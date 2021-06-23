IIFL Finance : SE Intimation_Redemption_CP

June 23, 2021
To,
The Manager
Listing Department
The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot C/1, G Block,
Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),
Mumbai-400051.
NSE Symbol: IIFL
Subject: Confirmation regarding redemption payment of Commercial Paper
Dear Sir/ Madam,
With reference to SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/DDHS/DDHS/CIR/P/2019/115 dated October 22, 2019, we wish to inform you that we have redeemed the below security and confirm that all the necessary redemption payments have been made to the beneficiaries. The details of the same areas under:
|
Sr.
|
Nature of
|
ISIN
|
Redemption
|
Redemption
|
Due date of
|
Date of
|
No.
|
Securities
|
|
Type
|
Amount
|
Payment for
|
Payment for
|
|
|
|
|
|
Redemption
|
Redemption
|
1.
|
Commercial
|
INE530B14AN2
|
Full
|
1,700 Cr.
|
June 23, 2021
|
June 23, 2021
|
|
Paper
|
|
|
|
|
Kindly take the above on record and oblige.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For IIFL Finance Limited
(Formerly known as IIFL Holdings Limited)
|
SNEHA
|
Digitally signed
|
by SNEHA
|
PATWARD PATWARDHAN
|
HAN
|
Date: 2021.06.23
|
18:10:50 +05'30'
_____________________
Sneha Patwardhan
Company Secretary
Place: Mumbai
