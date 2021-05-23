IIFL Finance : Investor Meet Intimation

May 22, 2021

The Manager, Listing Department, BSE Limited, The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
BSE Scrip Code: 532636 NSE Symbol: IIFL

Sub: Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meeting

Pursuant to the Regulation 30(6) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you the following schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meeting Organized by Bank of America Securities with the Company:

Date Particulars of participants Type of Interaction May 24, ∙ Lion Global Investors Ltd One to One 2021 (Video Conference Call) May 24, ∙ Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc Group Meeting 2021 ∙ Allianz Global Investors Singapore Limited (Video Conference Call) ∙ Amudi Singapore Ltd. ∙ Ar Capital Pte. Ltd. ∙ Banque Lombard Odier & Cie SA ∙ Dymon Asia Capital (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. ∙ FIL Investment Management (HK) Ltd. ∙ Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. ∙ Nomura Asset Management Taiwan Ltd. ∙ T. Rowe Price Hong Kong Ltd. ∙ UBS Asset Manangement (HK) Ltd. ∙ Cathay Securities Investment Trust Co Ltd. ∙ L&R Capital Limited ∙ Tahan Capital Management Pte Ltd. ∙ Vanguard Investments Australia

