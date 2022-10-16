Advanced search
IIFL Finance : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme

10/16/2022 | 04:03am EDT
October 16, 2022

The Manager,

The Manager,

Listing Department,

Listing Department,

BSE Limited,

The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Tower,

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot C/1, G Block,

Dalal Street,

Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),

Mumbai 400 001

Mumbai 400 051.

BSE Scrip Code: 532636

NSE Symbol: IIFL

Subject: - Grant of Employee Stock Options under the Employee Stock Option Scheme 2008

Dear Sir(s)/Madam(s),

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Nomination and Remuneration Committee on October 15, 2022 by way of circular resolution approved the grant of 50,000 stock options at Rs. 350/- per share to the eligible employee under the Employee Stock Option Scheme 2008 of the Company, each option being convertible into one Fully Paid-up Equity Share.

The Scheme is in terms of SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulations, 2014 and SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021 and the options shall be exercisable from a period of one year from the respective vesting dates. The vesting schedule of the above grant shall be in the ratio of 10:20:30:40.

Kindly take the same on record and oblige.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

For IIFL Finance Limited

SNEHA PATWARD HAN

Digitally signed by

SNEHA PATWARDHAN Date: 2022.10.16 00:03:43 +05'30'

Sneha Patwardhan

Company Secretary

Mumbai

IIFL Finance Limited

CIN No.: L67100MH1995PLC093797

Corporate Office - 802, 8th Floor, Hub Town Solaris, N.S. Phadke Marg, Vijay Nagar, Andheri East, Mumbai 400069 Tel: (91-22) 6788 1000, Fax: (91-22) 6788 1010

Regd. Office - IIFL House, Sun Infotech Park, Road No. 16V, Plot No. B-23, MIDC, Thane Industrial Area, Wagle Estate, Thane - 400604

Tel: (91-22) 41035000. Fax: (91-22) 25806654 E-mail: csteam@iifl.com Website: www.iifl.com

Disclaimer

IIFL Finance Ltd. published this content on 16 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2022 08:02:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
