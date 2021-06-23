Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  IIFL Finance Limited
  News
  Summary
    IIFL   INE530B01024

IIFL FINANCE LIMITED

(IIFL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 06/23 07:16:31 am
250.5 INR   -0.77%
IIFL FINANCE  : SE Intimation_Redemption_NCD
PU
IIFL FINANCE  : SE Intimation_Redemption_CP
PU
IIFL FINANCE  : SE Intimation_Record Date_CP
PU
IIFL Finance : SE Intimation_Redemption_NCD

06/23/2021 | 12:57pm EDT
June 23, 2021

The Manager,

Listing Department,

The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,

Exchange Plaza, 5 Floor, Plot C/1, G Block,

Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),

Mumbai 400 051.

NSE Symbol: IIFL

Subject: Confirmation regarding redemption payment of Non-Convertible Debentures:

Dear Sir/ Madam,

With reference to Regulation 57 (1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that we have redeemed the below securities. The details of the same are as under:

Sr.

Nature of

ISIN

Redemption

Due date of

Date of

Outstan

Outstanding

Outstanding

No.

Securities

Type

Payment for

Payment for

ding

Face Value

Amount

Redemption

Redemption

Debentu

res

1.

Unsecured

INE866I08329

Partial

June 22, 2021

June 22, 2021

2,750

153,191.10

421,275,511.62

Rated

Listed

Redeemable

Non

Convertible

Debentures-

Series G1

2.

Unsecured

INE866I08337

Partial

June 22, 2021

June 22, 2021

4,000

289,877.79

1,159,511,170.83

Rated

Listed

Redeemable

Non

Convertible

Debentures-

Series G2

Kindly take the above on record and oblige.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For IIFL Finance Limited

(Formerly known as IIFL Holdings Limited)

SNEHA

Digitally signed by SNEHA

PATWARDHAN

PATWARDHAN Date: 2021.06.23 18:09:35 +05'30'

____________________________

Sneha Patwardhan

Company Secretary

IIFL Finance Limited (formerly known as IIFL Holdings Limited)

CIN No.: L67100MH1995PLC093797

Corporate Office - 802, 8th Floor, Hub Town Solaris, N.S. Phadke Marg, Vijay Nagar, Andheri East, Mumbai 400069

Tel: (91-22) 6788 1000 .Fax: (91-22) 6788 1010

Regd. Office - IIFL House, Sun Infotech Park, Road No. 16V, Plot No. B-23, Thane Industrial Area, Wagle Estate, Thane - 400604 Tel: (91-22) 41035000.

Fax: (91-22) 25806654 E-mail: csteam@iifl.com Website: www.iifl.com

Disclaimer

IIFL Holdings Ltd. published this content on 23 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2021 16:56:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
