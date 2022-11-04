Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Iino Kaiun Kaisha, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9119   JP3131200002

IINO KAIUN KAISHA, LTD.

(9119)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:12 2022-11-04 am EDT
760.00 JPY   +0.40%
01:16aIino Kaiun Kaisha : Consolidated Financial Results For the Six Months Ended September 30, 2022
PU
11/02Iino Kaiun Kaisha : Conduct Accident Response Drill of Vessel
PU
10/28Iino Kaiun Kaisha : Release of Integrated Report 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Iino Kaiun Kaisha : Announcement of Differences between Financial Forecast and Actual Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2022, Revisions to Consolidated Financial Forecast for the full year ending March 31, 2023, Distribution of Dividend of Surplus (interim dividend), and Revisions to year-end Dividend Forecast

11/04/2022 | 01:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

November 4, 2022

Company Name

: IINO Kaiun Kaisha, Ltd.(IINO LINES)

Stock Code

: 9119 (shares listed on the Tokyo Stock

Exchange Prime and Fukuoka Stock

Exchange)

Representative

: Hiromi Tosha, President

Contact

: Akiko Hayama, General Manager,

Stakeholder Relations Department

Telephone

: +81-3-6273-3069

Announcement of Differences between Financial Forecast and Actual Results for the Six Months Ended

September 30, 2022,

Revisions to Consolidated Financial Forecast for the full year ending March 31, 2023, Distribution of Dividend of Surplus (interim dividend), and Revisions to year-end Dividend Forecast

IINO Kaiun Kaisha, Ltd. (the Company) hereby announces the differences between financial forecast for the six months ended September 30, 2022 released on August 2, 2022 and actual results released today.

The Company also announces that it has decided today at the Board of Directors Meeting to revise its consolidated financial forecast for the full year ending March 31, 2023, implement interim dividend, and revise year-end dividend forecast.

1. Differences between Financial Forecast and Actual Results

  1. Differences between Financial Forecast and Actual Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2022 (April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022)

(Millions of yen)

Profit

Operating

Ordinary

attributable

Net income

Net sales

to owners of

per share

profit

profit

the parent

(yen)

company

Previous Forecast as of

65,000

7,900

8,000

10,500

99.24

August 2, 2022 (A)

Actual results ()

70,474

10,482

11,835

14,421

136.30

Change (Ｂ－Ａ)

+5,474

+2,582

+3,835

+3,921

Change()

+8.4%

+32.7%

+47.9%

+37.3%

Reference: Results for

the six months ended

48,981

1,821

1,540

4,166

39.38

September 30, 2022

(2) Reason for the differences

Operating profit exceeded the previous forecast mainly due to higher-than-expected chemical tanker market and dry bulk carrier market and the scheduled dock repairs of some vessels that were postponed from the second quarter of this fiscal year to the third quarter or later. In addition, ordinary profit and profit attributable to owners of the parent company significantly exceeded the previous forecast due to a sharp depreciation of yen (against the US dollar) in the six months ended September 30, 2022.

2. Revision of financial forecast

  1. Revisions to Consolidated Financial Forecast for the full year ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(Millions of yen)

Profit

Operating

Ordinary

attributable

Net income

Net sales

to owners of

per share

profit

profit

the parent

(yen)

company

Previous Forecast as of

123,000

11,800

12,100

14,100

133.26

August 2, 2022 (A)

Revised Forecast as of

138,000

14,700

16,200

18,600

175.80

November 4, 2022 (B)

Change (Ｂ－Ａ)

+15,000

+2,900

+ 4,100

+4,500

Change()

+12.2%

+24.6%

+33.9%

+31.9%

Reference: Results for

the full year ended

104,100

7,524

9,431

12,526

118.39

March 31, 2022

(2) Reason for the revision

As stated above, financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2022 exceeded the previous forecast. Having factored in a softening dry bulk market in the third quarter and beyond and the scheduled dock repairs for some vessels that were postponed from the second quarter of the current fiscal year, the Company revised consolidated financial results for the full year ending 31 March, 2023, in light of the chemical tanker market, which is expected to remain at a high level, and the yen's depreciation trend.

The following shows the exchange rates and bunker oil prices used in the latest forecast and the revised forecast. * Assumptions on the foreign exchange rate and the bunker oil prices after the third quarter.

