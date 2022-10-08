IIFL Finance : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme

Sub: Allotment of Equity Shares upon exercise of ESOPs.
The Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company vide resolution passed by circulation on October 08, 2022, allotted 1,08,112 Equity Shares to the employee(s) on exercise of stock options under Employee Stock Option Scheme(s) of the Company.
Upon allotment, the equity base of the Company stands increased from 37,97,63,599 to 37,98,71,711 Equity Shares having face value of Rs. 2/- each.
SNEHA PATWARD HAN
Digitally signed by SNEHA PATWARDHAN Date: 2022.10.08 11:57:41 +05'30'
