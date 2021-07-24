Log in
    IIFL   INE530B01024

IIFL FINANCE LIMITED

(IIFL)
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 07/23 07:16:24 am
283.7 INR   +5.00%
02:48aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Earning Conference Call
PU
07/23IIFL FINANCE : Securities' Consolidated Profit Climbs in Fiscal Q1
MT
07/08IIFL FINANCE : SE Intimation_Interest Payment
PU
General Announcement::Earning Conference Call

07/24/2021 | 02:48am EDT
July 23, 2021

The Manager,

The Manager,

Listing Department,

Listing Department,

BSE Limited,

The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Tower,

Exchange Plaza, 5 Floor, Plot C/1, G Block,

Dalal Street,

Bandra - Kurla Complex,

Mumbai 400 001.

Bandra (E), Mumbai 400 051.

BSE Scrip Code: 532636

NSE Symbol: IIFL

Sub: - Earning Conference Call

Dear Sir/Madam,

The Company will host an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 2.00 p.m. during which the management will discuss the Company's performance for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 with the participants. The transcript of the call will be made available on the website of the Company i.e. www.iifl.com

Kindly take the same on record and acknowledge.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

For IIFL Finance Limited

(Formerly known as IIFL Holdings Limited)

SNEHA PATWARDHA N

Digitally signed by

SNEHA PATWARDHAN Date: 2021.07.23 14:37:04 +05'30'

Sneha Patwardhan Company Secretary csteam@iifl.com

CC:

Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited

2, Shenton Way, #02-02, SGX Centre 1,

Singapore - 068 804

IIFL Finance Limited (formerly known as IIFL Holdings Limited)

CIN No.: L67100MH1995PLC093797

Corporate Office - 802, 8th Floor, Hub Town Solaris, N.S. Phadke Marg, Vijay Nagar, Andheri East, Mumbai 400069

Tel: (91-22) 6788 1000 .Fax: (91-22) 6788 1010

Regd. Office - IIFL House, Sun Infotech Park, Road No. 16V, Plot No. B-23, Thane Industrial Area, Wagle Estate, Thane - 400604 Tel: (91-22)

41035000. Fax: (91-22) 25806654 E-mail: csteam@iifl.com Website: www.iifl.com

Disclaimer

IIFL Finance Ltd. published this content on 23 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2021 06:47:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
