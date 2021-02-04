IIFL Finance : SE_Investor Meet

Sub: Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meeting
Dear Sir/Madam,
Pursuant to the Regulation 30(6) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you the following schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meeting with the Company:
Date
Particulars
Type of Interaction
February 04, 2021
Highwest Global Management LLC
One to One
(Video Conference Call)
Note: Above Schedule is subject to change due to any exigencies. The information already in public domain will be provided to the investors/ analysts.
Kindly take the same on record and oblige.
Thanking You,
Yours faithfully,
For IIFL Finance Limited
(Formerly known as IIFL Holdings Limited)
SNEHA
SNEHA PATWARDHAN
AN
Date: 2021.02.03 18:47:46 +05'30'
______________
Sneha Patwardhan
Company Secretary
Place: Mumbai
IIFL Finance Limited (formerly known as IIFL Holdings Limited)
