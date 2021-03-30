Log in
IIFL Finance : SE Intimation_Redemption_CP

03/30/2021
March 30, 2021

To,

The Manager

Listing Department

The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot C/1, G Block,

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),

Mumbai-400051.

NSE Symbol: IIFL

Subject: Confirmation regarding redemption payment of Commercial Paper

Dear Sir/ Madam,

With reference to SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/DDHS/DDHS/CIR/P/2019/115 dated October 22, 2019, we wish to inform you that we have redeemed the below security and confirm that all the necessary redemption payments have been made to the beneficiaries. The details of the same areas under:

Sr.

Nature of

ISIN

Redemption

Redemption

Due date of

Date of

No.

Securities

Type

Amount

Payment for

Payment for

Redemption

Redemption

1.

Commercial

INE530B14AJ0

Full

Rs. 2,225 Cr.

March 30,

March 30,

Paper

2021

2021

Kindly take the above on record and oblige.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For IIFL Finance Limited

(Formerly known as IIFL Holdings Limited)

SNEHA

Digitally signed

by SNEHA

PATWAR PATWARDHAN

DHAN

Date: 2021.03.30

18:17:28 +05'30'

_____________________

Sneha Patwardhan

Company Secretary

Place: Mumbai

IIFL Finance Limited (formerly known as IIFL Holdings Limited)

CIN No.: L67100MH1995PLC093797

Corporate Office - 802, 8th Floor, Hub Town Solaris, N.S. Phadke Marg, Vijay Nagar, Andheri East, Mumbai 400069

Tel: (91-22) 6788 1000 .Fax: (91-22) 6788 1010

Regd. Office - IIFL House, Sun Infotech Park, Road No. 16V, Plot No. B-23, Thane Industrial Area, Wagle Estate, Thane - 400604 Tel: (91-22)

41035000. Fax: (91-22) 25806654 E-mail: csteam@iifl.com Website: www.iifl.com

Disclaimer

IIFL Holdings Ltd. published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2021 14:10:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
