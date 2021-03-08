Log in
IIFL Finance Limited    IIFL   INE530B01024

IIFL FINANCE LIMITED

(IIFL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 03/08 05:18:56 am
295.3 INR   +1.15%
IIFL Finance : SE Intimation_Redemption_CP

03/08/2021 | 05:21am EST
March 05, 2021

To,

The Manager Listing Department

The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot C/1, G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai-400051.

NSE Symbol: IIFL

Subject: Confirmation regarding redemption payment of Commercial Paper

Dear Sir/ Madam,

With reference to SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/DDHS/DDHS/CIR/P/2019/115 dated October 22, 2019, we wish to inform you that we have redeemed the below security and confirm that all the necessary redemption payments have been made to the beneficiaries. The details of the same areas under:

Sr. No.

Nature of Securities

ISIN

Redemption

Type

Redemption

Amount

Due date of Payment for Redemption

Date of Payment for Redemption

1.

Commercial Paper

INE530B14AH4

Full

Rs. 1650 Cr.

March 05, 2021

March 05, 2021

Kindly take the above on record and oblige.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For IIFL Finance Limited

(Formerly known as IIFL Holdings Limited)

____________________________

Sneha Patwardhan

Company Secretary Place: Mumbai

IIFL Finance Limited (formerly known as IIFL Holdings Limited)

CIN No.: L67100MH1995PLC093797

Corporate Office - 802, 8th Floor, Hub Town Solaris, N.S. Phadke Marg, Vijay Nagar, Andheri East, Mumbai 400069

Tel: (91-22) 6788 1000 .Fax: (91-22) 6788 1010

Regd. Office - IIFL House, Sun Infotech Park, Road No. 16V, Plot No. B-23, Thane Industrial Area, Wagle Estate, Thane - 400604 Tel: (91-22)

41035000. Fax: (91-22) 25806654 E-mail:csteam@iifl.comWebsite: www.iifl.com

Disclaimer

IIFL Holdings Ltd. published this content on 05 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2021 10:20:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 24 779 M 339 M 339 M
Net income 2020 5 018 M 68,6 M 68,6 M
Net Debt 2020 248 B 3 383 M 3 383 M
P/E ratio 2020 5,60x
Yield 2020 3,03%
Capitalization 111 B 1 508 M 1 510 M
EV / Sales 2019 15,4x
EV / Sales 2020 11,1x
Nbr of Employees 21 941
Free-Float 29,2%
Chart IIFL FINANCE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
IIFL Finance Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IIFL FINANCE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Venkataraman Rajamani Managing Director
Rajesh Rajak Chief Financial Officer
Nirmal Bhanwarlal Jain Executive Chairman
Balaji R. Chief Technology Officer
Vinod Lalwani Head-Operations & Customer Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IIFL FINANCE LIMITED156.66%1 508
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED2.80%44 575
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL15.53%23 414
ORIX CORPORATION14.80%20 492
ACOM CO., LTD.11.11%7 091
ONEMAIN HOLDINGS, INC.9.43%7 080
