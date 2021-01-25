IIFL Finance : SE Intimation Credit Rating ICRA

The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., Exchange
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Tower,
Plaza, 5 Floor, Plot C/1, G Block,
Dalal Street,
Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),
Mumbai 400 001.
Mumbai 400 051.
BSE Scrip Code: 532636
NSE Symbol: IIFL
Subject: Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirements), Regulation, 2015, as amended from time to time ("Listing Regulations")
Dear Sir/ Madam,
Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulation"), we hereby inform you that ICRA Limited ("ICRA"), the credit rating agency, has reaffirmed the rating assigned to the short term debt programmes at "[ICRA] A1+" and the rating of "[ICRA]AA (Negative)/ PP-MLD[ICRA]AA (Negative)" to the long term debt programmes of IIFL Finance Limited ("IIFL").
Further we also hereby inform you that ICRA has reaffirmed the rating assigned to the short term debt programmes at "[ICRA] A1+" and the rating of "[ICRA]AA (Negative)/ PP-MLD[ICRA]AA (Negative)" to the long term debt programmes of IIFL Home Finance Limited ("IHFL") a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.
The rating rationale is available on the website of ICRA on the following link:
IIFL Holdings Ltd. published this content on 23 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2021 13:15:04 UTC