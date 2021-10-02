General Announcement::Disclosures under SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015, Voting Results and Scrutinizer s Report of EOGM
October 01, 2021
Sub: Disclosures under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Voting Results and Scrutinizer's Report of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of IIFL Finance Limited ("the Company")
We wish to inform you that the Extra Ordinary General Meeting ("EOGM") of the Members of the Company was held on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. through Video Conferencing.
In this regard, we hereby submit the following:
Details of the voting results of the aforesaid EOGM pursuant to the requirement of Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, on ordinary/ special resolutions specified in the EOGM Notice dated September 06, 2021. The detailed voting results consolidating the results of remote e-voting with the results of e-voting during the EOGM is enclosed.
All the resolutions were passed with the requisite majority by the Members. The details of votes casted by the Members are given in the Annexure.
In term of the Rule 20(4) of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, as amended, the consolidated Scrutinizer's Report on the remote e-voting and e-voting during the EOGM is enclosed herewith.
The Voting Results along with the Scrutinizer's Report is available on the website of the Company i.e. www.iifl.com and will also be made available on the website of Link Intime India Private Limited i.e.
https://instavote.linkintime.co.in
IIFL Finance Limited
CIN No.: L67100MH1995PLC093797
Corporate Office - 802, 8
th Floor, Hub Town Solaris, N.S. Phadke Marg, Vijay Nagar, Andheri East, Mumbai 400069
Tel: (91-22) 6788 1000 .Fax: (91-22) 6788 1010
Regd. Office - IIFL House, Sun Infotech Park, Road No. 16V, Plot No. B-23, Thane Industrial Area, Wagle Estate, Thane - 400604 Tel: (91-22)
41035000. Fax: (91-22) 25806654 E-mail: csteam@iifl.com Website: www.iifl.com
Sr.
Description
Particulars
No.
1
Date of EOGM
September 30,2021
2
Total no. of shareholders on record date (September 23, 2021)
46584
3
No. of Shareholders attended the meeting through Video Conferencing
Promoters and Promoter Group
8
Public
70
Total
78
4
No. of Shareholders present in the meeting either in person or through proxy*
Promoters and Promoter Group
Not Applicable
Public
Total
Since this EOGM was held through Video Conferencing, the facility to appoint proxy to attend and cast vote for the members was not available for this EOGM.
The following is the summary of items of business as per the Notice of the EOGM dated September 06,
2021 transacted at the EOGM:
Item
Item Description
Resolution Type
Result
No
1.
To revise the term of office of M/s. V Sankar Aiyar & Co
Ordinary Resolution
Passed with requisite
as Statutory Auditors of the Company.
majority
2.
To appoint M/s. Chhajed & Doshi, Chartered
Ordinary Resolution
Passed with requisite
Accountants as a joint Statutory Auditors of the
majority
Company.
3.
To appoint Mr. Vibhore Sharma (DIN- 03314559), as an
Special Resolution
Passed with requisite
Independent Director of the Company.
majority
4.
To appoint Mr. Ramakrishnan Subramanian (DIN:
Special Resolution
Passed with requisite
02192747), as an Independent Director of the
majority
Company.
IIFL Finance Limited
Resolution Required : (Ordinary)
1 - To revise the term of office of M/s. V Sankar Aiyar & Co as Statutory Auditors of the Company.
Whether promoter/ promoter group are interested in
NO
the agenda/resolution?
Category
Promoter and Promoter Group
Public Institutions
Public Non Institutions
Total
Mode of
Voting
% of Votes Polled
% of Votes in
No. of
No. of votes
on outstanding
No. of Votes No. of Votes
favour on votes
% of Votes against
shares held
polled
shares
- in favour
-Against
polled
on votes polled
[1]
[2]
[3]={[2]/[1]}*100
[4]
[5]
[6]={[4]/[2]}*100
[7]={[5]/[2]}*100
E-Voting
94547490
100.0000
94547490
0
100.0000
0.0000
Poll
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
94547490
Postal Ballot
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Total
94547490
100.0000
94547490
0
100.0000
0.0000
E-Voting
55763112
57.8614
55763112
0
100.0000
0.0000
Poll
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
96373551
Postal Ballot
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Total
55763112
57.8614
55763112
0
100.0000
0.0000
E-Voting
145113986
77.0524
145113346
640
99.9996
0.0004
Poll
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
188331458
Postal Ballot
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Total
145113986
77.0524
145113346
640
99.9996
0.0004
379252499
295424588
77.8965
295423948
640
99.9998
0.0002
Note: E-voting includes remote e-voting and e-voting during the Extra Oridnary General Meeting
Resolution Required : (Ordinary)
2 - To appoint M/s. Chhajed & Doshi, Chartered Accountants as a joint Statutory Auditors of the Company.
Whether promoter/ promoter group are interested in
NO
the agenda/resolution?
Category
Promoter and Promoter Group
Public Institutions
Public Non Institutions
Total
Mode of
Voting
% of Votes Polled
% of Votes in
No. of
No. of votes
on outstanding
No. of Votes No. of Votes
favour on votes
% of Votes against
shares held
polled
shares
- in favour
-Against
polled
on votes polled
[1]
[2]
[3]={[2]/[1]}*100
[4]
[5]
[6]={[4]/[2]}*100
[7]={[5]/[2]}*100
E-Voting
94547490
100.0000
94547490
0
100.0000
0.0000
Poll
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
94547490
Postal Ballot
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Total
94547490
100.0000
94547490
0
100.0000
0.0000
E-Voting
55763112
57.8614
55745532
17580
99.9685
0.0315
Poll
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
96373551
Postal Ballot
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Total
55763112
57.8614
55745532
17580
99.9685
0.0315
E-Voting
145113986
77.0524
145113361
625
99.9996
0.0004
Poll
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
188331458
Postal Ballot
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Total
145113986
77.0524
145113361
625
99.9996
0.0004
379252499
295424588
77.8965
295406383
18205
99.9938
0.0062
Note: E-voting includes remote e-voting and e-voting during the Extra Oridnary General Meeting
Resolution Required : (Special)
3 - To appoint Mr. Vibhore Sharma (DIN:03314559), as an Independent Director of the Company.
Whether promoter/ promoter group are interested in
NO
the agenda/resolution?
Category
Promoter and Promoter Group
Public Institutions
Public Non Institutions
Total
Mode of
Voting
% of Votes Polled
% of Votes in
No. of
No. of votes
on outstanding
No. of Votes No. of Votes
favour on votes
% of Votes against
shares held
polled
shares
- in favour
-Against
polled
on votes polled
[1]
[2]
[3]={[2]/[1]}*100
[4]
[5]
[6]={[4]/[2]}*100
[7]={[5]/[2]}*100
E-Voting
94547490
100.0000
94547490
0
100.0000
0.0000
Poll
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
94547490
Postal Ballot
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Total
94547490
100.0000
94547490
0
100.0000
0.0000
E-Voting
55763112
57.8614
55763112
0
100.0000
0.0000
Poll
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
96373551
Postal Ballot
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Total
55763112
57.8614
55763112
0
100.0000
0.0000
E-Voting
145113986
77.0524
145113846
140
99.9999
0.0001
Poll
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
188331458
Postal Ballot
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Total
145113986
77.0524
145113846
140
99.9999
0.0001
379252499
295424588
77.8965
295424448
140
100.0000
0.0000
Note: E-voting includes remote e-voting and e-voting during the Extra Oridnary General Meeting
