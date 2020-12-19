IIFL Finance : SE Intimation_Material Subsidiary

December 19, 2020 The Manager, The Manager, Listing Department, Listing Department, BSE Limited, The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Tower, Exchange Plaza, 5 Floor, Plot C/1, G Block, Dalal Street, Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai 400 001. Mumbai 400 051. BSE Scrip Code: 532636 NSE Symbol: IIFL

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015- Update for material wholly owned Subsidiary of the Company.

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that our Material Wholly owned Subsidiary Company IIFL Home Finance Ltd (the "Company") and ICICI Bank Ltd have entered into a sourcing and servicing arrangement to partner in extending credit to the affordable housing loans & MSME loans (loan against property).

Under this partnership, the Company will originate and service the customers through the entire loan life-cycle including sourcing, documentation, collection and loan servicing and in turn ICICI Bank will provide funding to these customers.

Definitive Agreements for the said arrangement including the Sourcing Agent Agreement and Service Provider Agreement have been executed between the Company and ICICI Bank on December, 18 2020.

Kindly take the same on record and oblige.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

For IIFL Finance Limited

(Formerly known as IIFL Holdings Limited)

______________

Sneha Patwardhan

Company Secretary

Place: Mumbai

