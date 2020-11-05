IIFL Finance : Investor Meet Intimation

|
November 04, 2020
The Manager,
The Manager,
Listing Department,
Listing Department,
BSE Limited,
The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Tower,
Exchange Plaza, 5 Floor, Plot C/1, G Block,
Dalal Street,
Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),
Mumbai 400 001.
Mumbai 400 051.
BSE Scrip Code: 532636
NSE Symbol: IIFL
Sub: Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meeting
Dear Sir/Madam,
Pursuant to the Regulation 30(6) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you the following schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meeting with the Company:
Date
Particulars
Type of Interaction
November 05, 2020
Ward Ferry
One to One
(Video Conference Call)
Note: Above Schedule is subject to change due to any exigencies. The information already in public domain will be provided to the investors/ analysts.
Kindly take the same on record and oblige.
Thanking You,
Yours faithfully,
For IIFL Finance Limited
(Formerly known as IIFL Holdings Limited)
______________
Sneha Patwardhan
Company Secretary
Place: Mumbai
IIFL Finance Limited (formerly known as IIFL Holdings Limited)
CIN No.: L67100MH1995PLC093797
Corporate Office - 802, 8th Floor, Hub Town Solaris, N.S. Phadke Marg, Vijay Nagar, Andheri East, Mumbai 400069
Tel: (91-22) 6788 1000 .Fax: (91-22) 6788 1010
Regd. Office - IIFL House, Sun Infotech Park, Road No. 16V, Plot No. B-23, Thane Industrial Area, Wagle Estate, Thane - 400604 Tel: (91-
22)41035000. Fax: (91-22) 25806654 E-mail: csteam@iifl.com Website: www.iifl.com
