General Announcement::Earning Conference Call

July 23, 2021

The Manager, The Manager, Listing Department, Listing Department, BSE Limited, The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Tower, Exchange Plaza, 5 Floor, Plot C/1, G Block, Dalal Street, Bandra - Kurla Complex, Mumbai 400 001. Bandra (E), Mumbai 400 051. BSE Scrip Code: 532636 NSE Symbol: IIFL

Sub: - Earning Conference Call

Dear Sir/Madam,

The Company will host an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 2.00 p.m. during which the management will discuss the Company's performance for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 with the participants. The transcript of the call will be made available on the website of the Company i.e. www.iifl.com

Kindly take the same on record and acknowledge.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

For IIFL Finance Limited

(Formerly known as IIFL Holdings Limited)