Previous Forecast (as of August 2, 2022)

Foreign exchange rate

1US$ = JPY125.0

Bunker oil price

2H: US$910 / MT

(Oil Type: Very Low Sulfur Fuel Oil in Singapore)

Revised Forecast (as of November 4, 2022)

Foreign exchange rate

1US$ = JPY140.0

Bunker oil price

2H: US$800 / MT

(Oil Type: Very Low Sulfur Fuel Oil in Singapore)

3. Distribution of Dividend of Surplus (interim dividend) and Revisions to Year-end Dividend Forecast

  1. Distribution of Dividend of Surplus (interim dividend)

Previous Forecast

Dividends Paid in fiscal

Amount decided

year ended March 31,

as of August 2, 2022

2022

Record date

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

Dividends per share

27.00 yen

20.00 yen

11.00 yen

Total dividends

2,857 million yen

1,164 million yen

Effective date

November 28, 2022

November 29, 2021

Fund used for dividends

Retained earnings

Retained earning

payment

(2) Revisions to Year-end Dividend Forecast

Dividend per share

Interim (End of 2Q)

Year-end

Total

Previous Forecast as

of

20.00 yen

47.00 yen

August 2, 2022

Dividend Second Quarter

27.00yen

of the fiscal year 2022

Revised Forecast as

of

26.00 yen

53.00 yen

November 4, 2022

Reference: Dividends Paid in

the fiscal year ended March

11.00 yen

25.00 yen

36.00 yen

31, 2022

(3) Reason

In addition to continuing to pay stable dividends by increasing corporate value over the long term, IINO's basic policy is to maintain a dividend payout ratio of 30% of full-year results in order to enhance the linkage between dividend amounts and profit growth.

As amended consolidated financial forecast for the full year ending March 31, 2023, the financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 are expected to improve from the time of the announcement of the latest results (as of August 2, 2022). Based on the expected improvement in business performance and the above-mentioned new basic policy, at the Board of Directors held on November 4, 2022, the Company decided to increase the interim dividend per share at the end of the second quarter by 7.00 yen to 27.00 yen. The year-end dividend will be 26.00 yen, an increase of 6.00 yen per share from the latest dividend forecast, for a total dividend of 53.00 yen per share for the full year.

The Company plans to decide on the year-end dividend, comprehensively taking into consideration our future profit levels, financial position, and shareholder return policies, as well as making continued efforts to improve our business performance.

  • This report contains various forward-looking statements and other forecasts regarding performance and other matters. Such statements are based on information available at the time of preparation as well as certain reasonable assumptions. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements due to a range of factors.

End

Disclaimer

Iino Kaiun Kaisha Ltd. published this content on 04 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2022 05:15:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about IINO KAIUN KAISHA, LTD.
01:16aIino Kaiun Kaisha : Consolidated Financial Results For the Six Months Ended September 30, ..
PU
11/02Iino Kaiun Kaisha : Conduct Accident Response Drill of Vessel
PU
10/28Iino Kaiun Kaisha : Release of Integrated Report 2022
PU
10/28Iino Kaiun Kaisha : Integrated Report 2022
PU
09/29IINO KAIUN KAISHA, LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/26Iino Kaiun Kaisha : Conduct BCP Response Drill of an Owned Building
PU
08/02Iino Kaiun Kaisha : Supplementary Report for Financial Results of FY2022 1Q
PU
08/02Iino Kaiun Kaisha : Announcement of Revisions to Financial Forecast and Dividend Forecasts..
PU
08/02Iino Kaiun Kaisha : Consolidated Financial Results For the Three Months Ended June 30, 202..
PU
07/04Iino Kaiun Kaisha : Introduction of "Carbon Neutral City Gas" and joining "Carbon Neutral ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 104 B 702 M 702 M
Net income 2022 12 526 M 84,5 M 84,5 M
Net Debt 2022 114 B 770 M 770 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,98x
Yield 2022 4,36%
Capitalization 80 094 M 540 M 540 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,02x
EV / Sales 2022 1,94x
Nbr of Employees 644
Free-Float 78,6%
Chart IINO KAIUN KAISHA, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Iino Kaiun Kaisha, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IINO KAIUN KAISHA, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hiromi Tosha Executive President & Representative Director
Shigeru Endo Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Kei Oe Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Yasuyuki Yoshida Independent Outside Director
Akihiko Okada Representative Director & Head-Personnel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IINO KAIUN KAISHA, LTD.38.64%545
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.-62.11%8 998
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA71.44%3 531
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.-61.52%2 731
COSCO SHIPPING SPECIALIZED CARRIERS CO.,LTD.36.11%2 080
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.-21.70%1 811