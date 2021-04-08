IIFL Finance : SE Intimation_Interest Payment_Public_NCD

April 07, 2021

The Manager, The Manager, Listing Department, Listing Department, BSE Limited, The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Tower, Exchange Plaza, 5 Floor, Plot C/1, G Block, Dalal Street, Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai 400 001. Mumbai 400 051.

Subject: Confirmation regarding payment of interest on Non-Convertible Debentures issued to public.

Dear Sir/ Madam,

With reference to Regulation 57 (1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the details of Interest (due and paid) on Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company issued to public are as under:

Sr. Nature of Securities ISIN Due date of Date of Payment No. Payment of of Interest Interest 1. Secured Rated Listed Redeemable INE866I07CD6 April 07, 2021 April 07, 2021 Non-Convertible Debenture - Series III 2. Unsecured Rated Listed Redeemable INE866I08279 April 07, 2021 April 07, 2021 Non-Convertible Debenture - Series V

Kindly take the above on record and oblige.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For IIFL Finance Limited

(Formerly known as IIFL Holdings Limited)

SNEHA Digitally signed by SNEHA PATWARDH PATWARDHAN AN Date: 2021.04.07 18:07:58 +05'30'

____________________________

Sneha Patwardhan

Company Secretary

Place: Mumbai

IIFL Finance Limited (formerly known as IIFL Holdings Limited)

CIN No.: L67100MH1995PLC093797

Corporate Office - 802, 8th Floor, Hub Town Solaris, N.S. Phadke Marg, Vijay Nagar, Andheri East, Mumbai 400069

Tel: (91-22) 6788 1000 .Fax: (91-22) 6788 1010

Regd. Office - IIFL House, Sun Infotech Park, Road No. 16V, Plot No. B-23, Thane Industrial Area, Wagle Estate, Thane - 400604 Tel: (91-22)

41035000. Fax: (91-22) 25806654 E-mail: csteam@iifl.com Website: www.iifl.com