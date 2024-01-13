IIFL Finance Limited is an India-based non-banking financial company that is primarily engaged in financing and related services. The Company operates through the financing segment. The Company offers a suite of financial products such as home loans, mortgage loan, gold loans, loans against securities loans to small and medium enterprises (SMEs), micro finance loans (MFI) and digital finance loans. Its home loans include secured SME loan, new home loan, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and home renovation. The Company and its subsidiaries are engaged in providing a diverse range of loans and mortgages. The Company has a nationwide presence with a network of approximately 4,267 branches, which includes over 500 cities. The Companyâs subsidiaries include IIFL Home Finance Limited, IIFL Samasta Finance Limited and IIFL Open Fintech Private Limited.

Sector Consumer Lending