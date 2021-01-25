IIFL Finance : SE Intimation Credit Rating ICRA

January 23, 2021

The Manager, The Manager, Listing Department, Listing Department, BSE Limited, The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., Exchange Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Tower, Plaza, 5 Floor, Plot C/1, G Block, Dalal Street, Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai 400 001. Mumbai 400 051. BSE Scrip Code: 532636 NSE Symbol: IIFL

Subject: Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirements), Regulation, 2015, as amended from time to time ("Listing Regulations")

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulation"), we hereby inform you that ICRA Limited ("ICRA"), the credit rating agency, has reaffirmed the rating assigned to the short term debt programmes at "[ICRA] A1+" and the rating of "[ICRA]AA (Negative)/ PP-MLD[ICRA]AA (Negative)" to the long term debt programmes of IIFL Finance Limited ("IIFL").

Further we also hereby inform you that ICRA has reaffirmed the rating assigned to the short term debt programmes at "[ICRA] A1+" and the rating of "[ICRA]AA (Negative)/ PP-MLD[ICRA]AA (Negative)" to the long term debt programmes of IIFL Home Finance Limited ("IHFL") a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

The rating rationale is available on the website of ICRA on the following link:

IIFL: https://www.icra.in/Rationale/ShowRationaleReport?Id=100784

IHFL: https://www.icra.in/Rationale/ShowRationaleReport?Id=100777

Kindly take the above information on record and oblige.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For IIFL Finance Limited

(Formerly known as IIFL Holdings Limited)