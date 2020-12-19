IIFL Finance : SE Intimation_Investment In Right Issue of Samasta Microfinance (Subsidiary)

December 18, 2020

The Manager, The Manager, Listing Department, Listing Department, BSE Limited, The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Tower, Exchange Plaza, 5 Floor, Plot C/1, G Block, Dalal Street, Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai 400 001. Mumbai 400 051. BSE Scrip Code: 532636 NSE Symbol: IIFL

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015- Investment in the Right Issue of Subsidiary of the Company.

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of directors in their meeting held today i.e. on December18, 2020 approved the Investment in the Right Issue of equity shares of Samasta Microfinance Limited, a subsidiary of the Company at Rs.15.91/- per share for an amount up to Rs. 67.50 Crore.

The post allotment holding of the Company in Samasta Microfinance Limited will be 74.09% and the post allotment holding of IIFL Home Finance Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company in Samasta will be 25%.

Kindly take the same on record and oblige.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

For IIFL Finance Limited

(Formerly known as IIFL Holdings Limited)