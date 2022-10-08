IIFL Finance : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme

October 08, 2022

The Manager, The Manager, Listing Department, Listing Department, BSE Limited, The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot C/1, G Block, Dalal Street, Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai 400 001. Mumbai 400 051. BSE Scrip Code: 532636 NSE Symbol: IIFL

Sub: Allotment of Equity Shares upon exercise of ESOPs.

Dear Sir(s)/Madam(s),

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company vide resolution passed by circulation on October 08, 2022, allotted 1,08,112 Equity Shares to the employee(s) on exercise of stock options under Employee Stock Option Scheme(s) of the Company.

Upon allotment, the equity base of the Company stands increased from 37,97,63,599 to 37,98,71,711 Equity Shares having face value of Rs. 2/- each.

Kindly take the same on record and oblige.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

For IIFL Finance Limited