MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NSE India Stock Exchange  >  IIFL Finance Limited    IIFL   INE530B01024

IIFL FINANCE LIMITED

(IIFL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 02/04 01:31:10 am
200 INR   -5.66%
01:39aIIFL FINANCE : SE_Investor Meet
PU
02/04IIFL FINANCE LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/03IIFL FINANCE : SE Intimation_Interest Payment
PU
IIFL Finance : SE_Investor Meet

02/04/2021 | 01:39am EST
February 03, 2021

The Manager,

The Manager,

Listing Department,

Listing Department,

BSE Limited,

The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Tower,

Exchange Plaza, 5 Floor, Plot C/1, G Block,

Dalal Street,

Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),

Mumbai 400 001.

Mumbai 400 051.

BSE Scrip Code: 532636

NSE Symbol: IIFL

Sub: Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meeting

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to the Regulation 30(6) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you the following schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meeting with the Company:

Date

Particulars

Type of Interaction

February 04, 2021

Highwest Global Management LLC

One to One

(Video Conference Call)

Note: Above Schedule is subject to change due to any exigencies. The information already in public domain will be provided to the investors/ analysts.

Kindly take the same on record and oblige.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

For IIFL Finance Limited

(Formerly known as IIFL Holdings Limited)

SNEHA

PATWARDH Digitally signed by SNEHA PATWARDHAN DN: c=IN, o=Personal, 2.5.4.20=35f2965f8d8bdfa92a36b7f320dc7a4ca8a7d6bebec0769c3ad8f02e0032e35b, postalCode=440001, st=MAHARASHTRA, serialNumber=f1b1b3d68166c449942ed0060d0ee454a00bb4657455660a2a608360fb10cb1 c, cn=SNEHA PATWARDHAN, l=NAGPUR, pseudonym=3293403b04e84ed38b749b18613ce5de

AN

Date: 2021.02.03 18:47:46 +05'30'

______________

Sneha Patwardhan

Company Secretary

Place: Mumbai

IIFL Finance Limited (formerly known as IIFL Holdings Limited)

CIN No.: L67100MH1995PLC093797

Corporate Office - 802, 8th Floor, Hub Town Solaris, N.S. Phadke Marg, Vijay Nagar, Andheri East, Mumbai 400069

Tel: (91-22) 6788 1000 .Fax: (91-22) 6788 1010

Regd. Office - IIFL House, Sun Infotech Park, Road No. 16V, Plot No. B-23, Thane Industrial Area, Wagle Estate, Thane - 400604 Tel: (91-

22)41035000. Fax: (91-22) 25806654 E-mail: csteam@iifl.com Website: www.iifl.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

IIFL Holdings Ltd. published this content on 03 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 06:37:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
