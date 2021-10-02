Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

General Announcement::Disclosures under SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015, Voting Results and Scrutinizer s Report of EOGM

10/02/2021 | 03:23am EDT
October 01, 2021

The Manager,

The Manager,

Listing Department,

Listing Department,

BSE Limited,

The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Tower,

Exchange Plaza, 5 Floor, Plot C/1, G Block,

Dalal Street,

Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),

Mumbai 400 001.

Mumbai 400 051.

BSE Scrip Code: 532636

NSE Symbol: IIFL

Sub: Disclosures under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Voting Results and Scrutinizer's Report of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of IIFL Finance Limited ("the Company")

We wish to inform you that the Extra Ordinary General Meeting ("EOGM") of the Members of the Company was held on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. through Video Conferencing.

In this regard, we hereby submit the following:

  1. Details of the voting results of the aforesaid EOGM pursuant to the requirement of Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, on ordinary/ special resolutions specified in the EOGM Notice dated September 06, 2021. The detailed voting results consolidating the results of remote e-voting with the results of e-voting during the EOGM is enclosed.
    All the resolutions were passed with the requisite majority by the Members. The details of votes casted by the Members are given in the Annexure.
  2. In term of the Rule 20(4) of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, as amended, the consolidated Scrutinizer's Report on the remote e-voting and e-voting during the EOGM is enclosed herewith.

The Voting Results along with the Scrutinizer's Report is available on the website of the Company i.e. www.iifl.com and will also be made available on the website of Link Intime India Private Limited i.e. https://instavote.linkintime.co.in

Kindly take the same on record and oblige.

Thanking you,

Yours Faithfully,

For IIFL Finance Limited

SNEHA PATWARDHA N

Digitally signed by

SNEHA PATWARDHAN Date: 2021.10.01 18:32:01 +05'30'

Sneha Patwardhan

Company Secretary

  1. Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited 2, Shenton Way, #02-02, SGX Centre 1 Singapore -068 804

Sr.

Description

Particulars

No.

1

Date of EOGM

September 30,2021

2

Total no. of shareholders on record date (September 23, 2021)

46584

3

No. of Shareholders attended the meeting through Video Conferencing

Promoters and Promoter Group

8

Public

70

Total

78

4

No. of Shareholders present in the meeting either in person or through proxy*

Promoters and Promoter Group

Not Applicable

Public

Total

  • Since this EOGM was held through Video Conferencing, the facility to appoint proxy to attend and cast vote for the members was not available for this EOGM.

The following is the summary of items of business as per the Notice of the EOGM dated September 06,

2021 transacted at the EOGM:

Item

Item Description

Resolution Type

Result

No

1.

To revise the term of office of M/s. V Sankar Aiyar & Co

Ordinary Resolution

Passed with requisite

as Statutory Auditors of the Company.

majority

2.

To appoint M/s. Chhajed & Doshi, Chartered

Ordinary Resolution

Passed with requisite

Accountants as a joint Statutory Auditors of the

majority

Company.

3.

To appoint Mr. Vibhore Sharma (DIN- 03314559), as an

Special Resolution

Passed with requisite

Independent Director of the Company.

majority

4.

To appoint Mr. Ramakrishnan Subramanian (DIN:

Special Resolution

Passed with requisite

02192747), as an Independent Director of the

majority

Company.

IIFL Finance Limited

Resolution Required : (Ordinary)

1 - To revise the term of office of M/s. V Sankar Aiyar & Co as Statutory Auditors of the Company.

Whether promoter/ promoter group are interested in

NO

the agenda/resolution?

