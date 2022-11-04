Iino Kaiun Kaisha : Consolidated Financial Results For the Six Months Ended September 30, 2022

Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. November 4, 2022 Consolidated Financial Results For the Six Months Ended September 30, 2022 (Under Japanese GAAP) Company name: IINO Kaiun Kaisha, Ltd. (IINO LINES) Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange / Fukuoka Stock Exchange Securities code: 9119 URL: https://www.iino.co.jp/kaiun/english/ Representative: Hiromi Tosha, President Inquiries: Osamu Fushida, Executive Officer, General Manager of Finance & Accounting Department Telephone: +81-3-6273-3208 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: November 28, 2022 Scheduled date to file annual securities report (Only in Japanese): November 11, 2022 Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes Holding of quarterly financial results briefing: Yes (Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.) 1. Consolidated Financial Results For the Six Months Ended September 30, 2022 (from April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022) (1) Consolidated operating results (Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.) Profit attributable to Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit owners of the parent company Six months ended Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Sep 30, 2022 70,474 43.9 10,482 475.6 11,835 668.3 14,421 246.1 Sep 30, 2021 48,981 13.3 1,821 (53.6) 1,540 (60.9) 4,166 29.7 Note: Comprehensive income For the six months ended September 30, 2022: ¥ 17,289 million 187.8％ For the six months ended September 30, 2021: ¥ 6,008 million 75.2％ Basic earnings Diluted earnings per share per share Six months ended Yen Yen Sep 30, 2022 136.30 － Sep 30, 2021 39.38 － (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity-to-asset ratio Net assets per share As of Millions of yen Millions of yen % Yen Sep 30, 2022 262,952 105,974 40.3 1,001.83 Mar 31, 2022 247,130 91,333 36.9 863.00 Reference: Equity As of September 30, 2022: ¥105,998 million As of March 31, 2022: ¥91,310 million

(Unaudited translation of earnings report (kessan tanshin), provided for reference only) 2. Cash dividends Annual dividends per share First Second Third Fiscal Total quarter-end quarter-end quarter-end year-end Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 － 11.00 － 25.00 36.00 Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 － 27.00 Fiscal year ending － 26.00 53.00 March 31, 2023 (Forecast) Note: Revisions to the forecast of cash dividends most recently announced: Yes 3. Forecast of Consolidated Earnings For the Year Ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023) (The percentage figures represent changes from the previous corresponding period) Profit attributable Net income Net Sales Operating profit Ordinary profit to owners of the per share parent company Fiscal Year Millions of % Millions of % Millions of % Millions of % yen ending March yen yen yen yen 31, 2023 138,000 32.6 14,700 95.4 16,200 71.8 18,600 48.5 175.80 Note: Revision to financial forecasts most recently announced: Yes *Note Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries involving change in consolidation scope : None Newly included: - companies (Company name) Excluded: - companies (Company name) Application of p articular accounting procedures in preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes (information is available only in Japanese) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: Yes (information is available only in Japanese) Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None Changes in accounting estimates: None Restatement: None Number of issued shares (common shares) Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares) 2Q for the fiscal year ended March 2023 108,900,000 shares The fiscal year ended March 2022 108,900,000 shares (ii) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period 2Q for the fiscal year ended March 2023 3,095,536 shares The fiscal year ended March 2022 3,094,798 shares (iii) Average number of shares outstanding during the period 2Q for the fiscal year ended March 2023 105,804,813 shares 2Q for the fiscal year ended March 2022 105,805,926 shares Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from audit conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.

