payment policy, while the business forecast for March 2021 is uncertain. For the year-end dividend payment for March 2021, however, we have not changed the previous forecast, considering many uncertainties.