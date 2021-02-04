IIFL Finance : SE_Investor Meet

February 03, 2021

The Manager, The Manager, Listing Department, Listing Department, BSE Limited, The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Tower, Exchange Plaza, 5 Floor, Plot C/1, G Block, Dalal Street, Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai 400 001. Mumbai 400 051. BSE Scrip Code: 532636 NSE Symbol: IIFL

Sub: Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meeting

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to the Regulation 30(6) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you the following schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meeting with the Company:

Date Particulars Type of Interaction February 04, 2021 Highwest Global Management LLC One to One (Video Conference Call)

Note: Above Schedule is subject to change due to any exigencies. The information already in public domain will be provided to the investors/ analysts.

Kindly take the same on record and oblige.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

For IIFL Finance Limited

(Formerly known as IIFL Holdings Limited)

SNEHA

