12/08/2021 | 03:12am EST
Notice: This document is a translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
December 8, 2021
Company name: Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd.
Representative: Masashi Kanei, President and Representative Director
Stock code: 3291, Tokyo Stock Exchange (First Section)
For inquiry: Hiroshi Nishino, Executive Board Director (Tel: +81-422-38-8828)
Notice: Stock Acquisition (Making Subsidiary) of Russia Forest Products (BVI) Limited.
Iida Group Holdings Co.,Limited. (hereafter "the Company"), which decided at the Board of Directors' meeting on June 8, 2021, to acquire the shares of Russia Forest Products (BVI) Limited (hereafter "RFP") and subscribe for a third-party allocation of RFP's shares, announces the Company is to acquire the shares of RFP as the approvals were given by the Russian Government on December 7, 2021.
１．Reason for the acquisition
RFP is one of the largest forest companies not only in Russia but also in the world. Its areas with forest certification cover about 4 million hectares (1.08 times the size of Kyushu Island). The annual logging volume of roundwood, the official annual limit of which is up to 4.10 million cubic meters per year, covers
1.70 million cubic meters, which is equivalent to the amount of roundwood the Company needs for construction of about 46,000 houses per year. RFP has several wood processing subsidiaries and has established an efficient and stable supply system based on the value chain from logging of roundwood to wood processing.
By acquiring RFP, the Company would be able to sustainably procure the lumber, which is the main material for house construction, even if the lumber market tightens or fluctuates affected by the incidents such as "Lumber Shortage," and make detached house business, the Company's mainstay, more competitive. Profitability of the Company's building materials business is also expected to become higher by transferring the Company's wood processing skills, which will make RFP's products highly valued.
In addition, wood, which is carbon neutral, is attracting much attention as an environmentally friendly material. Therefore, the Company thinks that acquiring RFP, a remarkable holder of the wood resources, will play an important role in ESG management. In addition to securing stable supplies of construction materials, we intend to actively contribute to the achievement of the SDGs by utilizing stable sinks for CO2 through sustainable forest management for emissions trading and carbon pricing, which are expected to be institutionalized in the future, and by expanding of the on-going renewable energy business based on wood pellets.
For those reasons, the Company decided to subscribe for the third-party share allocation.
２．Details of the subsidiary
（１）
Name
Russia Forest Products (BVI) Limited
（２）
Address
Trident Chambers, P.O. Box 146, Road Town, Tortola VG1110, British
Virgin Islands
（３）
Representative
Konstantin Vyacheslavovich Lashkevich
（４）
Business
A holding company of subsidiaries for wood products and wood processing
（５）
Capital
USD 587 million
（６）
Establishment
The year of 2008
Major shareholders and
Amarudo Holdings Limited
42.2%
（７）
Protonius Investments Limited
34.3%
their interests
Walland Holding Limited
23.5%
Relationship between the
（８）
listed company and the
There are no capital, personnel or transactional relationships.
relevant company
（９）
Consolidated financial conditions and operation results of the relevant company over the last three years.
Fiscal year
December 2018
December 2019
December 2020
Net assets
▲USD108,714
▲USD116,526
▲USD157,226
thousand
thousand
thousand
Total assets
USD335,109 thousand
USD346,366 thousand
USD300,498 thousand
Revenue
USD246,327 thousand
USD219,881 thousand
USD203,696 thousand
Operating profit
USD93,888 thousand
USD7,036 thousand
USD8,477 thousand
With the acquisition, the two companies below are also to be specified subsidiaries. The business performances and financial conditions of RFP include those of the two subsidiaries.
（１）
Name
Dallesprom JSC
（２）
Address
680000, Khabarovsk region, city Khabarovsk, Pushkina street, 23A, Russia
（３）
Representative
Konstantin Vyacheslavovich Lashkevich
（４）
Business
Production and sales of roundwood
（５）
Capital
RUB 743,507,718
（６）
Establishment
The year of 1993
（７）
Major shareholders and
RFP Holding (Cyprus) Limited (fully owned by RFP) 100%
their interests
Relationship between the
There are no capital or personnel relationships, except for wood products
（８）
listed company and the
import transaction with the Company's subsidiaries.
relevant company
（１）
Name
Amurskaya Lesopromyshlennaya Kompaniya LLC
（２）
Address
680000, Khabarovsk region, city Amursk, Shosse Mashinostroiteley, 6A,
Russia
（３）
Representative
Konstantin Vyacheslavovich Lashkevich
（４）
Business
Wood processing
（５）
Capital
RUB 1,769,301,667
（６）
Establishment
The year of 2008
（７）
Major shareholders and
Dallesprom JSC 100%
their interests
Relationship between the
（８） listed company and the relevant company
There are no capital or personnel relationships, except for wood products import transaction with the Company's subsidiaries.
３．Details of other parties to the acquisition
（１）
Name
Amarudo Holdings Limited
（２）
Address
Agioi Omologites,1082, Nicosia,Republic of Cyprus
（３）
Business
Investment
（４）
Capital
EUR 102 + USD 4
（５）
Establishment
October 5, 2012
（６）
Major shareholders and
Russia-China Investment Fund L.P., Cayman Islands (50%)
their interests
Russia-China Investment Fund C.V., Netherlands (50%)
Relationship between
Capital
None
（７）
the listed company and
Personnel
None
the relevant company
Transaction
None
Related parties
None
※Capital is described in EUR and USD due to the equity issuance in different currencies and with different rights. ※The disclosure is limited due to the non-disclosure agreements.
（１）
Name
Protonius Investments Limited
（２）
Address
10-12, Agia Zoni, Limassol, Republic of Cyprus
（３）
Business
Investment
（４）
Capital
EUR 3,000
（５）
Establishment
September 20, 2010
（６）
Major shareholders and
Ronero Investments Limited, BVI (50%)
their interests
Capricornus Investments Limited, BVI (50%)
Relationship between
Capital
None
Personnel
None
（７）
the listed company and
Transaction
None
the relevant company
Related parties
None
※The disclosure is limited due to the non-disclosure agreements.
（１）
Name
Walland Holding Limited
（２）
Address
Road Town, Tortola VG1110, British Virgin Islands
（３）
Business
Investment
（４）
Capital
USD 32,179,267.00
（５）
Establishment
January 13, 2005
（６）
Major shareholders and
AA Group Limited, BVI (100%)
their interests
Relationship between
Capital
None
Personnel
None
（７）
the listed company and
Transaction
None
the relevant company
Related parties
None
※The disclosure is limited due to the non-disclosure agreements.
４．Acquisition ratio, and shareholding ratio before and after the acquisition of RFP
（１）
Shareholding ratio before
-
the acquisition
（２）
Acquisition ratio
75.0%
（３）
Total acquisition prices ※
$525 million (Approximately ￥60 billion)
（４）
Shareholding ratio after
75.0%
the acquisition
※The acquisition prices include the prices for acquisition of the shares, subscription for the share allocation, and the estimated amount of the Company's financing. The acquisition prices are expected to fluctuate as determined by the price adjustment provisions of the share transfer agreement.
(Foreign exchange rate: ￥115 against the USD)
５．Schedule
（１）
Date for the share transfer In the middle of January 2022 (Expected)
（２）
Date for the third party
In the middle of January 2022 (Expected)
share allocation
６．Future outlook
The Company is investigating how the acquisition will affect the consolidated business performance for the current fiscal year. After the investigation, we will announce the information if necessary.
