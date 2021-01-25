Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NSE India Stock Exchange  >  IIFL Finance Limited    IIFL   INE530B01024

IIFL FINANCE LIMITED

(IIFL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 01/25 06:14:08 am
118.5 INR   +0.42%
08:16aIIFL FINANCE : SE Intimation Credit Rating ICRA
PU
02:42aIIFL FINANCE : Board Meeting Newspaper Publication
PU
02:42aIIFL FINANCE : SE Intimation Redemption NCD
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IIFL Finance : SE Intimation Credit Rating ICRA

01/25/2021 | 08:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

January 23, 2021

The Manager,

The Manager,

Listing Department,

Listing Department,

BSE Limited,

The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., Exchange

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Tower,

Plaza, 5 Floor, Plot C/1, G Block,

Dalal Street,

Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),

Mumbai 400 001.

Mumbai 400 051.

BSE Scrip Code: 532636

NSE Symbol: IIFL

Subject: Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirements), Regulation, 2015, as amended from time to time ("Listing Regulations")

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulation"), we hereby inform you that ICRA Limited ("ICRA"), the credit rating agency, has reaffirmed the rating assigned to the short term debt programmes at "[ICRA] A1+" and the rating of "[ICRA]AA (Negative)/ PP-MLD[ICRA]AA (Negative)" to the long term debt programmes of IIFL Finance Limited ("IIFL").

Further we also hereby inform you that ICRA has reaffirmed the rating assigned to the short term debt programmes at "[ICRA] A1+" and the rating of "[ICRA]AA (Negative)/ PP-MLD[ICRA]AA (Negative)" to the long term debt programmes of IIFL Home Finance Limited ("IHFL") a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

The rating rationale is available on the website of ICRA on the following link:

IIFL: https://www.icra.in/Rationale/ShowRationaleReport?Id=100784

IHFL: https://www.icra.in/Rationale/ShowRationaleReport?Id=100777

Kindly take the above information on record and oblige.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For IIFL Finance Limited

(Formerly known as IIFL Holdings Limited)

SNEHA PATWARDHAN

Digitally signed by SNEHA PATWARDHAN

Date: 2021.01.23 13:03:33 +05'30'

Sneha Patwardhan

Company Secretary

IIFL Finance Limited (formerly known as IIFL Holdings Limited)

CIN No.: L67100MH1995PLC093797

Corporate Office - 802, 8th Floor, Hub Town Solaris, N.S. Phadke Marg, Vijay Nagar, Andheri East, Mumbai 400069

Tel: (91-22) 6788 1000 .Fax: (91-22) 6788 1010

Regd. Office - IIFL House, Sun Infotech Park, Road No. 16V, Plot No. B-23, Thane Industrial Area, Wagle Estate, Thane - 400604 Tel: (91-22)

41035000. Fax: (91-22) 25806654 E-mail: csteam@iifl.com Website: www.iifl.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

IIFL Holdings Ltd. published this content on 23 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2021 13:15:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about IIFL FINANCE LIMITED
08:16aIIFL FINANCE : SE Intimation Credit Rating ICRA
PU
02:42aIIFL FINANCE : Board Meeting Newspaper Publication
PU
02:42aIIFL FINANCE : SE Intimation Redemption NCD
PU
02:42aIIFL FINANCE : Board Meeting Intimation January 29, 2020
PU
01/19IIFL FINANCE : Home Finance Ties Up With Standard Chartered Bank for SME Loans
MT
01/19IIFL FINANCE : SE Intimation_Subsidiary
PU
01/14IIFL FINANCE : Corporate Governance Report as on December 31, 2020
PU
01/06IIFL FINANCE : SE Intimation_Credit Rating_CARE
PU
01/05IIFL FINANCE : SE Intimation_Record Date_February_Private Redemption
PU
01/05IIFL FINANCE : SE Intimation_Record Date_February_Public Interest
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 24 779 M 340 M 340 M
Net income 2020 5 018 M 68,8 M 68,8 M
Net Debt 2020 248 B 3 396 M 3 396 M
P/E ratio 2020 5,60x
Yield 2020 3,03%
Capitalization 44 205 M 606 M 606 M
EV / Sales 2019 15,4x
EV / Sales 2020 11,1x
Nbr of Employees 21 941
Free-Float 29,2%
Chart IIFL FINANCE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
IIFL Finance Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IIFL FINANCE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Venkataraman Rajamani Managing Director
Nirmal Bhanwarlal Jain Executive Chairman
Vinod Lalwani Head-Operations & Customer Services
Rajesh Rajak Chief Financial Officer
Balaji R. Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IIFL FINANCE LIMITED3.74%612
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED0.00%40 831
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL7.66%21 816
ORIX CORPORATION9.44%20 337
ACOM CO., LTD.6.12%7 064
ONEMAIN HOLDINGS, INC.4.36%6 751
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