    IIFL   INE530B01024

IIFL FINANCE LIMITED

(IIFL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 06/08 01:54:18 am
283.35 INR   +1.43%
IIFL Finance : AGM Intimation and Book Closure

06/08/2021 | 01:41am EDT
June 07, 2021

The Manager,

The Manager,

Listing Department,

Listing Department,

BSE Limited,

The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Tower,

Exchange Plaza, 5 Floor, Plot C/1, G Block,

Dalal Street,

Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),

Mumbai 400 001.

Mumbai 400 051.

BSE Scrip Code: 532636

NSE Symbol: IIFL

Sub: Intimation of 26th Annual General Meeting and Book Closure Dates

We wish to inform you that the 26th Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Members of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing ("VC")/Other Audio Visual Means ("OAVM") in accordance with the applicable circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

Further, as per Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Register of Member and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Thursday, June 24, 2021 to Wednesday, June 30, 2021 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 26th AGM of the Company to be held on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. IST through VC/ OAVM.

Kindly take the same on record and oblige.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

For IIFL Finance Limited

(Formerly Known as IIFL Holdings Limited)

SNEHA Digitally signed by

PATWARDH Date: 2021.06.07

AN

SNEHA PATWARDHAN

19:54:21 +05'30'

Sneha Patwardhan

Company Secretary

CC to

Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited

2, Shenton Way, #02-02, SGX Centre 1,

Singapore - 068 804

IIFL Finance Limited (formerly known as IIFL Holdings Limited)

CIN No.: L67100MH1995PLC093797

Corporate Office - 802, 8th Floor, Hub Town Solaris, N.S. Phadke Marg, Vijay Nagar, Andheri East, Mumbai 400069

Tel: (91-22) 6788 1000 .Fax: (91-22) 6788 1010

Regd. Office - IIFL House, Sun Infotech Park, Road No. 16V, Plot No. B-23, Thane Industrial Area, Wagle Estate, Thane - 400604 Tel: (91-22)

41035000. Fax: (91-22) 25806654 E-mail: csteam@iifl.com Website: www.iifl.com

Disclaimer

IIFL Holdings Ltd. published this content on 07 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2021 05:40:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
