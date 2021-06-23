IIFL Finance : SE Intimation_Redemption_NCD

June 23, 2021

The Manager,

Listing Department,

The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,

Exchange Plaza, 5 Floor, Plot C/1, G Block,

Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),

Mumbai 400 051.

NSE Symbol: IIFL

Subject: Confirmation regarding redemption payment of Non-Convertible Debentures:

Dear Sir/ Madam,

With reference to Regulation 57 (1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that we have redeemed the below securities. The details of the same are as under:

Sr. Nature of ISIN Redemption Due date of Date of Outstan Outstanding Outstanding No. Securities Type Payment for Payment for ding Face Value Amount Redemption Redemption Debentu res 1. Unsecured INE866I08329 Partial June 22, 2021 June 22, 2021 2,750 153,191.10 421,275,511.62 Rated Listed Redeemable Non Convertible Debentures- Series G1 2. Unsecured INE866I08337 Partial June 22, 2021 June 22, 2021 4,000 289,877.79 1,159,511,170.83 Rated Listed Redeemable Non Convertible Debentures- Series G2

Kindly take the above on record and oblige.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For IIFL Finance Limited

(Formerly known as IIFL Holdings Limited)

SNEHA Digitally signed by SNEHA PATWARDHAN

PATWARDHAN Date: 2021.06.23 18:09:35 +05'30'

____________________________

Sneha Patwardhan

Company Secretary

IIFL Finance Limited (formerly known as IIFL Holdings Limited)

CIN No.: L67100MH1995PLC093797

Corporate Office - 802, 8th Floor, Hub Town Solaris, N.S. Phadke Marg, Vijay Nagar, Andheri East, Mumbai 400069

Tel: (91-22) 6788 1000 .Fax: (91-22) 6788 1010

Regd. Office - IIFL House, Sun Infotech Park, Road No. 16V, Plot No. B-23, Thane Industrial Area, Wagle Estate, Thane - 400604 Tel: (91-22) 41035000.

Fax: (91-22) 25806654 E-mail: csteam@iifl.com Website: www.iifl.com