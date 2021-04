IIFL Finance : Half Yearly ISIN Report_March 31, 2021

April 13, 2021

The Manager, The Manager, Listing Department, Listing Department, BSE Limited, The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Tower, Exchange Plaza, 5 Floor, Plot C/1, G Block, Dalal Street, Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai 400 001. Mumbai 400 051.

Subject: Submission of ISIN Report

Ref: SEBI circular No. CIR/IMD/DF-1/ 67 /2017 dated June 30, 2017

Dear Sir/ Madam,

With reference to the clause 3.1.2 of captioned circular, we have enclosed ISIN report as of March 31, 2021 for the Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company.

Kindly acknowledge the receipt of the same and oblige.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For IIFL Finance Limited

(Formerly known as IIFL Holdings Limited)