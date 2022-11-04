Iino Kaiun Kaisha : Announcement of Differences between Financial Forecast and Actual Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2022, Revisions to Consolidated Financial Forecast for the full year ending March 31, 2023, Distribution of Dividend of Surplus (interim dividend), and Revisions to year-end Dividend Forecast

November 4, 2022 Company Name : IINO Kaiun Kaisha, Ltd.(IINO LINES) Stock Code : 9119 (shares listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime and Fukuoka Stock Exchange) Representative : Hiromi Tosha, President Contact : Akiko Hayama, General Manager, Stakeholder Relations Department Telephone : +81-3-6273-3069

Announcement of Differences between Financial Forecast and Actual Results for the Six Months Ended

September 30, 2022,

Revisions to Consolidated Financial Forecast for the full year ending March 31, 2023, Distribution of Dividend of Surplus (interim dividend), and Revisions to year-end Dividend Forecast

IINO Kaiun Kaisha, Ltd. (the Company) hereby announces the differences between financial forecast for the six months ended September 30, 2022 released on August 2, 2022 and actual results released today.

The Company also announces that it has decided today at the Board of Directors Meeting to revise its consolidated financial forecast for the full year ending March 31, 2023, implement interim dividend, and revise year-end dividend forecast.

1. Differences between Financial Forecast and Actual Results

Differences between Financial Forecast and Actual Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2022 (April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022)

(Millions of yen) Profit Operating Ordinary attributable Net income Net sales to owners of per share profit profit the parent (yen) company Previous Forecast as of 65,000 7,900 8,000 10,500 99.24 August 2, 2022 (A) Actual results (Ｂ) 70,474 10,482 11,835 14,421 136.30 Change (Ｂ－Ａ) +5,474 +2,582 +3,835 +3,921 Change(％) +8.4% +32.7% +47.9% +37.3% Reference: Results for the six months ended 48,981 1,821 1,540 4,166 39.38 September 30, 2022

(2) Reason for the differences

Operating profit exceeded the previous forecast mainly due to higher-than-expected chemical tanker market and dry bulk carrier market and the scheduled dock repairs of some vessels that were postponed from the second quarter of this fiscal year to the third quarter or later. In addition, ordinary profit and profit attributable to owners of the parent company significantly exceeded the previous forecast due to a sharp depreciation of yen (against the US dollar) in the six months ended September 30, 2022.