IIFL Finance : SE Intimation_Redemption_CP

June 23, 2021

The Manager

Listing Department

The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot C/1, G Block,

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),

Mumbai-400051.

NSE Symbol: IIFL

Subject: Confirmation regarding redemption payment of Commercial Paper

With reference to SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/DDHS/DDHS/CIR/P/2019/115 dated October 22, 2019, we wish to inform you that we have redeemed the below security and confirm that all the necessary redemption payments have been made to the beneficiaries. The details of the same areas under:

Sr. Nature of ISIN Redemption Redemption Due date of Date of No. Securities Type Amount Payment for Payment for Redemption Redemption 1. Commercial INE530B14AN2 Full 1,700 Cr. June 23, 2021 June 23, 2021 Paper

For IIFL Finance Limited

(Formerly known as IIFL Holdings Limited)

SNEHA Digitally signed by SNEHA PATWARD PATWARDHAN HAN Date: 2021.06.23 18:10:50 +05'30'

Sneha Patwardhan

Company Secretary

Place: Mumbai

