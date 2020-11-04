Log in
IIFL Finance Limited    IIFL   INE530B01024

IIFL FINANCE LIMITED

(IIFL)
  Report
November 04, 2020
83.2 INR   +4.33%
IIFL Finance : Confirmation of Interest Payment

11/04/2020 | 10:31am EST

November 04, 2020

To,

The Manager

Listing Department

Wholesale Debt Market

The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot C/1 , G Block,

Bandra-KurlaComplex, Bandra (East),

Mumbai- 400051.

Subject: Confirmation regarding payment of interest on Non-Convertible Debentures.

Dear Sir/ Madam,

With reference to Regulation 57 (1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the details of Interest (due and paid) on Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company are as under:

Sr.

Nature of Securities

ISIN

Due date of Payment

Date of Payment of

No.

of Interest

Interest

1.

Unsecured

Redeemable

INE866I08162

November 04, 2020

November 04, 2020

Subordinated

Taxable

Non-

Convertible Debentures

Kindly take the above information on record and oblige.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For IIFL Finance Limited

(Formerly known as IIFL Holdings Limited)

SNEHA PATWARDHAN

Digitally signed by SNEHA PATWARDHAN

Date: 2020.11.04 19:44:54 +05'30'

Sneha Patwardhan

Company Secretary

Place: Mumbai

IIFL Finance Limited (formerly known as IIFL Holdings Limited)

CIN No.: L67100MH1995PLC093797

Corporate Office - 802, 8th Floor, Hub Town Solaris, N.S. Phadke Marg, Vijay Nagar, Andheri East, Mumbai 400069

Tel: (91-22) 6788 1000 .Fax: (91-22) 6788 1010

Regd. Office - IIFL House, Sun Infotech Park, Road No. 16V, Plot No. B-23, Thane Industrial Area, Wagle Estate, Thane - 400604 Tel: (91-22)

41035000. Fax: (91-22) 25806654 E-mail: csteam@iifl.com Website: www.iifl.com

Financials
Sales 2020 24 779 M 332 M 332 M
Net income 2020 5 018 M 67,3 M 67,3 M
Net Debt 2020 248 B 3 320 M 3 320 M
P/E ratio 2020 5,60x
Yield 2020 3,03%
Capitalization 31 483 M 422 M 422 M
EV / Sales 2019 15,4x
EV / Sales 2020 11,1x
Nbr of Employees 21 941
Free-Float 26,6%
Managers
NameTitle
Venkataraman Rajamani Managing Director
Nirmal Bhanwarlal Jain Executive Chairman
Vinod Lalwani Head-Operations & Customer Services
Rajesh Rajak Chief Financial Officer
Balaji R. Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IIFL FINANCE LIMITED-43.06%405
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED0.00%28 087
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-25.97%15 564
ORIX CORPORATION-29.82%15 146
ACOM CO., LTD.-5.84%7 015
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED56.30%6 404
