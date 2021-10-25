Log in
    IIFL   INE530B01024

IIFL FINANCE LIMITED

(IIFL)
  Report
General Announcement::Earning Conference Call

10/25/2021 | 01:24pm EDT
October 25, 2021

The Manager,

The Manager,

Listing Department,

Listing Department,

BSE Limited,

The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Tower,

Exchange Plaza, 5 Floor, Plot C/1, G Block,

Dalal Street,

Bandra - Kurla Complex,

Mumbai 400 001.

Bandra (E), Mumbai 400 051.

BSE Scrip Code: 532636

NSE Symbol: IIFL

Sub: - Earning Conference Call

Dear Sir/Madam,

The Company will host an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 2.00 p.m. during which the management will discuss the Company's performance for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2021 with the participants. The transcript of the call will be made available on the website of the Company i.e. www.iifl.com

Kindly take the same on record and acknowledge.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

For IIFL Finance Limited

(Formerly known as IIFL Holdings Limited)

SNEHA PATWA RDHAN

Digitally signed by SNEHA PATWARDHAN

DN: c=IN, o=Personal, 2.5.4.20=35f2965f8d8bdfa92a36b7f3 20dc7a4ca8a7d6bebec0769c3ad8f02 e0032e35b, postalCode=440001, st=MAHARASHTRA, serialNumber=f1b1b3d68166c44994 2ed0060d0ee454a00bb4657455660a 2a608360fb10cb1c, cn=SNEHA PATWARDHAN, l=NAGPUR, pseudonym=3293403b04e84ed38b7 49b18613ce5de

Date: 2021.10.25 11:59:56 +05'30'

Sneha Patwardhan Company Secretary csteam@iifl.com

CC:

Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited

2, Shenton Way, #02-02, SGX Centre 1,

Singapore - 068 804

IIFL Finance Limited (formerly known as IIFL Holdings Limited)

CIN No.: L67100MH1995PLC093797

Corporate Office - 802, 8th Floor, Hub Town Solaris, N.S. Phadke Marg, Vijay Nagar, Andheri East, Mumbai 400069

Tel: (91-22) 6788 1000 .Fax: (91-22) 6788 1010

Regd. Office - IIFL House, Sun Infotech Park, Road No. 16V, Plot No. B-23, Thane Industrial Area, Wagle Estate, Thane - 400604 Tel: (91-22)

41035000. Fax: (91-22) 25806654 E-mail: csteam@iifl.com Website: www.iifl.com

IIFL Finance Ltd. published this content on 25 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2021 17:23:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