(Unaudited translation of earnings report (kessan tanshin), provided for reference only) Operating Results and Financial Position 1. Results for the Six months ended September 30, 2022 In the six months ended September 30, 2022, the global economy continued to gradually recover against a backdrop of easing of restrictions on movement that had been put in place in response to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), except for some regions. However, the risk of a recession increased due to rising inflation worldwide and monetary tightening. In the U.S., the economy slowed due to high inflation although employment and some economic indicators were stable. In Europe, although there was initially a trend of economic expansion, the acceleration of inflation and rising interest rates caused by the Russia-Ukraine situation put downward pressure on the economic recovery. In China, economic growth became sluggish as manufacturing activities stagnated in some regions due to the impact of the resurgence of COVID-19 and power shortages due to extreme heat. The Japanese economy gradually picked up, mainly in the service industry, although there were concerns over a downturn due to rising prices and a resurgence of COVID-19. In Shipping business of IINO Group ("the Group"), the markets for chemical tanker and large gas carrier remained at a high level mainly due to changes in maritime logistics caused by the situation in Ukraine. However, although the dry bulk carrier market, which had been strong since the previous fiscal year, remained at a high level, there was a softening trend toward the end of the second quarter. In this environment, the Group worked to improve ship operation profitability by making efforts to renew existing contracts on favorable terms and efficiently allocate vessels. In Real Estate business, the Group secured stable earnings overall supported by steady operation of office floors, while the spread of COVID- 19 influenced the operation in commercial floors and others. In addition to the above, as a result of depreciation of yen (against the U.S. dollar) compared with the same period of the previous fiscal year, the consolidated net sales for the six months ended September 30, 2022 totaled ¥70,474 million (up 43.9% year on year) and consolidated operating profit was ¥10,482 million (up 475.6% year on year) and consolidated ordinary profit was ¥11,835 million (up 668.3% year on year), net income attributable to owners of the parent company was ¥14,421 million (up 246.1% year on year). The following is an overview of conditions by segment. 1) Oceangoing Shipping Market conditions in Oceangoing Shipping segment for the six months ended September 30, 2022, were as follows. In oil tankers, although the conditions had initially been weak, the market was on a rising trend from July as transportation demand increased from the Middle East, the U.S. and West Africa to Europe, etc. as an alternative to replace Russian crude oil, as well as due to the impact of the reduction in cooperative production cuts by OPEC+. In chemical tankers, in addition to competing product tankers leaving the chemical tanker market due to rising freight rates in the product tanker market, there was increase in transportation demand from Asia, the U.S. and the Middle East to Europe due to the impact of the situation in Ukraine and vessel supply and demand tightened. Among large gas carrier operations, the conditions in the LPG carrier market were strong against a backdrop of a tight supply and demand balance for vessels and other factors due to the recovery in demand for Asia following the completion of scheduled maintenance at PDH plants in China, etc., an increase in export volume of North American LPG and congestion at the Panama Canal, although this included some weakness due to a drop in demand in the summer. The conditions in the LNG carrier market remained at a high level due to an increase in transportation demand for LNG to Europe caused by the situation in Ukraine and active movement since September to secure vessels in preparation for the winter demand season. In dry bulk carriers, although market conditions had initially been strong due to changes in maritime logistics caused by the situation in Ukraine and remained at a high level, there was a softening trend overall mainly as a result of a slowdown in economic activities due to monetary policy in the U.S. and other countries and a decrease in cargo movements to and from China due to the continuing zero-COVID policy.

(Unaudited translation of earnings report (kessan tanshin), provided for reference only) During the six months ended September 30, 2022, the Group's average exchange rate was ¥131.56/US$ (¥109.90/US$ in the same period of the previous fiscal year). The average price of Very Low Sulfur Fuel Oil, was US$910/MT (US$514/MT in the same period of the previous fiscal year). In above business environment, the activities of Oceangoing Shipping segment are summarized as follows. In oil tanker operations, IINO Kaiun Kaisha, Ltd. (the Company) secured stable earnings by keeping its fleets to long-term contracts. In addition, the Company decided to sell one oil tanker in order to effectively utilize management resources and improve asset efficiency. In chemical tanker operations, in addition to stable contracts of affreightment in the Group's core routes, from the Middle East to Europe and Asia, and other routes, ship operation profitability has improved significantly by proactively taking in spot cargoes from Asia. In large gas carrier operations, both LPG and LNG carriers secured stable revenues mainly from existing medium- to long-term contracts. In addition, in a market-linked vessel, the Company enjoyed favorable market conditions. In dry bulk carrier operations, dedicated vessels operated smoothly and contributed to earnings. In tramper business, mainly in the Post-Panamax and Handy sectors, the Company strived to efficiently allocate and operate vessels by deploying vessels on contracted cargoes. Besides, in some cases, the Company enjoyed favorable market conditions, and the profitability of its operations exceeded the initial projection. In addition, the Company started operating one new Small Handy vessel in the second quarter. As a result, Oceangoing Shipping segment posted net sales of ¥58,785 million (up 51.6% year on year) and operating profit of ¥8,153 million (operating loss for the same period of the previous fiscal year was ¥271 million ). 2) Short-sea/Domestic Shipping Market conditions in Short-sea/Domestic Shipping segment for the six months ended September 30, 2022, were as follows. The domestic gas shipping market remained generally robust, supported overall by steady transport demand for industrial-use LPG between plants, despite the impact of a temporary drop in shipments of petrochemical gas due to scheduled maintenance conducted at multiple plants in the second quarter. At the same time, residential demand, transportation demand remained sluggish due to the effect of a decline in demand from the restaurant and tourism owing to the spread of COVID-19 after July and seasonal factors. The short-sea gas shipping market remained strong in the Asian region, our main market, against a backdrop of limited newbuilding deliveries overall, stable transportation demand for LPG, etc., despite the impact of a decrease in transportation demand for vinyl chloride monomer to China since August due to the zero-COVID strategy. In above mentioned market condition, the activities of Short-sea/Domestic Shipping segment were summarized as follows. In domestic gas shipping operations, although affected by a drop in shipments for residential demand, the Group worked to secure stable revenues and efficient vessel allocation based on medium- to long- term contracts. In short-sea gas shipping operations, the Group secured stable revenues mainly from medium- to long- term contracts. As a result, Short-sea/Domestic Shipping segment posted net sales of ¥5,325 million (up 18.1% year on year) and operating profit of ¥246 million (up 128.3% year on year). 3) Real Estate Business Market conditions in Real Estate segment for the six months ended September 30, 2022, were as follows. In the central Tokyo office building leasing market, although new demand, such as relocations to consolidate operations was seen, there was a continuing trend of office lease cancellations accompanying the push for remote work, mainly among large corporations. As a result, rental rates continued to fall