Category

Promoter and Promoter Group

Public Institutions

Public Non Institutions

Total

Mode of

Voting

% of Votes Polled

% of Votes in

No. of

No. of votes

on outstanding

No. of Votes No. of Votes

favour on votes

% of Votes against

shares held

polled

shares

- in favour

-Against

polled

on votes polled

[1]

[2]

[3]={[2]/[1]}*100

[4]

[5]

[6]={[4]/[2]}*100

[7]={[5]/[2]}*100

E-Voting

94547490

100.0000

94547490

0

100.0000

0.0000

Poll

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

94547490

Postal Ballot

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Total

94547490

100.0000

94547490

0

100.0000

0.0000

E-Voting

55763112

57.8614

55763112

0

100.0000

0.0000

Poll

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

96373551

Postal Ballot

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Total

55763112

57.8614

55763112

0

100.0000

0.0000

E-Voting

145113986

77.0524

145113346

640

99.9996

0.0004

Poll

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

188331458

Postal Ballot

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Total

145113986

77.0524

145113346

640

99.9996

0.0004

379252499

295424588

77.8965

295423948

640

99.9998

0.0002

Note: E-voting includes remote e-voting and e-voting during the Extra Oridnary General Meeting

Resolution Required : (Ordinary)

2 - To appoint M/s. Chhajed & Doshi, Chartered Accountants as a joint Statutory Auditors of the Company.

Whether promoter/ promoter group are interested in

NO

the agenda/resolution?

Category

Promoter and Promoter Group

Public Institutions

Public Non Institutions

Total

Mode of

Voting

% of Votes Polled

% of Votes in

No. of

No. of votes

on outstanding

No. of Votes No. of Votes

favour on votes

% of Votes against

shares held

polled

shares

- in favour

-Against

polled

on votes polled

[1]

[2]

[3]={[2]/[1]}*100

[4]

[5]

[6]={[4]/[2]}*100

[7]={[5]/[2]}*100

E-Voting

94547490

100.0000

94547490

0

100.0000

0.0000

Poll

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

94547490

Postal Ballot

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Total

94547490

100.0000

94547490

0

100.0000

0.0000

E-Voting

55763112

57.8614

55745532

17580

99.9685

0.0315

Poll

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

96373551

Postal Ballot

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Total

55763112

57.8614

55745532

17580

99.9685

0.0315

E-Voting

145113986

77.0524

145113361

625

99.9996

0.0004

Poll

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

188331458

Postal Ballot

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Total

145113986

77.0524

145113361

625

99.9996

0.0004

379252499

295424588

77.8965

295406383

18205

99.9938

0.0062

Note: E-voting includes remote e-voting and e-voting during the Extra Oridnary General Meeting

Resolution Required : (Special)

3 - To appoint Mr. Vibhore Sharma (DIN:03314559), as an Independent Director of the Company.

Whether promoter/ promoter group are interested in

NO

the agenda/resolution?

Category

Promoter and Promoter Group

Public Institutions

Public Non Institutions

Total

Mode of

Voting

% of Votes Polled

% of Votes in

No. of

No. of votes

on outstanding

No. of Votes No. of Votes

favour on votes

% of Votes against

shares held

polled

shares

- in favour

-Against

polled

on votes polled

[1]

[2]

[3]={[2]/[1]}*100

[4]

[5]

[6]={[4]/[2]}*100

[7]={[5]/[2]}*100

E-Voting

94547490

100.0000

94547490

0

100.0000

0.0000

Poll

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

94547490

Postal Ballot

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Total

94547490

100.0000

94547490

0

100.0000

0.0000

E-Voting

55763112

57.8614

55763112

0

100.0000

0.0000

Poll

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

96373551

Postal Ballot

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Total

55763112

57.8614

55763112

0

100.0000

0.0000

E-Voting

145113986

77.0524

145113846

140

99.9999

0.0001

Poll

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

188331458

Postal Ballot

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Total

145113986

77.0524

145113846

140

99.9999

0.0001

379252499

295424588

77.8965

295424448

140

100.0000

0.0000

Note: E-voting includes remote e-voting and e-voting during the Extra Oridnary General Meeting

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

IIFL Finance Ltd. published this content on 01 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2021 07:22:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
