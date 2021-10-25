General Announcement::Earning Conference Call
October 25, 2021
The Manager,
Listing Department,
BSE Limited,
The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Tower,
Exchange Plaza, 5 Floor, Plot C/1, G Block,
Dalal Street,
Bandra - Kurla Complex,
Mumbai 400 001.
Bandra (E), Mumbai 400 051.
BSE Scrip Code: 532636
NSE Symbol: IIFL
Sub: - Earning Conference Call
Dear Sir/Madam,
The Company will host an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 2.00 p.m. during which the management will discuss the Company's performance for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2021 with the participants. The transcript of the call will be made available on the website of the Company i.e.
www.iifl.com
Kindly take the same on record and acknowledge.
Thanking You,
Yours faithfully,
For IIFL Finance Limited
(Formerly known as IIFL Holdings Limited)
Digitally signed by SNEHA PATWARDHAN
Date: 2021.10.25 11:59:56 +05'30'
Sneha Patwardhan Company Secretary
csteam@iifl.com
CC:
Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited
2, Shenton Way, #02-02, SGX Centre 1,
Singapore - 068 804
IIFL Finance Limited (formerly known as IIFL Holdings Limited)
CIN No.: L67100MH1995PLC093797
Corporate Office - 802, 8
th Floor, Hub Town Solaris, N.S. Phadke Marg, Vijay Nagar, Andheri East, Mumbai 400069
Tel: (91-22) 6788 1000 .Fax: (91-22) 6788 1010
Regd. Office - IIFL House, Sun Infotech Park, Road No. 16V, Plot No. B-23, Thane Industrial Area, Wagle Estate, Thane - 400604 Tel: (91-22)
41035000. Fax: (91-22) 25806654 E-mail: csteam@iifl.com Website: www.iifl.com
