  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  IIFL Finance Limited
  News
  Summary
    IIFL   INE530B01024

IIFL FINANCE LIMITED

(IIFL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 06/09 07:19:16 am
270.1 INR   -4.99%
11:53aIIFL FINANCE  : FC Meeting_Private Placement
PU
06/08IIFL FINANCE  : AGM Intimation and Book Closure
PU
05/28IIFL FINANCE  : SE-Intimation_Disclosure of Related Party Transactions
PU
IIFL Finance : FC Meeting_Private Placement

06/09/2021 | 11:53am EDT
June 09, 2021

The Manager,

The Manager,

Listing Department,

Listing Department,

BSE Limited,

The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Tower,

Exchange Plaza, 5 Floor, Plot C/1, G Block,

Dalal Street,

Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),

Mumbai 400 001

Mumbai 400 051.

Subject: Intimation regarding the approval of offer document and other terms & conditions for the issuance

  • allotment of Non-ConvertibleDebentures on private placement basis. Dear Sir/Madam,

This is to inform you that the meeting of the Finance Committee will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021, inter alia, to consider and approve the offer document and other terms and conditions of the issue and allotment of Non- Convertible Debentures on private placement basis.

Kindly take the above information on record and oblige.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For IIFL Finance Limited

(Formerly known as IIFL Holdings Limited)

SNEHA

Digitally signed by

PATWARDH

SNEHA

PATWARDHAN

AN

Date: 2021.06.09

15:51:29 +05'30'

____________________

Sneha Patwardhan

Company Secretary

Place: Mumbai

IIFL Finance Limited (formerly known as IIFL Holdings Limited)

CIN No.: L67100MH1995PLC093797

Corporate Office - 802, 8th Floor, Hub Town Solaris, N.S. Phadke Marg, Vijay Nagar, Andheri East, Mumbai 400069

Tel: (91-22) 6788 1000 .Fax: (91-22) 6788 1010

Regd. Office - IIFL House, Sun Infotech Park, Road No. 16V, Plot No. B-23, Thane Industrial Area, Wagle Estate, Thane - 400604 Tel: (91-22)

41035000. Fax: (91-22) 25806654 E-mail: csteam@iifl.com Website: www.iifl.com

Disclaimer

IIFL Holdings Ltd. published this content on 09 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2021 15:52:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 33 636 M 461 M 461 M
Net income 2021 7 601 M 104 M 104 M
Net Debt 2021 279 B 3 825 M 3 825 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,1x
Yield 2021 1,06%
Capitalization 102 B 1 403 M 1 403 M
EV / Sales 2020 11,1x
EV / Sales 2021 11,5x
Nbr of Employees 21 941
Free-Float 29,7%
Chart IIFL FINANCE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
IIFL Finance Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IIFL FINANCE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Venkataraman Rajamani Managing Director
Rajesh Rajak Chief Financial Officer
Nirmal Bhanwarlal Jain Executive Chairman
Balaji R. Chief Technology Officer
Vinod Lalwani Head-Operations & Customer Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IIFL FINANCE LIMITED149.93%1 477
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED0.00%47 350
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL46.36%29 545
ORIX CORPORATION24.74%22 122
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED23.19%8 203
ONEMAIN HOLDINGS, INC.24.46%8 061