IIFL Finance Limited    IIFL   INE530B01024

IIFL FINANCE LIMITED

(IIFL)
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 04/08 02:50:19 am
282.5 INR   +0.25%
02:44aIIFL FINANCE  : SE Intimation_Interest Payment_Public_NCD
PU
04/01IIFL FINANCE  : SE intimation Credit Rating CRISIL
PU
04/01IIFL FINANCE  : SE intimation Credit Rating Brickwork
PU
IIFL Finance : SE Intimation_Interest Payment_Public_NCD

04/08/2021 | 02:44am EDT
April 07, 2021

The Manager,

The Manager,

Listing Department,

Listing Department,

BSE Limited,

The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Tower,

Exchange Plaza, 5 Floor, Plot C/1, G Block,

Dalal Street,

Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),

Mumbai 400 001.

Mumbai 400 051.

Subject: Confirmation regarding payment of interest on Non-Convertible Debentures issued to public.

Dear Sir/ Madam,

With reference to Regulation 57 (1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the details of Interest (due and paid) on Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company issued to public are as under:

Sr.

Nature of Securities

ISIN

Due date of

Date of Payment

No.

Payment of

of Interest

Interest

1.

Secured Rated Listed Redeemable

INE866I07CD6

April 07, 2021

April 07, 2021

Non-Convertible Debenture - Series

III

2.

Unsecured Rated Listed Redeemable

INE866I08279

April 07, 2021

April 07, 2021

Non-Convertible Debenture - Series V

Kindly take the above on record and oblige.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For IIFL Finance Limited

(Formerly known as IIFL Holdings Limited)

SNEHA

Digitally signed by

SNEHA

PATWARDH PATWARDHAN

AN

Date: 2021.04.07

18:07:58 +05'30'

____________________________

Sneha Patwardhan

Company Secretary

Place: Mumbai

IIFL Finance Limited (formerly known as IIFL Holdings Limited)

CIN No.: L67100MH1995PLC093797

Corporate Office - 802, 8th Floor, Hub Town Solaris, N.S. Phadke Marg, Vijay Nagar, Andheri East, Mumbai 400069

Tel: (91-22) 6788 1000 .Fax: (91-22) 6788 1010

Regd. Office - IIFL House, Sun Infotech Park, Road No. 16V, Plot No. B-23, Thane Industrial Area, Wagle Estate, Thane - 400604 Tel: (91-22)

41035000. Fax: (91-22) 25806654 E-mail: csteam@iifl.com Website: www.iifl.com

Disclaimer

IIFL Holdings Ltd. published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 06:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
