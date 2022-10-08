Advanced search
    IIFL   INE530B01024

IIFL FINANCE LIMITED

(IIFL)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:32 2022-10-07 am EDT
368.40 INR   -1.15%
06:22aIifl Finance : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme
PU
09/28IIFL Finance Limited Appoints Mr. Kapish Jain, as the Deputy CFO & Head IR
CI
09/27IIFL Finance Appoints Deputy CFO
MT
IIFL Finance : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme

10/08/2022 | 06:22am EDT
October 08, 2022

The Manager,

The Manager,

Listing Department,

Listing Department,

BSE Limited,

The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot C/1, G Block,

Dalal Street,

Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),

Mumbai 400 001.

Mumbai 400 051.

BSE Scrip Code: 532636

NSE Symbol: IIFL

Sub: Allotment of Equity Shares upon exercise of ESOPs.

Dear Sir(s)/Madam(s),

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company vide resolution passed by circulation on October 08, 2022, allotted 1,08,112 Equity Shares to the employee(s) on exercise of stock options under Employee Stock Option Scheme(s) of the Company.

Upon allotment, the equity base of the Company stands increased from 37,97,63,599 to 37,98,71,711 Equity Shares having face value of Rs. 2/- each.

Kindly take the same on record and oblige.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

For IIFL Finance Limited

SNEHA PATWARD HAN

Digitally signed by SNEHA PATWARDHAN Date: 2022.10.08 11:57:41 +05'30'

Sneha Patwardhan

Company Secretary

Place: Mumbai

IIFL Finance Limited

CIN No.: L67100MH1995PLC093797

Corporate Office - 802, 8th Floor, Hub Town Solaris, N.S. Phadke Marg, Vijay Nagar, Andheri East, Mumbai 400069

Tel: (91-22) 6788 1000 .Fax: (91-22) 6788 1010

Regd. Office - IIFL House, Sun Infotech Park, Road No. 16V, Plot No. B-23, Thane Industrial Area, Wagle Estate, Thane - 400604

Tel: (91-22) 41035000. Fax: (91-22) 25806654 E-mail: csteam@iifl.com Website: www.iifl.com

Disclaimer

IIFL Finance Ltd. published this content on 08 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2022 10:21:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
