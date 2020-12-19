Log in
IIFL Finance : SE Intimation_Material Subsidiary

12/19/2020 | 01:23pm EST
December 19, 2020

The Manager,

The Manager,

Listing Department,

Listing Department,

BSE Limited,

The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Tower,

Exchange Plaza, 5 Floor, Plot C/1, G Block,

Dalal Street,

Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),

Mumbai 400 001.

Mumbai 400 051.

BSE Scrip Code: 532636

NSE Symbol: IIFL

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015- Update for material wholly owned Subsidiary of the Company.

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that our Material Wholly owned Subsidiary Company IIFL Home Finance Ltd (the "Company") and ICICI Bank Ltd have entered into a sourcing and servicing arrangement to partner in extending credit to the affordable housing loans & MSME loans (loan against property).

Under this partnership, the Company will originate and service the customers through the entire loan life-cycle including sourcing, documentation, collection and loan servicing and in turn ICICI Bank will provide funding to these customers.

Definitive Agreements for the said arrangement including the Sourcing Agent Agreement and Service Provider Agreement have been executed between the Company and ICICI Bank on December, 18 2020.

Kindly take the same on record and oblige.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

For IIFL Finance Limited

(Formerly known as IIFL Holdings Limited)

______________

Sneha Patwardhan

Company Secretary

Place: Mumbai

IIFL Finance Limited (formerly known as IIFL Holdings Limited)

CIN No.: L67100MH1995PLC093797

Corporate Office - 802, 8th Floor, Hub Town Solaris, N.S. Phadke Marg, Vijay Nagar, Andheri East, Mumbai 400069

Tel: (91-22) 6788 1000 .Fax: (91-22) 6788 1010

Regd. Office - IIFL House, Sun Infotech Park, Road No. 16V, Plot No. B-23, Thane Industrial Area, Wagle Estate, Thane - 400604 Tel: (91-

22)41035000. Fax: (91-22) 25806654 E-mail: csteam@iifl.com Website: www.iifl.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

IIFL Holdings Ltd. published this content on 19 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2020 18:22:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
