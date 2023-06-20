Advanced search
    IIFLSEC   INE489L01022

IIFL SECURITIES LIMITED

(IIFLSEC)
End-of-day quote NSE India Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-18
71.20 INR   +1.93%
12:36aINDIA STOCKS-Financials lead slide in Indian shares ahead of Powell's testimony
RE
12:14aIndia's IIFL Securities tanks after 2 year ban on new stockbroking clients
RE
06/19Indian shares set to open lower ahead of Powell testimony
RE
India's IIFL Securities tanks after 2 year ban on new stockbroking clients

06/20/2023 | 12:14am EDT
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Shares of India's IIFL Securities fell as much as 19.2% on Tuesday, a day after the country's markets regulator barred its stockbroking unit from taking on any new clients for two years, alleging misuse of client funds in 2013-14.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Monday said IIFL Securities was involved in the mixing of clients' funds with its own funds, utilizing credit balances in one client's accounts for the needs of another.

The alleged violations took place between April 2011 and January 2017, SEBI found, while inspecting the company's operations and accounts.

The Mumbai-based company in a statement said that SEBI applied its rules retrospectively and it is in the process of appealing against the order before the Securities Appellate Tribunal.

In its order, SEBI noted that the company has taken corrective actions since the alleged violations came to light but added that some regulatory action is necessary due to the "gravity of the violations committed."

IIFL Securities shares saw their biggest intraday percentage loss since December 2021, trading down 15.9% as of 9:27 a.m. IST.

(Reporting by Biplob Kumar Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 13 110 M 160 M 160 M
Net income 2023 3 121 M 38,1 M 38,1 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,91x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 21 760 M 266 M 266 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,66x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,56x
Nbr of Employees 2 254
Free-Float 35,4%
Managers and Directors
Venkataraman Rajamani Chairman & Managing Director
Ronak Gandhi Chief Financial Officer
G. V. Giri Senior Vice President-Institutional Research
NandaKishore Purohit Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Utkarsh Prajapati Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IIFL SECURITIES LIMITED10.82%266
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.-8.89%33 072
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD.8.54%17 267
GF SECURITIES CO., LTD.-3.23%14 945
CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO., LTD.16.01%13 474
XP INC.44.26%12 404
