Iino Kaiun Kaisha : Announcement of Differences between Financial Forecast and Actual Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2022, Revisions to Consolidated Financial Forecast for the full year ending March 31, 2023, Distribution of Dividend of Surplus (interim dividend), and Revisions to year-end Dividend Forecast
11/04/2022 | 01:16am EDT
November 4, 2022
Company Name
: IINO Kaiun Kaisha, Ltd.(IINO LINES)
Stock Code
: 9119 (shares listed on the Tokyo Stock
Exchange Prime and Fukuoka Stock
Exchange)
Representative
: Hiromi Tosha, President
Contact
: Akiko Hayama, General Manager,
Stakeholder Relations Department
Telephone
: +81-3-6273-3069
Announcement of Differences between Financial Forecast and Actual Results for the Six Months Ended
September 30, 2022,
Revisions to Consolidated Financial Forecast for the full year ending March 31, 2023, Distribution of Dividend of Surplus (interim dividend), and Revisions to year-end Dividend Forecast
IINO Kaiun Kaisha, Ltd. (the Company) hereby announces the differences between financial forecast for the six months ended September 30, 2022 released on August 2, 2022 and actual results released today.
The Company also announces that it has decided today at the Board of Directors Meeting to revise its consolidated financial forecast for the full year ending March 31, 2023, implement interim dividend, and revise year-end dividend forecast.
1. Differences between Financial Forecast and Actual Results
Differences between Financial Forecast and Actual Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2022 (April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022)
(Millions of yen)
Profit
Operating
Ordinary
attributable
Net income
Net sales
to owners of
per share
profit
profit
the parent
(yen)
company
Previous Forecast as of
65,000
7,900
8,000
10,500
99.24
August 2, 2022 (A)
Actual results (Ｂ)
70,474
10,482
11,835
14,421
136.30
Change (Ｂ－Ａ)
+5,474
+2,582
+3,835
+3,921
Change(％)
+8.4%
+32.7%
+47.9%
+37.3%
Reference: Results for
the six months ended
48,981
1,821
1,540
4,166
39.38
September 30, 2022
(2) Reason for the differences
Operating profit exceeded the previous forecast mainly due to higher-than-expected chemical tanker market and dry bulk carrier market and the scheduled dock repairs of some vessels that were postponed from the second quarter of this fiscal year to the third quarter or later. In addition, ordinary profit and profit attributable to owners of the parent company significantly exceeded the previous forecast due to a sharp depreciation of yen (against the US dollar) in the six months ended September 30, 2022.
2. Revision of financial forecast
Revisions to Consolidated Financial Forecast for the full year ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
(Millions of yen)
Profit
Operating
Ordinary
attributable
Net income
Net sales
to owners of
per share
profit
profit
the parent
(yen)
company
Previous Forecast as of
123,000
11,800
12,100
14,100
133.26
August 2, 2022 (A)
Revised Forecast as of
138,000
14,700
16,200
18,600
175.80
November 4, 2022 (B)
Change (Ｂ－Ａ)
+15,000
+2,900
+ 4,100
+4,500
Change(％)
+12.2%
+24.6%
+33.9%
+31.9%
Reference: Results for
the full year ended
104,100
7,524
9,431
12,526
118.39
March 31, 2022
(2) Reason for the revision
As stated above, financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2022 exceeded the previous forecast. Having factored in a softening dry bulk market in the third quarter and beyond and the scheduled dock repairs for some vessels that were postponed from the second quarter of the current fiscal year, the Company revised consolidated financial results for the full year ending 31 March, 2023, in light of the chemical tanker market, which is expected to remain at a high level, and the yen's depreciation trend.
The following shows the exchange rates and bunker oil prices used in the latest forecast and the revised forecast. * Assumptions on the foreign exchange rate and the bunker oil prices after the third quarter.
＜Previous Forecast (as of August 2, 2022)＞
Foreign exchange rate
1US$ = JPY125.0
Bunker oil price
2H: US$910 / MT
(Oil Type: Very Low Sulfur Fuel Oil in Singapore)
＜Revised Forecast (as of November 4, 2022)＞
Foreign exchange rate
1US$ = JPY140.0
Bunker oil price
2H: US$800 / MT
(Oil Type: Very Low Sulfur Fuel Oil in Singapore)
3. Distribution of Dividend of Surplus (interim dividend) and Revisions to Year-end Dividend Forecast
Distribution of Dividend of Surplus (interim dividend)
Previous Forecast
Dividends Paid in fiscal
Amount decided
year ended March 31,
as of August 2, 2022
2022
Record date
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
Dividends per share
27.00 yen
20.00 yen
11.00 yen
Total dividends
2,857 million yen
―
1,164 million yen
Effective date
November 28, 2022
―
November 29, 2021
Fund used for dividends
Retained earnings
―
Retained earning
payment
(2) Revisions to Year-end Dividend Forecast
Dividend per share
Interim (End of 2Q)
Year-end
Total
Previous Forecast as
of
20.00 yen
47.00 yen
August 2, 2022
Dividend Second Quarter
27.00yen
of the fiscal year 2022
Revised Forecast as
of
26.00 yen
53.00 yen
November 4, 2022
Reference: Dividends Paid in
the fiscal year ended March
11.00 yen
25.00 yen
36.00 yen
31, 2022
(3) Reason
In addition to continuing to pay stable dividends by increasing corporate value over the long term, IINO's basic policy is to maintain a dividend payout ratio of 30% of full-year results in order to enhance the linkage between dividend amounts and profit growth.
As amended consolidated financial forecast for the full year ending March 31, 2023, the financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 are expected to improve from the time of the announcement of the latest results (as of August 2, 2022). Based on the expected improvement in business performance and the above-mentioned new basic policy, at the Board of Directors held on November 4, 2022, the Company decided to increase the interim dividend per share at the end of the second quarter by 7.00 yen to 27.00 yen. The year-end dividend will be 26.00 yen, an increase of 6.00 yen per share from the latest dividend forecast, for a total dividend of 53.00 yen per share for the full year.
The Company plans to decide on the year-end dividend, comprehensively taking into consideration our future profit levels, financial position, and shareholder return policies, as well as making continued efforts to improve our business performance.
This report contains various forward-looking statements and other forecasts regarding performance and other matters. Such statements are based on information available at the time of preparation as well as certain reasonable assumptions. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements due to a range of factors.
Iino Kaiun Kaisha Ltd. published this content on 04 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2022 05:15:01 UTC.