IIFL Finance : SE Intimation_Interest Payment_Public_NCD

April 07, 2021
The Manager,
The Manager,
Listing Department,
Listing Department,
BSE Limited,
The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Tower,
Exchange Plaza, 5 Floor, Plot C/1, G Block,
Dalal Street,
Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),
Mumbai 400 001.
Mumbai 400 051.
Subject: Confirmation regarding payment of interest on Non-Convertible Debentures issued to public.
Dear Sir/ Madam,
With reference to Regulation 57 (1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the details of Interest (due and paid) on Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company issued to public are as under:
Sr.
Nature of Securities
ISIN
Due date of
Date of Payment
No.
Payment of
of Interest
Interest
1.
Secured Rated Listed Redeemable
INE866I07CD6
April 07, 2021
April 07, 2021
Non-Convertible Debenture - Series
III
2.
Unsecured Rated Listed Redeemable
INE866I08279
April 07, 2021
April 07, 2021
Non-Convertible Debenture - Series V
Kindly take the above on record and oblige.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For IIFL Finance Limited
(Formerly known as IIFL Holdings Limited)
SNEHA
Digitally signed by
SNEHA
PATWARDH PATWARDHAN
AN
Date: 2021.04.07
18:07:58 +05'30'
____________________________
Sneha Patwardhan
Company Secretary
Place: Mumbai
IIFL Finance Limited (formerly known as IIFL Holdings Limited)
CIN No.: L67100MH1995PLC093797
Corporate Office - 802, 8th Floor, Hub Town Solaris, N.S. Phadke Marg, Vijay Nagar, Andheri East, Mumbai 400069
Tel: (91-22) 6788 1000 .Fax: (91-22) 6788 1010
Regd. Office - IIFL House, Sun Infotech Park, Road No. 16V, Plot No. B-23, Thane Industrial Area, Wagle Estate, Thane - 400604 Tel: (91-22)
41035000. Fax: (91-22) 25806654 E-mail: csteam@iifl.com Website: www.iifl.com
Disclaimer
IIFL Holdings Ltd. published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 06:43:05 UTC.