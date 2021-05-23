Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. IIFL Finance Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IIFL   INE530B01024

IIFL FINANCE LIMITED

(IIFL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 05/21 07:16:20 am
262.5 INR   +0.15%
09:01aIIFL FINANCE  : Investor Meet Intimation
PU
05/21IIFL FINANCE  : SE Intimation_Redemption_NCD
PU
05/21IIFL FINANCE  : SE Intimation_ESOP
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IIFL Finance : Investor Meet Intimation

05/23/2021 | 09:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 22, 2021

The Manager,

The Manager,

Listing Department,

Listing Department,

BSE Limited,

The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Tower,

Exchange Plaza, 5 Floor, Plot C/1, G Block,

Dalal Street,

Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),

Mumbai 400 001.

Mumbai 400 051.

BSE Scrip Code: 532636

NSE Symbol: IIFL

Sub: Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meeting

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to the Regulation 30(6) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you the following schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meeting Organized by Bank of America Securities with the Company:

Date

Particulars of participants

Type of Interaction

May 24,

Lion Global Investors Ltd

One to One

2021

(Video Conference

Call)

May 24,

Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc

Group Meeting

2021

Allianz Global Investors Singapore Limited

(Video Conference

Call)

Amudi Singapore Ltd.

Ar Capital Pte. Ltd.

Banque Lombard Odier & Cie SA

Dymon Asia Capital (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.

FIL Investment Management (HK) Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Taiwan Ltd.

T. Rowe Price Hong Kong Ltd.

UBS Asset Manangement (HK) Ltd.

Cathay Securities Investment Trust Co Ltd.

L&R Capital Limited

Tahan Capital Management Pte Ltd.

Vanguard Investments Australia

IIFL Finance Limited (formerly known as IIFL Holdings Limited)

CIN No.: L67100MH1995PLC093797

Corporate Office - 802, 8th Floor, Hub Town Solaris, N.S. Phadke Marg, Vijay Nagar, Andheri East, Mumbai 400069

Tel: (91-22) 6788 1000 .Fax: (91-22) 6788 1010

Regd. Office - IIFL House, Sun Infotech Park, Road No. 16V, Plot No. B-23, Thane Industrial Area, Wagle Estate, Thane - 400604 Tel: (91-

22)41035000. Fax: (91-22) 25806654 E-mail: csteam@iifl.com Website: www.iifl.com

Note: Above Schedule is subject to change due to any exigencies. The information already in public domain will be provided to the investors/ analysts.

Kindly take the same on record and oblige.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

For IIFL Finance Limited

(Formerly known as IIFL Holdings Limited)

SNEHA PATWA RDHAN

Digitally signed by SNEHA PATWARDHAN

DN: c=IN, o=Personal, 2.5.4.20=35f2965f8d8bdfa92a36b7f32 0dc7a4ca8a7d6bebec0769c3ad8f02e 0032e35b, postalCode=440001, st=MAHARASHTRA, serialNumber=f1b1b3d68166c449942 ed0060d0ee454a00bb4657455660a2 a608360fb10cb1c, cn=SNEHA PATWARDHAN, l=NAGPUR, pseudonym=3293403b04e84ed38b7 49b18613ce5de

Date: 2021.05.22 17:46:25 +05'30'

Sneha Patwardhan

Company Secretary

Place: Mumbai

IIFL Finance Limited (formerly known as IIFL Holdings Limited)

CIN No.: L67100MH1995PLC093797

Corporate Office - 802, 8th Floor, Hub Town Solaris, N.S. Phadke Marg, Vijay Nagar, Andheri East, Mumbai 400069

Tel: (91-22) 6788 1000 .Fax: (91-22) 6788 1010

Regd. Office - IIFL House, Sun Infotech Park, Road No. 16V, Plot No. B-23, Thane Industrial Area, Wagle Estate, Thane - 400604 Tel: (91-

22)41035000. Fax: (91-22) 25806654 E-mail: csteam@iifl.com Website: www.iifl.com

Disclaimer

IIFL Holdings Ltd. published this content on 22 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2021 13:00:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about IIFL FINANCE LIMITED
09:01aIIFL FINANCE  : Investor Meet Intimation
PU
05/21IIFL FINANCE  : SE Intimation_Redemption_NCD
PU
05/21IIFL FINANCE  : SE Intimation_ESOP
PU
05/10IIFL FINANCE  : SE Intimation_Interest Payment
PU
05/07IIFL FINANCE  : SE Intimation_Regulation 52(5)_Noting Certificate
PU
05/07IIFL FINANCE  : SE Intimation_Interest Payment
PU
05/07IIFL FINANCE  : SE intimation News paper publication
PU
05/07IIFL FINANCE'  : Profit Skyrockets 321% in January-March Period
MT
05/05IIFL FINANCE  : Securities's Consolidated Profit Jumps in Q4
MT
05/04IIFL FINANCE  : SE Intimation_Record Date_June
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 33 636 M 462 M 462 M
Net income 2021 7 601 M 104 M 104 M
Net Debt 2021 279 B 3 832 M 3 832 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,1x
Yield 2021 1,06%
Capitalization 99 481 M 1 366 M 1 366 M
EV / Sales 2020 11,1x
EV / Sales 2021 11,5x
Nbr of Employees 21 941
Free-Float 29,7%
Chart IIFL FINANCE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
IIFL Finance Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IIFL FINANCE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Venkataraman Rajamani Managing Director
Rajesh Rajak Chief Financial Officer
Nirmal Bhanwarlal Jain Executive Chairman
Balaji R. Chief Technology Officer
Vinod Lalwani Head-Operations & Customer Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IIFL FINANCE LIMITED130.77%1 366
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED0.00%46 369
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL33.16%26 881
ORIX CORPORATION20.73%21 375
ONEMAIN HOLDINGS, INC.13.14%7 328
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED4.51%6 968