Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3291   JP3131090007

IIDA GROUP HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(3291)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Notice: Stock Acquisition (Making Subsidiary) of Russia Forest Products (BVI) Limited.

12/08/2021 | 03:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notice: This document is a translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

December 8, 2021

Company name: Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd.

Representative: Masashi Kanei, President and Representative Director

Stock code: 3291, Tokyo Stock Exchange (First Section)

For inquiry: Hiroshi Nishino, Executive Board Director (Tel: +81-422-38-8828)

Notice: Stock Acquisition (Making Subsidiary) of Russia Forest Products (BVI) Limited.

Iida Group Holdings Co.,Limited. (hereafter "the Company"), which decided at the Board of Directors' meeting on June 8, 2021, to acquire the shares of Russia Forest Products (BVI) Limited (hereafter "RFP") and subscribe for a third-party allocation of RFP's shares, announces the Company is to acquire the shares of RFP as the approvals were given by the Russian Government on December 7, 2021.

１．Reason for the acquisition

RFP is one of the largest forest companies not only in Russia but also in the world. Its areas with forest certification cover about 4 million hectares (1.08 times the size of Kyushu Island). The annual logging volume of roundwood, the official annual limit of which is up to 4.10 million cubic meters per year, covers

1.70 million cubic meters, which is equivalent to the amount of roundwood the Company needs for construction of about 46,000 houses per year. RFP has several wood processing subsidiaries and has established an efficient and stable supply system based on the value chain from logging of roundwood to wood processing.

By acquiring RFP, the Company would be able to sustainably procure the lumber, which is the main material for house construction, even if the lumber market tightens or fluctuates affected by the incidents such as "Lumber Shortage," and make detached house business, the Company's mainstay, more competitive. Profitability of the Company's building materials business is also expected to become higher by transferring the Company's wood processing skills, which will make RFP's products highly valued.

In addition, wood, which is carbon neutral, is attracting much attention as an environmentally friendly material. Therefore, the Company thinks that acquiring RFP, a remarkable holder of the wood resources, will play an important role in ESG management. In addition to securing stable supplies of construction materials, we intend to actively contribute to the achievement of the SDGs by utilizing stable sinks for CO2 through sustainable forest management for emissions trading and carbon pricing, which are expected to be institutionalized in the future, and by expanding of the on-going renewable energy business based on wood pellets.

For those reasons, the Company decided to subscribe for the third-party share allocation.

- 1 -

２．Details of the subsidiary

（１）

Name

Russia Forest Products (BVI) Limited

（２）

Address

Trident Chambers, P.O. Box 146, Road Town, Tortola VG1110, British

Virgin Islands

（３）

Representative

Konstantin Vyacheslavovich Lashkevich

（４）

Business

A holding company of subsidiaries for wood products and wood processing

（５）

Capital

USD 587 million

（６）

Establishment

The year of 2008

Major shareholders and

Amarudo Holdings Limited

42.2%

（７）

Protonius Investments Limited

34.3%

their interests

Walland Holding Limited

23.5%

Relationship between the

（８）

listed company and the

There are no capital, personnel or transactional relationships.

relevant company

（９）

Consolidated financial conditions and operation results of the relevant company over the last three years.

Fiscal year

December 2018

December 2019

December 2020

Net assets

▲USD108,714

▲USD116,526

▲USD157,226

thousand

thousand

thousand

Total assets

USD335,109 thousand

USD346,366 thousand

USD300,498 thousand

Revenue

USD246,327 thousand

USD219,881 thousand

USD203,696 thousand

Operating profit

USD93,888 thousand

USD7,036 thousand

USD8,477 thousand

With the acquisition, the two companies below are also to be specified subsidiaries. The business performances and financial conditions of RFP include those of the two subsidiaries.

（１）

Name

Dallesprom JSC

（２）

Address

680000, Khabarovsk region, city Khabarovsk, Pushkina street, 23A, Russia

（３）

Representative

Konstantin Vyacheslavovich Lashkevich

（４）

Business

Production and sales of roundwood

（５）

Capital

RUB 743,507,718

（６）

Establishment

The year of 1993

（７）

Major shareholders and

RFP Holding (Cyprus) Limited (fully owned by RFP) 100%

their interests

Relationship between the

There are no capital or personnel relationships, except for wood products

（８）

listed company and the

import transaction with the Company's subsidiaries.

relevant company

（１）

Name

Amurskaya Lesopromyshlennaya Kompaniya LLC

（２）

Address

680000, Khabarovsk region, city Amursk, Shosse Mashinostroiteley, 6A,

Russia

（３）

Representative

Konstantin Vyacheslavovich Lashkevich

（４）

Business

Wood processing

（５）

Capital

RUB 1,769,301,667

（６）

Establishment

The year of 2008

（７）

Major shareholders and

Dallesprom JSC 100%

their interests

- 2 -

Relationship between the

（８） listed company and the relevant company

There are no capital or personnel relationships, except for wood products import transaction with the Company's subsidiaries.

