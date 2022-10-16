IIFL Finance : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme

October 16, 2022

The Manager, The Manager, Listing Department, Listing Department, BSE Limited, The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Tower, Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot C/1, G Block, Dalal Street, Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai 400 001 Mumbai 400 051. BSE Scrip Code: 532636 NSE Symbol: IIFL

Subject: - Grant of Employee Stock Options under the Employee Stock Option Scheme 2008

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Nomination and Remuneration Committee on October 15, 2022 by way of circular resolution approved the grant of 50,000 stock options at Rs. 350/- per share to the eligible employee under the Employee Stock Option Scheme 2008 of the Company, each option being convertible into one Fully Paid-up Equity Share.

The Scheme is in terms of SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulations, 2014 and SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021 and the options shall be exercisable from a period of one year from the respective vesting dates. The vesting schedule of the above grant shall be in the ratio of 10:20:30:40.

