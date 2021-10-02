General Announcement::Disclosures under SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015, Voting Results and Scrutinizer s Report of EOGM

October 01, 2021

The Manager, The Manager, Listing Department, Listing Department, BSE Limited, The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Tower, Exchange Plaza, 5 Floor, Plot C/1, G Block, Dalal Street, Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai 400 001. Mumbai 400 051. BSE Scrip Code: 532636 NSE Symbol: IIFL

Sub: Disclosures under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Voting Results and Scrutinizer's Report of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of IIFL Finance Limited ("the Company")

We wish to inform you that the Extra Ordinary General Meeting ("EOGM") of the Members of the Company was held on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. through Video Conferencing.

In this regard, we hereby submit the following:

Details of the voting results of the aforesaid EOGM pursuant to the requirement of Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, on ordinary/ special resolutions specified in the EOGM Notice dated September 06, 2021. The detailed voting results consolidating the results of remote e-voting with the results of e-voting during the EOGM is enclosed.

All the resolutions were passed with the requisite majority by the Members. The details of votes casted by the Members are given in the Annexure. In term of the Rule 20(4) of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, as amended, the consolidated Scrutinizer's Report on the remote e-voting and e-voting during the EOGM is enclosed herewith.

The Voting Results along with the Scrutinizer's Report is available on the website of the Company i.e. www.iifl.com and will also be made available on the website of Link Intime India Private Limited i.e. https://instavote.linkintime.co.in

Kindly take the same on record and oblige.

Thanking you,

Yours Faithfully,

For IIFL Finance Limited