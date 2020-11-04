IIFL Finance : Confirmation of Interest Payment

November 04, 2020

To,

The Manager

Listing Department

Wholesale Debt Market

The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot C/1 , G Block,

Bandra-KurlaComplex, Bandra (East),

Mumbai- 400051.

Subject: Confirmation regarding payment of interest on Non-Convertible Debentures.

Dear Sir/ Madam,

With reference to Regulation 57 (1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the details of Interest (due and paid) on Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company are as under:

Sr. Nature of Securities ISIN Due date of Payment Date of Payment of No. of Interest Interest 1. Unsecured Redeemable INE866I08162 November 04, 2020 November 04, 2020 Subordinated Taxable Non- Convertible Debentures

Kindly take the above information on record and oblige.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For IIFL Finance Limited

(Formerly known as IIFL Holdings Limited)