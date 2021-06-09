IIFL Finance : FC Meeting_Private Placement

June 09, 2021
The Manager,
The Manager,
Listing Department,
Listing Department,
BSE Limited,
The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Tower,
Exchange Plaza, 5 Floor, Plot C/1, G Block,
Dalal Street,
Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),
Mumbai 400 001
Mumbai 400 051.
Subject: Intimation regarding the approval of offer document and other terms & conditions for the issuance
allotment of Non-ConvertibleDebentures on private placement basis. Dear Sir/Madam,
This is to inform you that the meeting of the Finance Committee will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021, inter alia, to consider and approve the offer document and other terms and conditions of the issue and allotment of Non- Convertible Debentures on private placement basis.
Kindly take the above information on record and oblige.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For IIFL Finance Limited
(Formerly known as IIFL Holdings Limited)
SNEHA
Digitally signed by
SNEHA
PATWARDHAN
AN
Date: 2021.06.09
15:51:29 +05'30'
____________________
Sneha Patwardhan
Company Secretary
Place: Mumbai
IIFL Finance Limited (formerly known as IIFL Holdings Limited)
CIN No.: L67100MH1995PLC093797
Corporate Office - 802, 8th Floor, Hub Town Solaris, N.S. Phadke Marg, Vijay Nagar, Andheri East, Mumbai 400069
Tel: (91-22) 6788 1000 .Fax: (91-22) 6788 1010
Regd. Office - IIFL House, Sun Infotech Park, Road No. 16V, Plot No. B-23, Thane Industrial Area, Wagle Estate, Thane - 400604 Tel: (91-22)
41035000. Fax: (91-22) 25806654 E-mail: csteam@iifl.com Website: www.iifl.com
