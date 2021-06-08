IIFL Finance : AGM Intimation and Book Closure

June 07, 2021

Sub: Intimation of 26th Annual General Meeting and Book Closure Dates

We wish to inform you that the 26th Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Members of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing ("VC")/Other Audio Visual Means ("OAVM") in accordance with the applicable circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

Further, as per Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Register of Member and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Thursday, June 24, 2021 to Wednesday, June 30, 2021 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 26th AGM of the Company to be held on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. IST through VC/ OAVM.

