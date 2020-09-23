Log in
09/23/2020 | 04:15am EDT

September 23, 2020

Company name: Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd.

Listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange (First Section)

Stock code:

3291

URL:

https://www.ighd.co.jp/

Representative: Yoichi Nishikawa, President and Representative Director

For Inquiry: Kenichi Nakajima, Managing Director and General Manager, Corporate Planning Department

Tel: +81-422-38-8828

Notice: Revision of Dividend Forecast

Please be advised that we have revised our forecast for the interim dividend payment for March 2021.

Believing that providing dividends to the shareholders is one of the most important management tasks, we have maintained the following dividend payment policy; ensuring sustainable and stable dividend payments (interim/year-end) by balancing strengthening of the management with expanding of the business as a whole group.

With regard to the interim dividend payment for March 2021, we have revised our forecast to 31 yen per share based on the on-going business performance, accountability to our shareholders, and the above-mentioned dividend payment policy, while the business forecast for March 2021 is uncertain. For the year-end dividend payment for March 2021, however, we have not changed the previous forecast, considering many uncertainties.

Annual payment

Interim payment

Year-end payment

Total

Previous forecast

16.00 yen

16.00 yen

32.00 yen

(as of Aug 7, 2020)

Revised forecast

31.00 yen

16.00 yen

47.00 yen

Current

fiscal

year

result

Previous

fiscal

year

31.00 yen

31.00 yen

62.00 yen

result (March 2020)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Iida Group Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2020 08:14:08 UTC
