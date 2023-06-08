Iino Kaiun Kaisha : FY2022 Sponsored Research Report by Nippon-IBR

FY22 RESULTS SUMMARY

IINO Kaiun Kaisha, Ltd. (hereafter IINO) reported record FY22 (March year-end) earnings that overshot the revised forecasts (OP of ¥14,700mil on sales of ¥138,000mil) at the time of 3Q results, coming in with OP of ¥19,835mil (+163.6% YoY) on sales of ¥141,324mil (+35.8% YoY). Overall FY22 OPM improved by +6.8ppt YoY to 14.0%.

Of the +¥12,311mil (+163.6% YoY) YoY increase in FY22 OP, approx. ¥6,890mil is due to a robust performance in IINO's core Chemical Tanker business. In addition to the stable contract of affreightment (COA) businesses, which comprises approx. 75% of the Chemical Tanker business, IINO proactively won spot cargo business to ship from Asia.

VLGCs also enjoyed strong market conditions, contributing +¥1,670mil of the YoY increase in FY22 OP. Moreover, reduced docking costs from a year ago (FY21), also helped contribute to the OP growth.

Forex gains due to the sharp depreciation of the yen since FY22 also added ¥3,200mil to FY22 OP.

Based on the firm's dividend policy of a 30% pay-out ratio, the annual dividend was revised to ¥65.00/share along with stronger-than-expected results from the previous forecast of ¥62.00/share - a sharp increase from FY21's ¥36.00/share.

Earnings Summary: IINO KAIUN (9119 JP) FY20 FY21 FY22 (¥mil) FY 1H FY 1H FY YoY (%) Sales 88,916 48,981 104,100 70,474 141,324 35.8 OP 6,831 1,821 7,524 10,482 19,835 163.6 RP 6,810 1,540 9,431 11,835 20,677 119.2 NP* 7,655 4,166 12,526 14,421 22,681 81.1 Avg. FOREX ¥/$ 105.79 109.9 112.06 131.56 135.07 N/A Avg. bunker price ($/MT,) 346 514 558 910 802 N/A

Source: Nippon-IBR based on IINO Kaiun FY21 and FY22 Results Presentation Material * NP attributed to the parent's shareholders