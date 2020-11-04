IIFL Finance : Confirmation of Interest Payment

Subject: Confirmation regarding payment of interest on Non-Convertible Debentures.
Dear Sir/ Madam,
With reference to Regulation 57 (1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the details of Interest (due and paid) on Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company are as under:
Sr.
Nature of Securities
ISIN
Due date of Payment
Date of Payment of
No.
of Interest
Interest
1.
Unsecured
Redeemable
INE866I08162
November 04, 2020
November 04, 2020
Subordinated
Taxable
Non-
Convertible Debentures
Kindly take the above information on record and oblige.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For IIFL Finance Limited
(Formerly known as IIFL Holdings Limited)
SNEHA PATWARDHAN
Digitally signed by SNEHA PATWARDHAN
Date: 2020.11.04
Sneha Patwardhan
Company Secretary
Place: Mumbai
IIFL Finance Limited (formerly known as IIFL Holdings Limited)
