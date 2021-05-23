IIFL Finance : Investor Meet Intimation

Sub: Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meeting
Dear Sir/Madam,
Pursuant to the Regulation 30(6) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you the following schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meeting Organized by Bank of America Securities with the Company:
Date
Particulars of participants
Type of Interaction
May 24,
∙
Lion Global Investors Ltd
One to One
2021
(Video Conference
Call)
May 24,
∙
Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc
Group Meeting
2021
∙
Allianz Global Investors Singapore Limited
(Video Conference
Call)
∙
Amudi Singapore Ltd.
∙ Ar Capital Pte. Ltd.
∙ Banque Lombard Odier & Cie SA
∙ Dymon Asia Capital (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.
∙ FIL Investment Management (HK) Ltd.
∙ Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.
∙ Nomura Asset Management Taiwan Ltd.
∙ T. Rowe Price Hong Kong Ltd.
∙ UBS Asset Manangement (HK) Ltd.
∙ Cathay Securities Investment Trust Co Ltd.
∙
L&R Capital Limited
∙ Tahan Capital Management Pte Ltd.
∙
Vanguard Investments Australia
IIFL Finance Limited (formerly known as IIFL Holdings Limited)