３．Details of other parties to the acquisition

（１）

Name

Amarudo Holdings Limited

（２）

Address

Agioi Omologites,1082, Nicosia,Republic of Cyprus

（３）

Business

Investment

（４）

Capital

EUR 102 + USD 4

（５）

Establishment

October 5, 2012

（６）

Major shareholders and

Russia-China Investment Fund L.P., Cayman Islands (50%)

their interests

Russia-China Investment Fund C.V., Netherlands (50%)

Relationship between

Capital

None

（７）

the listed company and

Personnel

None

the relevant company

Transaction

None

Related parties

None

Capital is described in EUR and USD due to the equity issuance in different currencies and with different rights. The disclosure is limited due to the non-disclosure agreements.

（１）

Name

Protonius Investments Limited

（２）

Address

10-12, Agia Zoni, Limassol, Republic of Cyprus

（３）

Business

Investment

（４）

Capital

EUR 3,000

（５）

Establishment

September 20, 2010

（６）

Major shareholders and

Ronero Investments Limited, BVI (50%)

their interests

Capricornus Investments Limited, BVI (50%)

Relationship between

Capital

None

Personnel

None

（７）

the listed company and

Transaction

None

the relevant company

Related parties

None

The disclosure is limited due to the non-disclosure agreements.

（１）

Name

Walland Holding Limited

（２）

Address

Road Town, Tortola VG1110, British Virgin Islands

（３）

Business

Investment

（４）

Capital

USD 32,179,267.00

（５）

Establishment

January 13, 2005

（６）

Major shareholders and

AA Group Limited, BVI (100%)

their interests

Relationship between

Capital

None

Personnel

None

（７）

the listed company and

Transaction

None

the relevant company

Related parties

None

The disclosure is limited due to the non-disclosure agreements. - 3 -

４．Acquisition ratio, and shareholding ratio before and after the acquisition of RFP

（１）

Shareholding ratio before

-

the acquisition

（２）

Acquisition ratio

75.0%

（３）

Total acquisition prices

$525 million (Approximately 60 billion)

（４）

Shareholding ratio after

75.0%

the acquisition

The acquisition prices include the prices for acquisition of the shares, subscription for the share allocation, and the estimated amount of the Company's financing. The acquisition prices are expected to fluctuate as determined by the price adjustment provisions of the share transfer agreement.

(Foreign exchange rate: 115 against the USD)

５．Schedule

（１）

Date for the share transfer In the middle of January 2022 (Expected)

（２）

Date for the third party

In the middle of January 2022 (Expected)

share allocation

６．Future outlook

The Company is investigating how the acquisition will affect the consolidated business performance for the current fiscal year. After the investigation, we will announce the information if necessary.

- 4 -

Disclaimer

Iida Group Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2021 08:11:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about IIDA GROUP HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
03:12aNOTICE : Stock Acquisition (Making Subsidiary) of Russia Forest Products (BVI) Limited.
PU
03:12a[DELAYED]NOTICE : Resignation of the Board Directors
PU
12/07NOTICE : Establishment of the Mid-Term Management Plan
PU
12/07NOTICE : Establishment of Sustainability Basic Policy and Sustainability Promotion Committ..
PU
11/09[DELAYED]NOTICE : Resignation of the Board Directors
PU
11/09Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. Announces Resignation of Yoichi Nishikawa as Chairman and..
CI
11/08Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2021 (..
PU
11/08Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. Announces Dividend for the Second Quarter of 2022, Payabl..
CI
11/08Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Ye..
CI
10/22IIDA : Raises Earnings Forecast for Six Months to September
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 435 B 12 644 M 12 644 M
Net income 2022 108 B 947 M 947 M
Net cash 2022 82 157 M 724 M 724 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,97x
Yield 2022 3,55%
Capitalization 750 B 6 604 M 6 607 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
EV / Sales 2023 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 10 134
Free-Float 53,2%
Chart IIDA GROUP HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IIDA GROUP HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 2 601,00 JPY
Average target price 3 245,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 24,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masashi Kanei President & Representative Director
Hitoshi Oyama Manager-Finance
Hiroshi Nishino Senior Managing Director & GM-Administration
Toshihiko Sasaki Independent Outside Director
Kazuhiko Mori Honorary Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IIDA GROUP HOLDINGS CO., LTD.24.81%6 604
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-30.52%35 168
VONOVIA SE-9.89%32 733
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-7.58%18 017
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY10.94%17 100
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY18.53%15 384