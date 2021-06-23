IIFL Finance : SE Intimation_Redemption_NCD

June 23, 2021
The Manager,
Listing Department,
The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,
Exchange Plaza, 5 Floor, Plot C/1, G Block,
Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),
Mumbai 400 051.
NSE Symbol: IIFL
Subject: Confirmation regarding redemption payment of Non-Convertible Debentures:
Dear Sir/ Madam,
With reference to Regulation 57 (1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that we have redeemed the below securities. The details of the same are as under:
|
Sr.
|
Nature of
|
ISIN
|
Redemption
|
Due date of
|
Date of
|
Outstan
|
Outstanding
|
Outstanding
|
No.
|
Securities
|
|
Type
|
Payment for
|
Payment for
|
ding
|
Face Value
|
Amount
|
|
|
|
|
|
Redemption
|
Redemption
|
Debentu
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
res
|
|
|
1.
|
Unsecured
|
INE866I08329
|
Partial
|
June 22, 2021
|
June 22, 2021
|
2,750
|
153,191.10
|
421,275,511.62
|
|
Rated
|
Listed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Redeemable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Convertible
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Debentures-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Series G1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
Unsecured
|
INE866I08337
|
Partial
|
June 22, 2021
|
June 22, 2021
|
4,000
|
289,877.79
|
1,159,511,170.83
|
|
Rated
|
Listed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Redeemable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Convertible
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Debentures-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Series G2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kindly take the above on record and oblige.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For IIFL Finance Limited
(Formerly known as IIFL Holdings Limited)
|
SNEHA
|
Digitally signed by SNEHA
|
|
PATWARDHAN
PATWARDHAN Date: 2021.06.23 18:09:35 +05'30'
____________________________
Sneha Patwardhan
Company Secretary
IIFL Finance Limited (formerly known as IIFL Holdings Limited)
CIN No.: L67100MH1995PLC093797
Corporate Office - 802, 8th Floor, Hub Town Solaris, N.S. Phadke Marg, Vijay Nagar, Andheri East, Mumbai 400069
Tel: (91-22) 6788 1000 .Fax: (91-22) 6788 1010
Regd. Office - IIFL House, Sun Infotech Park, Road No. 16V, Plot No. B-23, Thane Industrial Area, Wagle Estate, Thane - 400604 Tel: (91-22) 41035000.
Fax: (91-22) 25806654 E-mail: csteam@iifl.com Website: www.iifl.com